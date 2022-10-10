Read full article on original website
Celsius Mining Owes $5.4 Million In Hosting Fees Says Core Scientific, Crypto Miner After Legal Recovery
Core scientific intends to pursue a claim against bankrupt crypto lender Celsius and the company’s mining business. A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday said Core Scientific plans to “vigorously defend its interests” during the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. The crypto miner claims that...
Mango DeFi Hacker Posts Ultimatum Hours After $100M Exploit: 'Repay Bad Debt'
Just hours after the Solana-based DeFi platform Mango suffered a $100 million exploit, the alleged hacker has now proposed an ultimatum to the community. What Happened: According to the proposal posted on Mango’s governance platform, the hacker wants Mango to use its $70 million available in USD coin USDC/USD to repay bad debts within the protocol.
Elon Musk's surrender on buying Twitter could deliver a $255 million profit to a Florida hedge fund, report says
A hedge fund in Florida could make a profit of more than $250 million as Elon Musk revives his Twitter buyout. Pentwater Capital bought 18.1 million Twitter shares for roughly $725 million in the second quarter, according to CNBC. That stake would be worth about $980 million if Musk completes...
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
This article was originally published on Aug. 27, 2022. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, just purchased a massive new property. Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd has recently bought a beach-side villa in Dubai worth $80 million, a report...
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
'Bill Gates Is Buying Up Yet More Farmland In A Food Crisis' Russell Brand Discusses The Billionaire's Emerging Farmland Monopoly
Last week, eccentric actor, comedian and spiritual journeyman, Russell Brand took to the airwaves to address his nearly 6 million youtube subscribers. He opened the show with “The Queen is dead, but oligarchy lives on!” He followed up that line with “Bill Gates is buying up, yet more farmland in a food crisis… where does this lead?”
u.today
Jim Cramer Places Bet on Cryptocurrencies, Warns About "Losing Money Every Year"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
It's Time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says, As He Predicts Major Collapse
Business Insider
Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, was hacked, and around $100 million worth of Binance Coin was stolen, CEO says
Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, was hacked in an attack early Friday. Hackers attacked a bridge between blockchains, but the situation is now "contained," the CEO of Binance said. Around $100 million of Binance Coin was stolen, Bloomberg reported. An exploit on a cross-chain bridge resulted in extra Binance...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Elon Musk Twitter deal: Tesla CEO negotiates $44bn purchase as private equity firms backs out of financing
Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.In the letter, his layers stated that Mr Musk and his backers “intend to proceed to closing of the transaction contemplated by the April 25, 2022, merger agreement, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein.” Twitter confirmed that it had received the letter...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
PayPal says policy to fine customers for 'misinformation' was an 'error'
Oct 10 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) said on Monday it will not fine users for misinformation and an earlier policy update that said customers could have to pay $2,500 in damages was sent in error.
cryptopotato.com
13 Years Ago: 5000 BTC Sold for Only $5
Today marks the 13th anniversary of the very first Bitcoin trade ever conducted in exchange for U.S. dollars. On October 12th, 2009. Exactly 5050 BTC was traded for just $5.02. The transaction was conducted by Finnish developer Martti Malmi, who helped Satoshi Nakamoto work on Bitcoin in its early days....
u.today
Binance to Invest Millions Into Elon Musk's Twitter Deal
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume Binance, has reiterated to Bloomberg that investing in Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter is one of the exchange's top priorities this year. Binance had previously been named as one of the financiers of the Tesla and...
cryptopotato.com
Google to Accept Crypto for Cloud Services: Partners with Coinbase
Google will start accepting cryptocurrency payments for certain services as of next year. The US multinational tech giant said it chose Coinbase to allow certain customers to pay for cloud services starting next year. This will be enabled by integrating the Coinbase Commerce service, Google said. Citing the announcement made...
dailyhodl.com
Bitwise CEO Says Fortunes To Be Made As Bitcoin Gears Up for New Bull Market Cycle
The chief executive officer of the world’s largest crypto index fund manager says the firm’s clients are positioning themselves for the next Bitcoin (BTC) bull cycle. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley says that 2022 has certainly been a bear market for crypto, but that he sees an increased amount of interest from clients.
Why the banks lending Elon Musk billions to buy Twitter won't back out now
The Wall Street banks who promised to loan Elon billions are unlikely to pull out. We also cover Millennium's hiring spree and Hampton mansions.
u.today
Bitcoin Might Take Eighteen Months to Reach $40K Mark If This Plays Out: Details
