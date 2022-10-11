Read full article on original website
Davante Adams almost missed Fresno State jersey retirement ceremony. Here’s what happened
“I’m trying not to get too emotional right here because obviously it’s a lot.”
Zac Taylor's Bengals seek first win against Saints QB Andy Dalton | Live Updates
The Cincinnati Bengals will face their former starting quarterback Andy Dalton for the third time in as many years as they play the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 6. Since benching the 34-year-old TCU alum on his birthday then releasing him on April 30, 2020, Dalton has beaten his former team in consecutive seasons. ...
Good, Bad and Ugly: Best and worst from Florida's loss to LSU
It was a sad night in the Swamp on Saturday as Florida football fell to the LSU Tigers, 45-35, in a game that once again exposed some significant shortcomings on this year’s edition of the Gators. The loss sunk the Orange and Blue to a 1-3 record in Southeastern Conference play while dropping its overall record to 4-3 more than halfway through the 2022 campaign.
