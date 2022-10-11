ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

Ville Platte Man Shares Photo of Rat at Local Dollar General, Claims There Are More “All Over The Store”

By DJ Digital
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 3 days ago
Tamera Richard
2d ago

I live in the country I see this all the time but wait now since winter is coming up here comes more traps at least there not in my house yet

Deanne Williams
2d ago

workers not doing recovery right or not @ all, if so reports would be made. Rat traps are sold in the store why cant They USE THEM?🤔🤔😥😥

jason turner
2d ago

Worked up over a rat! 😂. This is ridiculous. We live in La folks. And it’s sugar cane harvest time. Mice and rats, etc are fleeing the fields. Happens every year.

