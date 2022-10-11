Lanes reopen after several crashes around Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crashes were blocking traffic on major highways in Dayton Tuesday morning.
According to ODOT, there was a crash blocking a part of I-675 North near I-75. That crash has since cleared.Van crashes in Harrison Twp. home, driver detained
There was another crash located on I-75 South in Dayton. The right shoulder was blocked at Third Street/Salem Avenue.
In that same area, there was another crash on the exit ramp to Main Street from I-75 South.
All crashes have since been cleared.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0