ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Lanes reopen after several crashes around Dayton

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOgfz_0iUMHTRt00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crashes were blocking traffic on major highways in Dayton Tuesday morning.

According to ODOT, there was a crash blocking a part of I-675 North near I-75. That crash has since cleared.

Van crashes in Harrison Twp. home, driver detained

There was another crash located on I-75 South in Dayton. The right shoulder was blocked at Third Street/Salem Avenue.

In that same area, there was another crash on the exit ramp to Main Street from I-75 South.

All crashes have since been cleared.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning

OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Traffic
Dayton, OH
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Construction Maintenance#Odot#Nexstar Media Inc
countynewsonline.org

Injury Farming Accident

On October 14, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with Osgood Fire and Rescue, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight responded to 13,532 Versailles-Yorkshire Road on a report of two people ran over by a tractor. Investigation revealed husband and wife, Anthony Grillot 71, and Theresa Grillot 70 of...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to fire at Shelby County post office

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a Shelby County post office Thursday afternoon. According to Shelby County dispatch, the fire broke out at a United States Postal Service (USPS) location on the 6600 block of Palestine Street near the Pemberton and Sidney town line. Smoke was seen […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Champaign County semi driver escapes injury after crash

A Champaign County semi driver escaped injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning just before 8 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Christopher Catanzaro, 26, of Urbana, was traveling north on County Road 28 when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a road sign and a mailbox. Catanzaro also hit a power pole which snapped. He then hit a ditch.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WDTN

Pumpkin chuck held Saturday at WPAFB

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The 17th annual free pumpkin chuck event was held Saturday. According to a release, Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) held their annual free pumpkin chuck event from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 5901 Airway Road in Riverside. The event was open to the public and the public were encouraged […]
FAIRBORN, OH
WDTN

WATCH: Dayton PD provide update after officer stabbed by suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department provided an update after an officer was stabbed while responding to a call. The Dayton Police Department held a press conference Friday at 2 p.m. regarding an officer being stabbed on Thursday afternoon. Officers from DPD were dispatched out to the scene of a call for a […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy