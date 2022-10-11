Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
EU report: Frontex covered up migrant pushbacks from Greece
ATHENS (AP) — A much-anticipated report by the European Union’s anti-fraud watchdog into the EU border agency has concluded that Frontex employees were involved in covering up illegal pushbacks of migrants from Greece to Turkey in violation of their “fundamental rights.” The 120-page OLAF report was made public on Thursday by the Germany-based freedom of information portal FragDenStaat and media organizations Der Spiegel and Lighthouse Reports. It found that Frontex top managers were guilty of “serious misconduct and other irregularities.” EU investigators also said Frontex shared incorrect or biased information with EU institutions overseeing the agency. The report raises questions about how Frontex will continue operating in Greece.
FBI was reportedly warned agents were ‘sympathetic’ to Capitol rioters – as it happened
NBC News reports No 2 Paul Abbate received warning about large number of bureau employees in email – follow the latest
KEYT
German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister is urging the country’s 16 states to consider stepping up measures against the coronavirus amid a rise in new cases. Karl Lauterbach said Friday he favors requiring mask-wearing indoors, a measure that has largely faded in Germany except on public transport, medical facilities and care homes. Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin that it would be better for states to impose limited restrictions now than stricter ones later. German authorities registered over 114,000 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 165 COVID-related deaths. The health ministry has launched a new advertising campaign showcasing real people affected by COVID-19 to encourage vaccinations.
KEYT
France starts exporting gas to Germany amid energy crisis
PARIS (AP) — French gas network operator GRTgaz says it has started conveying gas to Germany via pipeline for the first time, as Berlin strives to diversity its energy sources. GRTgaz said Thursday the pipeline connecting both countries at the French border village of Obergailbach has begun delivering an initial daily capacity of 31 gigawatt-hours. That amount is expected to eventually increase to a maximum of 100 gigawatt-hours, representing less than 2% of overall German gas consumption, according to the French figures. The move follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement last month that France and Germany agreed to an energy solidarity deal. France will help Germany with gas supply, while Germany will generate more electricity to supply France during times of peak consumption.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
1 ticket to ride: Germany eyes public transit revolution
BERLIN (AP) — Germany wants to introduce a public transit pass that costs 49 euros ($47) a month and will be valid nationwide. The proposal follows on from a wildly successful “9-euro ticket” in Germany for three months this summer as part of efforts to help people switch to environmentally friendly transport. One of its biggest attractions for users is that it will valid on all the country’s regional transport networks, each of which have myriad fare options that many find baffling. The federal government has offered to subsidize the new ticket with 1.5 million euros. States have expressed a willingness to do the same, pending an agreement on federal funding for regional train services.
KEYT
UK leader Truss under pressure to ditch economic plan
LONDON (AP) — A senior member of the British government has rejected suggestions that Prime Minister Liz Truss should step down after lawmakers from her own party criticized Truss for economic policies that have sparked turmoil on financial markets. Truss was blasted during a stormy and private meeting with Conservative Party lawmakers on Wednesday evening. She was chided for pursuing an economic growth strategy that benefits the wealthy at the expense of the working class voters who handed the party a landslide victory in 2019. British media on Thursday have quoted the chairman of the House of Commons Education Committee as saying during the session that Truss has “trashed the last 10 years of workers’ Conservatism.”
U.K.・
KEYT
Anger at China’s zero-Covid policy is rising, but Beijing refuses to change course
A young woman stands on her balcony, crying out in desperation after her building was ordered into lockdown. Fighting back tears, she shouts abuse at the hazmat-suited workers below in a video that has recently gone viral on social media platform Weibo and which appears to encapsulate the Chinese public’s growing frustration with their government’s uncompromising zero-Covid policy.
KEYT
Frontex says damning report findings ‘practices of the past’
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s border agency on Friday sought to put a damning report highlighting its involvement in covering up alleged migrant pushbacks from Greece behind it, saying that any wrongdoings are “practices of the past.”. Frontex spoke out a day after the publication of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT
A sense of crisis has defined Xi’s rule. It will shape China well into the future
When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, he inherited a country at a crossroads. Outwardly, China seemed an unstoppable rising power. It had recently overtaken Japan as the world’s second-largest economy, the country still basking in the afterglow of the dazzling 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. But deep within...
KEYT
Spain unveils 3 billion-euro energy aid plan for households
MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced 3 billion euros in subsidies to help people weather high gas and electricity prices exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The measures include set gas price rates for collective residential heating systems and more subsidies for electricity and heating for low income how households. Sánchez said the measures to be approved at a Cabinet meeting next Tuesday will benefit 40% of households in Spain. The left-of-center coalition government plans to increase taxes for high income earners in its budget for 2023. It also seeks to set a temporary wealth tax to bring in 3.1 billion euros to help finance initiatives for people with lower incomes.
