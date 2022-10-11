ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helloween Announce 2023 North American Tour With HammerFall

Power metal legends Helloween will be returning to North America in 2023, on tour with special guest HammerFall. They last visited the U.S. and Canada prior to release last year's self-titled album, debuting the lineup that now features classic members Michael Kiske (vocals) and Kai Hansen (guitar vocals), both of whom rejoined in 2017.
Blink-182 Announce Massive 2023 + 2024 Reunion Tour With Tom DeLonge

Today (Oct. 11), Blink-182 officially confirmed that Tom DeLonge has returned to the band after months of rampant speculation that a reunion of the pop-punk legends' classic lineup was inevitable. Now, they'll take this lineup out on the road on an exhaustive tour that begins in 2023, with dates stretching all the way to early 2024.
Rapper Blasts Crowd with Weed Smoke Instead of Fog Machine

The crowd at Kushstock did exactly what they wanted to do -- get super stoned -- because one of the acts swapped out a simple fog machine for weed smoke that got blasted into the audience!!!. Rapper Chucky Chuck gave his fans an experience they'll never forget, though the memory...
How Architects Are Still Celebrating Tom Searle With Upbeat New Album

Architects are on their way back with tenth studio album, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit, and despite that down-trodden album moniker, Architects frontman Sam Carter reveals that the record is a turning point in the band's career, moving away from the sorrow expressed over the death of bandmate Tom Searle to a more lighter and sunnier overall vibe.
Joey Vera Sitting Out Mercyful Fate Tour, Replacement Bassist Revealed

Mercyful Fate will play their first North American tour in 23 years starting late next month, but one of the group's members will be sitting out the run. Bassist Joey Vera has revealed that a touring conflict has forced him to make the decision to bow out of Mercyful Fate's reunion run, but the band has already moved quickly to find his replacement.
Korn’s Jonathan Davis Launching Pet Accessories Company Called Freak on a Leash

Korn lead singer and animal lover Jonathan Davis is launching a new accessories brand for household pets. It's called Freak on a Leash. Taking its name from Korn's Follow the Leader single "Freak on a Leash," the vocalist will preview the product line at the Take Me Home animal rescue tent at Sacramento, California's Aftershock Festival this Saturday (Oct. 8). An official launch follows Oct. 28.
August Burns Red Announce Inaugural HeartSupport Fest for Early 2023

The 2022 festival season is winding down, but not far off in the distance is the 2023 festival season and we've now got one of our first entries with the inaugural HeartSupport Fest set to take place in February. The two-day festival is the idea of August Burns Red frontman Jake Luhrs in order to benefit his HeartSupport non-profit foundation.
Some Metal Fan Threw a Dead Rat Onstage + It Was Pretty Gross – Watch

From flags to undergarments and, yes, even dead rats, you just never know what metal fans may wind up throwing onstage. Out on the road promoting last year's Garden of Burning Apparitions album, grind act Full of Hell made a stop at Reggie's Rock Club in Chicago, Ill. on Sept. 30 along with tourmates Blood Incantation, Vermin Womb, Mortuous and God Is War.
Slipknot Earn Third No. 1 U.K. Album With ‘The End, So Far’

Congratulations to Slipknot, who've officially earned their third No. 1 album on the U.K. charts with their latest release The End, So Far. The Iowa metal outfit was up against a reissue of George Michael's 1996 album Older for the No. 1 spot, with The End, So Far beating it by 340 units [via Official Charts]. It was a close race — with The Snuts' sophomore album Burn The Empire following in at No. 3.
