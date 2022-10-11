ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

ESPN

Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. A video posted on social media after the match on...
The US Sun

Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FIFA
The Independent

England ready for ‘huge game’ against France at World Cup, Simon Middleton claims

England head coach Simon Middleton readily accepts that the Red Roses’ World Cup appointment with France is “a huge game” in terms of their tournament aspirations.Middleton’s team tackle France in Whangarei on Saturday, a week after opening their campaign by beating Fiji 84-19.France, world-ranked number four, began their World Cup quest in New Zealand by crushing South Africa 40-5.And, while England will be favourites to post a 27th successive Test victory against all opponents, Middleton knows that a big challenge awaits.“France will have a few differences to their game that we have to be aware of and be really conscious...
The Guardian

England expect ‘huge challenge’ from France in Women’s Rugby World Cup

Simon Middleton is expecting a “close contest” when his England side take on France in their second match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday. The Red Roses started their campaign with an 84-19 rout of tournament debutants Fiji, scoring 10 tries in the second half. Middleton predicts a tougher test against their Six Nations rivals, who have brought in a new coaching setup since losing 36-10 to England in June.
BBC

T20 World Cup: England well placed, but wary of the unknown

Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld once spoke of "known knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns". As England concluded the serious part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup in wet Canberra, ending as impressive 2-0 series victors over hosts and defending champions Australia, they have their own knowns, unknowns and unknown unknowns.
Sporting News

Scotland make three changes for Australia clash

Scotland Women Head Coach, Bryan Easson, has made three alterations to the starting line-up ahead of this weekend’s Rugby World Cup match against Australia at Northland Events Centre, Whangarei. Rachel McLachlan and Emma Orr return to the fold at openside flanker and outside centre respectively, while there is one...
