ESPN
Ireland apologise for players' song after World Cup qualifier
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup finals for the first time. A video posted on social media after the match on...
MLS・
Where Is the FIFA World Cup 2022? All the Host Venues and Stadiums
The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar on November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. There have been eight stadiums built for the soccer spectacular.
Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
USWNT drops second straight match with 2-0 loss to Spain
The U.S. women’s national team has lost consecutive matches for the first time in more than five years after a
BBC
Republic of Ireland women: FAI and manager Pauw apologise for players' IRA chant after play-off win
The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland women's team manager Vera Pauw have apologised for a pro-IRA chant sung by players after the World Cup play-off win over Scotland. Video emerged of the Republic of Ireland women singing a pro-IRA chant following the World Cup play-off. "We...
Top 100 greatest footballers revealed with Cristiano Ronaldo third, Pele fourth and Neymar not on list at all
THE debate surrounding the greatest footballer of all time is one that divides opinion across the globe. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele and Diego Maradona are often the names touted as the best to ever lace up a pair of boots. But there are also a host of other names...
SkySports
PSG set to join Chelsea in race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... PSG will look to rival Chelsea for AC Milan star Rafael Leao as the Parisians seek out attacking replacements for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who could both leave the club in the summer. N'Golo Kante wants to stay at...
SkySports
Switzerland 2-1 Wales: Fabienne Humm's extra-time winner denies Gemma Grainger's side a place at 2023 Women's World Cup
Wales suffered World Cup play-off heartbreak as Switzerland ended their finals dream with a last-gasp 2-1 extra-time victory in Zurich. Rhiannon Roberts gave underdogs Wales a 19th-minute lead before Ramona Bachmann, the best player on the pitch, equalised on the stroke of half-time. Wales were within seconds of taking the...
BBC・
England ready for ‘huge game’ against France at World Cup, Simon Middleton claims
England head coach Simon Middleton readily accepts that the Red Roses’ World Cup appointment with France is “a huge game” in terms of their tournament aspirations.Middleton’s team tackle France in Whangarei on Saturday, a week after opening their campaign by beating Fiji 84-19.France, world-ranked number four, began their World Cup quest in New Zealand by crushing South Africa 40-5.And, while England will be favourites to post a 27th successive Test victory against all opponents, Middleton knows that a big challenge awaits.“France will have a few differences to their game that we have to be aware of and be really conscious...
England expect ‘huge challenge’ from France in Women’s Rugby World Cup
Simon Middleton is expecting a “close contest” when his England side take on France in their second match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday. The Red Roses started their campaign with an 84-19 rout of tournament debutants Fiji, scoring 10 tries in the second half. Middleton predicts a tougher test against their Six Nations rivals, who have brought in a new coaching setup since losing 36-10 to England in June.
SkySports
Novak Djokovic: Nine-time Australian Open champion welcome, says tournament director Craig Tiley
Nine-time winner Novak Djokovic would be welcome to compete at the Australian Open if he can obtain a visa, says tournament director Craig Tiley. The Serbian former world No 1 was kicked out of the country for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 in a dramatic turn of events in January.
SkySports
Will Greenwood: Wasps, Worcester crisis 'enormously worrying', calls for Premiership Rugby and RFU to find connected solution
Will Greenwood has implored Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Football Union to come together and find "a connected solution" for the future of English rugby following the financial crises experienced by Worcester and Wasps. Worcester Warriors had their relegation to the Championship confirmed by the RFU, a day after the...
Sporting News
Australia vs England T20 Game 2: Result, updates, scores and highlights from World Cup warm-up clash
England have made it back-to-back wins against Australia, taking the honours in Canberra by eight runs. Not much was split between the two countries but crucial wickets taken by the Poms proved to be the difference. The two play once more before heading into the Cricket World Cup on Friday...
ng-sportingnews.com
Matildas Women's World Cup draw scenarios 2023: Best and worst possible groups for Australia
The 2023 Women's World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand with the Matildas hoping to be genuine contenders for the title. Australia have often fallen short of expectations at Women's World Cups and have never made it past the quarter-finals. In 2019, the Matildas were knocked out...
SkySports
Josh Cavallo: LGBTQ safety should be considered by FIFA when awarding World Cup hosting rights
Josh Cavallo, Australia's first active male professional footballer to come out as gay, said a country's stance on LGBTQ rights should be considered before awarding hosting rights for a major sporting event. Cavallo has yet to receive a call-up to Australia's senior squad but has previously said he would be...
UEFA・
SkySports
Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks in England Test squad vs Pakistan | Alex Lees dropped
Surrey all-rounder Jacks receives his first Test call up, while Livingstone will be looking to make his debut in the format, having been selected for the first time since 2018. Opener Jennings returns for the first time since February 2019 after a good summer with Lancashire, where he was top...
SkySports
Wasps withdraw from Gallagher Premiership match at Exeter and set to go into administration
Wasps are set to go into administration and have withdrawn from their Gallagher Premiership match against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday. The Coventry-based club have been pushed to the brink of financial ruin by a debt pile that includes an unpaid tax bill owed to HM Revenue & Customs. Wasps also...
BBC
T20 World Cup: England well placed, but wary of the unknown
Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld once spoke of "known knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns". As England concluded the serious part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup in wet Canberra, ending as impressive 2-0 series victors over hosts and defending champions Australia, they have their own knowns, unknowns and unknown unknowns.
Sporting News
Scotland make three changes for Australia clash
Scotland Women Head Coach, Bryan Easson, has made three alterations to the starting line-up ahead of this weekend’s Rugby World Cup match against Australia at Northland Events Centre, Whangarei. Rachel McLachlan and Emma Orr return to the fold at openside flanker and outside centre respectively, while there is one...
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: Wales prop Donna Rose on life with borderline personality disorder - ‘People thought I was naughty’
“People thought I was on the wrong side of everything, or just naughty’, Wales and Saracens prop Donna Rose says matter-of-factly. “It took everything inside of me to come out with it.”. The 31-year-old hasn't always been comfortable talking about her borderline personality disorder (BPD) condition, the mental...
