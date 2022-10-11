England head coach Simon Middleton readily accepts that the Red Roses’ World Cup appointment with France is “a huge game” in terms of their tournament aspirations.Middleton’s team tackle France in Whangarei on Saturday, a week after opening their campaign by beating Fiji 84-19.France, world-ranked number four, began their World Cup quest in New Zealand by crushing South Africa 40-5.And, while England will be favourites to post a 27th successive Test victory against all opponents, Middleton knows that a big challenge awaits.“France will have a few differences to their game that we have to be aware of and be really conscious...

