Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs
Is Jonathan Huberdeau‘s extension a comparable for David Pastrnak?. TSN: Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that both the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak would like to get a contract extension done. He focusing on the start of the season and the Bruins have been ready to throw out numbers just year.
NBC Sports
Five BOLD Bruins predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
The Boston Bruins begin their 2022-23 NHL season Wednesday night against a familiar foe in the Washington Capitals. A lot has happened with the Bruins since they were eliminated in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and hired Jim Montgomery to replace him. Don Sweeney was given a contract extension as general manager.
Everything Bruins, David Pastrnak said about contract negotiations before season opener
On the eve of the start of the Bruins’ 2022-23 season which begins Wednesday in Washington, David Pastrnak’s contract situation remained a big question mark although all involved continued to express optimism. Boston’s high-scoring forward can be an unrestricted free agent after the 2022-23 season. But Pastrnak has...
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Sweeney’s Surprising Decision, Zboril & More
The Boston Bruins begin the 2022-23 season Wednesday night on the road against the Washington Capitals. In the final preseason edition of Bruins Weekly, there were some surprising moves by the Black and Gold’s front office, a young defenseman who struggled a the end of camp, and more. Bruins...
Cam Neely voiced frustration over ‘narrative’ from 2015 draft
"I’m tired of talking about 2015." Even in 2022, the Bruins are still living at least partly in the shadow of the 2015 NHL Draft. That year, newly-installed general manager Don Sweeney decided to trade established players Milan Lucic and Dougie Hamilton, netting two first-round picks as part of the return. It gave Boston three consecutive first-round selections heading into the draft.
Berkeley Beacon
Seven observations from the Bruins’ preseason finale loss
The Boston Bruins fell 5-3 to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, concluding their preseason with a home-ice loss. The loss to the Devils was the Bruins’ final test ahead of their Wednesday evening faceoff against the Washington Capitals, which kicked off the regular season. Four key players—left...
Yardbarker
Bruins’ Will Have Tough Decision When Grzelcyk Returns to Lineup
As training camp wrapped up, the Boston Bruins received positive news for the defensive corps. Matt Grzelcyk is ahead of schedule in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. Rather than a return closer to Thanksgiving, he is already back on the ice, practicing with the team. While this accelerated timeline is a positive for the Bruins who will be returning a puck-moving defenseman to the team’s top four, his return will also move up the impending roster decisions on which defenseman is the odd man out. With Grzelyck likely operating on the second pair alongside Brandon Carlo, and returning to his power play role, what names would appear unsafe?
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins: Grading Don Sweeney’s 2022 Offseason
It was a quiet 2022 off-season in terms of roster subtractions and additions for Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney. Despite minor subtractions and additions to the 2022-23 roster, there was no shortage of storylines surrounding Sweeney. With free agency over, the 2022 Entry Draft in Montreal in the books, and training camp and the preseason in the books let’s look back and grade Sweeney’s 2022 offseason.
