Underdog Phillies slay Braves, reach first NLCS since 2010
The Philadelphia Phillies, the last playoff team to clinch its spot in the regular season, are halfway to being the last team standing. The host Phillies became the first team to clinch a League Championship Series berth Saturday afternoon, as Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer in the second inning to key an 8-3 win over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of their National League Division Series.
Padres take NLDS lead as Blake Snell, bullpen shackle Dodgers
SAN DIEGO -- During the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games and dominated the San Diego Padres with 14 wins in 19 games. Now the Dodgers are on the precipice of being eliminated by the same Padres in the National League Division Series.
The Dodgers and Braves Are Getting Outplayed
By the end of tonight, the top two teams in the National League could be eliminated from the postseason at the hands of their two division foes. If this happens, it won’t be because the Dodgers and Braves were victims of bad luck. No, simply, it will be because they were outplayed.