KEYT
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar hopeful of election win
PETALING JAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is optimistic his alliance can achieve a simple majority in general elections expected next month. Anwar’s three-party Hope Alliance won a stunning victory in 2018 polls with the help of ex-premier Mahathir Mohamad amid anger over government corruption. But their alliance collapsed in 2020 due to infighting. Anwar said the public is very aware of government corruption and his visit to several states recently showed that the momentum for change is continuing from 2018, with renewed support for the opposition. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament on Monday for early polls amid pressure from his United Malays National Organization. UMNO is feuding with its allies and seeks a big win on its own.
ASIA・
KEYT
Nigeria dimisses terrorism charges against separatist leader
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The lawyer for a Nigerian separatist leader facing terrorism charges and accused of instigating violence in the country’s southeast said charges have been discharged by a local court. The lawyer said that a local court dismissed charges against Nnamdi Kanu after a jury faulted the case against him. The Indigenous People of Biafra separatist group that Kanu leads has been pressing for the southeast region to break away from the West African nation and become independent. His trial reechoed allegations of marginalization in Nigeria’s southeast region, which is made up of Igbos, Nigeria’s third-largest ethnic group who are mainly Christians. Nigeria’s more than 200 million people are almost evenly divided between Christians and Muslims.
KEYT
Turkish parliament OKs disputed bill to fight disinformation
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament has passed a contentious bill that amends press and social media laws with the stated aim of combatting fake news and disinformation. Critics fear the bill approved Thursday will be used to further crack down on social media and independent reporting as the country heads toward elections. The measure mandates up to three years in prison for spreading information that is “contrary to the truth” about Turkey’s domestic and international security, public order and health for the alleged purpose of causing “public worry, fear and panic.” Critics warn that social media users could be jailed for posting or reposting information that the government deems fake news. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has characterized fake news as a security threat.
KEYT
Lebanon’s president approves historic Israel sea border deal
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon has approved a U.S.-mediated maritime border demarcation proposal with Israel. President Michel Aoun on Thursday announced the cash-strapped country’s approval after meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker Nabih Berri. “This indirect agreement responds to Lebanese demands and maintains all our rights.” Aoun said. Lebanon and Israel both claim around 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea that are home to offshore gas fields. Both countries held months of indirect negotiations mediated by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein. Lebanon hopes the deal will pave the way for gas exploration to help lift it out of its crippling economic crisis. Israel’s Cabinet voted in favor of the U.S.-brokered deal by a “large majority” of its ministers.
KEYT
Besieged Jerusalem refugee camp reels from Israeli crackdown
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli security forces set up checkpoints that choked off the only exit and entry points of Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem, bringing life to a standstill for its estimated 60,000 residents. The restrictions on the camp set off an explosion of anger across the city, where Palestinian shops shuttered in protest by day and thousands of young men skirmished with Israeli troops by night — the fiercest unrest in months. Clashes in the Jerusalem became a rallying cry last year that triggered the bloody 11-day Gaza war. The restrictions eased on Thursday, allowing food and supplies to enter and residents to return to work. But the outrage was undimmed in Jerusalem’s only refugee camp.
KEYT
How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians
An Associated Press investigation has found that Russia’s strategy to take Ukrainian orphans and bring them up as Russian is well underway. It’s one of the war’s most explosive issues. The investigation drew on interviews with parents, officials and children in Ukraine and Russia. It found that officials deported thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories without consent, lied to them that they were not wanted by their parents and gave them Russian families and citizenship. Experts say it is a strategy that can be traced up to senior Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin. They add that raising children of war in another country and culture can be a marker of genocide.
KEYT
Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces during the war with Russia, U.S. officials said Friday. The officials, who spoke on...
KEYT
Strikes continue in French refineries, disrupt fuel supplies
PARIS (AP) — Continuing strikes at TotalEnergies group refineries in France are seriously disrupting fuel supplies as the left-wing CGT union has rejected a deal over a pay increase. Two other unions, the CFDT and CFE-CGC which represent a majority of the group’s French workers, agreed overnight with TotalEnergies on a 7% pay rise and a financial bonus. The deal is pending approval from union members. The CGT rejected the deal on Friday, holding out for a 10% pay rise and called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday across French industry.
KEYT
UK’s Truss reverses plan to cut corporation tax
LONDON (AP) — Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her Treasury chief and reversed course on sweeping tax cuts Friday as she tried to hang on to her job after weeks of turmoil on financial markets. At a hastily arranged news conference, Truss said she was acting to...
UK's Liz Truss abandons tax cuts, axes finance chief
British Prime Minister Liz Truss axed her finance minister and reversed course on major parts of her economic plan amid economic and political turmoil.
Comments / 0