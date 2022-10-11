Ville Platte Man Shares Photo of Rat at Local Dollar General, Claims There Are More “All Over The Store”

Read full article on original website
Tamera Richard
2d ago
I live in the country I see this all the time but wait now since winter is coming up here comes more traps at least there not in my house yet
Deanne Williams
2d ago
workers not doing recovery right or not @ all, if so reports would be made. Rat traps are sold in the store why cant They USE THEM?🤔🤔😥😥
jason turner
2d ago
Worked up over a rat! 😂. This is ridiculous. We live in La folks. And it’s sugar cane harvest time. Mice and rats, etc are fleeing the fields. Happens every year.
Opelousas man admits to releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas man cited for alleged illegal possession
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia
New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
Opelousas Man Ticketed for Illegal Possession and Release of Invasive Apple Snails
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited an Opelousas man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. LDWF said it received a call from a homeowner in the Townsouth Neighborhood in St. Landry Parish who believed the man released the snails into the pond. Upon investigation, agents found several egg bundles around the banks of the pond.
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?
The Paqui "one chip challenge" is the latest social media endeavor that is sweeping the nation and apparently filling up emergency rooms and walk-in clinics too. The "challenge" requires that an individual eat a Paqui chip that boasts a season made with Carolina Reaper peppers and Scorpion Peppers. And yes, it's extremely hot.
Church Point Police Chief: Toilet Papering and Egging ‘No Longer…Fun Pranks’ Warns of Arrests
Toilet papering and egging houses have been done by students to each other during Homecoming and other times of the school year for as long as we can all remember. But one local police chief has said he has enough of it!. Earlier today, Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux...
Lafayette Parish students receive medical attention after participating in social media ‘one chip challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating fugitive
St. Landry Crime Stoppers need help locating a wanted fugitive responsible for committing a series of theft.
Lafayette police find trunk full of marijuana during early morning traffic stop
Lafayette Police found a trunk full of marijuana during an early morning traffic stop on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
Group of Louisiana police officers pool money to pay elderly homeowner’s deductible after tree falls on home
After a tree fell on the home of an elderly Lafayette homeowner, a group of Lafayette Police officers' kind act for the woman is going viral.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
Next week, the overnight temperatures will dip into the 40s and you know what that means—it's time for gumbo. Gumbo is synonymous with fall and winter in Acadiana and let's face it, gumbo is an important meal in the Cajun culture. Gumbo brings families together after church, for the...
Man with autism attacked outside bar in Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Parish Sheriff detectives are looking for the suspects who allegedly assaulted a man who has autism
‘Christmas at Bridge Point’ to Offer First-Ever Drive-Through Christmas Light Display in Acadiana
A new concept coming to Lafayette is looking to spread a little extra Christmas cheer this holiday season. Located at 115 Enterprise Blvd., Bridge Point Farms is a 24-acre property in Lafayette, La with three stocked ponds, bridges, and beautiful event spaces that can handle big events, intimate gatherings, and everything in between.
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was arrested during a SWAT team search of an apartment complex on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria on Oct. 11. Aaron James Green, 35, has been charged with the possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was also booked on a warrant for a probation violation through the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole as well as a Parish Probation warrant.
Wanted: Breaux Bridge Man Accused in Alleged Scam of Elderly Woman in Acadia Parish
We live in a world full of scammers. Whether they call you from across the country, message you online, or show up at your front door, crooks are trying to get your money any way they can. Many scammers thrive on pressure and intimidation. Whether it's the pressure you feel...
KPLC TV
Dry Creek mother finds mailbox missing from daughter’s grave site
Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - A southwest Louisiana mother said she was doing her best to honor her daughter by decorating her gravesite, only to find part of it was tossed out by the cemetery. Alyssa Young was just 13 years old when she died in 2018. “She was just...
Lafayette mother threatens to ‘beat up’ high school principal
A Lafayette mom threatened to 'beat up' her child's high school principal after she was asked to leave the campus.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of pulling out gun at Jeff Davis Parish Fair
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after deputies say they saw him pull out a gun during an argument at the Jeff Davis Parish Fair, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies that were at the fair...
kalb.com
Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously votes to ban Kratom
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Oct 10, the Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to pass two ordinances that ban the sale and possession of the herbal supplement kratom. Kratom is an herbal supplement derived from an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It can be bought over...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged with killing ex-girlfriend whose body was found in ditch in Louisiana
HOUSTON – A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who disappeared in 2019, according to the Houston Police Department. Carl Frank Tates, 61, has since been charged with murder. He is accused of killing 44-year-old Demetris Lincoln. Lincoln was last seen by her...
