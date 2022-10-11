photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) As you know, the cost of housing and living expenses are going up more everyday due to inflation. So, how would an additional $2,000 per month help your financial situation right now? That's what Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner, said when she created a Change.org petition that requests $2,000 monthly stimulus checks for all Americans. This petition now has over 3 million and forty-seven thousand signatures on it at the time of publishing, so clearly it's resonating with a lot of people.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO