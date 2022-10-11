ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Red Sox pitching prospect's arm OK after being taken out of Arizona Fall League game

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

It seems as though the Red Sox can breathe a sigh of relief Tuesday morning.

Making his second start for the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League Monday night, Thaddeus Ward - the Red Sox' No. 18 overall prospect according to SoxProspects.com - was escorted off the mound by a Scorpions' trainer.

According to a team source, Ward, who missed most of 2021 and some of 2022 due to Tommy John surgery, was suffering from discomfort in his side, with the injury not involving the 25 year old's pitching arm.

Prior to leaving the game, Ward had allowed two runs over three innings, walking five and giving up four hits.

Ward was making his second start with the Scorpions, having come off a successful 2022 season in which he finished turning in seven starts with Double-A Portland and managing a 2.43 ERA.

One of Ward's Scottsdale teammates, former Red Sox first-round pick Nick Yorke, is off to a good start with the Scorpions. The infielder is hitting .304 with a .849 OPS and five walks in six games.

