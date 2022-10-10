Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara B
Bill Belichick Asked To Name Patriots Starting Quarterback
Bill Belichick is notorious for keeping his cards close to the chest — and he furthered that reputation when asked about his Week 6 starting quarterback on Wednesday. Mac Jones is questionable to suit up as he continues to deal with the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3.
3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline
The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
Bill Belichick offers shocking comments on Patriots’ QB situation
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe started his first NFL game last week while starting quarterback Mac Jones was nursing a high-ankle sprain. Zappe performed admirably, helping the New England Patriots get a dominant 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions. Now there are some questions surrounding the team’s quarterback situation for long-time...
Patriots should make Pat Patriot helmets permanent, retire Gronk’s 87 | Matt Vautour
I’ll ask the question we’ve all been wondering:. Why not make New England’s Pat the Patriot throwback helmet their standard helmet again? It would look good. It would be popular and it would certainly sell a bunch of merchandise. The Flying Elvis logo is neither beloved nor...
Tom Brady Believes He’s Lost Super Bowls Due To Missed Calls
Not that it’s at all a rarity, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got a call to go in his favor in last Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. Grady Jarrett sacked Brady late in the fourth quarter on a key third down, but the Falcons defensive lineman was whistled for an atrocious roughing the passer penalty.
Tom Brady, Pickled: Patriots Legend Joins Ownership in Major League Pickleball
FOXBORO — An old pal in a new sport ... With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live...
NFL Insider Suggests Major Quarterback Controversy Could Take Place In New England
A major quarterback controversy could soon take place in New England. NFL insider Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee this Thursday morning that Mac Jones is still the starter, but another promising performance from Bailey Zappe this weekend could spark a controversy. Bill Belichick has never ...
Old Colony R.V.T. High School's Brandon Mendez Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – After besting Greater New Bedford (GNB) Voc-Tech, 22-14, in the first ever match-up between the South Coast's two vocational high schools, Old Colony R.V.T.'s Brandon Mendez has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. Coach Mendez, currently in his eighth...
Rookie Bailey Zappe has the Patriots' media approach down pat
BOSTON -- Playing quarterback for a football teams means getting extra attention. Playing quarterback for the New England Patriots means getting even more than that already-high level of attention. It can be a lot for any player, let alone a rookie.Yet thus far in his NFL journey, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has handled those duties just fine. And he looked like a seasoned veteran when speaking from the podium this week.Zappe was asked if he's preparing to be the starter this weekend in Cleveland. He spilled no beans."I'm preparing to do what my coaches tell me I'm supposed to be...
Tom Brady reacts to controversial roughing the passer call
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the beneficiary of a rather soft roughing the passer penalty this past Sunday. Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett sacked Brady late in the game but the penalty resulted in an automatic first down and a 21-15 Bucs win. On Thursday, Brady...
