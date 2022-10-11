Congratulations to Slipknot, who've officially earned their third No. 1 album on the U.K. charts with their latest release The End, So Far. The Iowa metal outfit was up against a reissue of George Michael's 1996 album Older for the No. 1 spot, with The End, So Far beating it by 340 units [via Official Charts]. It was a close race — with The Snuts' sophomore album Burn The Empire following in at No. 3.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO