ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Editor’s Letter: Inside the Fall 2022 Issue

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfMvz_0iUMG1Wl00

Maybe it’s a sign of getting older or a coping mechanism for weathering unpredictable times, but I’m nothing if not a sucker for tradition. Seeing school supplies stock store shelves each August leaves me smiling with excitement. Though I’m a vegetarian, a Thanksgiving spread sans glistening, golden-brown turkey would just be any old Thursday-night dinner. So it goes without saying that I was enthralled with all the pomp, circumstance and pageantry swirling around Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

This fondness for rituals is also why I’m drawn to denim. Like the Queen, blue jeans have been a reliable, familiar and—if they’re made well—steadfast place in our lives. Denim’s day-to-day impact may often go unnoticed, but its absence would alter the fabric of the apparel sector, puncture parts of agriculture and rewrite some of pop culture’s most memorable moments. I’m certainly not alone in appreciating denim’s enduring qualities, as many of this year’s Rivet 50 honorees (pg. 28) are on a mission to improve and preserve what is arguably fashion’s most iconic fabric.

While the industry’s progressive leaders are united in replacing harmful, wasteful production techniques with more admirable alternatives, they also refuse to compromise denim’s authentic look. In “Generation Regeneration” (pg. 66), mills and brands share how they are supporting a new era of regenerative farming by rolling up their sleeves and getting down and dirty with the science of soil health. In “Spin Cycle” (pg. 72), fiber manufacturers unpack the nitty-gritty details of what it takes to convert recycled content into jeans that look and feel like they’re made from virgin sources. Meanwhile, zero-waste designers (“Waste Not” pg. 79) are shining a spotlight on one of fashion’s oldest traditions: patternmaking.

After seasons of—dare I say—garish Y2K trends, classic fits and traditional washes are emerging as something of a palate cleanser this fall. In “C’est la beauté” (pg. 54), the fashion team curates a swoon-worthy women’s wardrobe. One denim genre that’s unlikely to ever buck tradition is Western and rodeo, which is riding a revival of popular relevance. In “Rodeo Stars” (pg. 50), category leaders discuss how they balance performance with authenticity. Traditional retail is also bouncing back after unprecedented ecommerce growth. In “Open for Business” (pg. 25), leading denim brands explain why they’re seizing the moment to open new doors in the U.S. and abroad.

While I never want to see the denim industry regress, I hope this issue serves as a reminder of the lessons to be learned from valuing the past.

Click here to download the digital issue. For my fellow traditionalists, get a print copy of the issue at Kingpins Amsterdam, Oct. 19-20.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Kingpins Amsterdam Preview: Color and Circular Stories

While denim heads have long lusted for rich shade of indigo and authentic wash downs, color is arguably a key emotional driver in all consumer purchases nowadays.  Color is also a way to standout at Kingpins Amsterdam on Oct. 19-20 at SugarCity, where mills will present their Spring/Summer 2024 collections.  “Dopamine denim dressing…yes, please,” said Zennure Danisman, Orta marketing and washing manager. “From re-wilding ourselves back into society to escaping climate anxiety, [consumers want to] feel the pleasures of joy, self-expression and control. And denim is the magic blue uplifter.” Orta’s solution for color this season is Bio Awake, a “next-gen” collection of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Long Island Boutique Owner Arrested in $40M Luxury Counterfeit Bust

A Long Island woman was arrested Friday in connection with an operation producing counterfeit luxury fashion goods that could have fetched $40 million. Lindsay Castelli, the 31-year-old owner of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, N.Y., was charged with second-degree trademark counterfeiting for producing fake Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg and Louis Vuitton goods after an 18-month investigation. As part of “Operation Rainfall,” Nassau County asset forfeiture detectives removed 22 printing press machines that manufactured “thousands” of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels, as well as boxes of assorted clothing and jewelry. The labels would be attached to the cheap clothing, largely made in China. “A simple...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Sourcing Journal

Worker Walkouts Hit Amazon During Prime Sale

The labor movement within Amazon dug its heels in a little deeper this week in different parts of the country, marked by worker walkouts, rallies and, in one facility, a union election.  The flurry of activity follows three fires that broke out last week at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York as questions about worker safety mounts amid calls for increased pay. Worker unrest across industries, coupled with robust corporate profits seen during the pandemic, is helping give worker demands momentum. That’s being highlighted this week at Amazon. Protests and demonstrations of workers and supporters occurred at the company’s Stone...
LABOR ISSUES
Sourcing Journal

Pre-Thanksgiving Rail Strike Threat Back on the Table

The union representing railroad building and maintenance employees said Monday its members have rejected a tentative agreement with employers, raising the possibility yet again of a future strike. The dozen unions involved in the national collective bargaining process with the country’s major railroads are in various stages of the voting process in which members decide whether to ratify tentative contracts struck by their leadership. The negotiations had been a source of anxiety within the shipping community last month as some unions were still without tentative deals as a deadline loomed before workers and employers could have engaged in a strike...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Sourcing Journal

Rivet 50 2022: Meet the Honorees

The denim industry’s global media authority, Rivet, proudly announces the 2022 Rivet 50, honoring the most influential leaders in denim. In partnership with Cotton Incorporated, Coterie and Project, Rivet 50 serves as the industry’s go-to guide on the change-makers in the global denim marketplace.  In its fifth year, the Rivet 50 honorees range from TikTok superstars and third-generation leaders to science-driven entrepreneurs and in-the-know designers. The winners are determined by more than 16,000 online votes.  “The individuals on this year’s list represent how various generations and backgrounds are coming together to build a better future for the denim industry,” said Angela Velasquez, Rivet’s executive editor. “Congratulations to each of the 50 honorees.” The Rivet 50 will also be featured in Rivet’s Fall issue, which is out on Oct. 11. Click here to see the full list. More from Sourcing JournalTikTok's 'First Family' Will Launch 2 Brands This YearRivet 50 2022: Your Vote Counts!Editor's Take: Submit Your Nominations for Rivet 50 2022Best of Sourcing JournalDenim’s Most Iconic Moments in Film
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Topshop, Topman Get a Branding Reboot

It’s a new day for Topshop and Topman. The beloved British high street brands, which were founded in London in the 1960s and acquired by online retailer Asos from the bankrupt Arcadia Group in February 2021, have unveiled a new visual identity on their landing page on Asos.com. The brand new Fall/Winter 2022 collection is the first one conceived, designed and produced entirely by Asos. It was launched with a new visual branding inspired by signage from the old physical Topshop and Topman stores, all of which are now shuttered. The redo includes a new monogram that puts the two brother-and-sister brands...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Sets Holiday Hiring Target

Amazon said Thursday it aims to hire 150,000 workers as it prepares for the peak holiday shipping season that kicks off with its new Prime Day 2.0 sale next week.  That’s on par with last year’s peak-season plan and a bump from the 100,000 it recruited for the 2020 holidays. The U.S. positions include picking, packing, sorting and shipping for full-time, part-time and seasonal work. The e-commerce company said California, Texas, Utah, Washington, Tennessee, Idaho and Illinois are among the states with the largest number of open job requisitions.  The company is hoping to entice applicants with pay that averages above $19...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Blue Cast: Goodwill’s Brittany Dickinson on Getting More Value Out of Goods

Extending the lifespan for fashion items has a direct effect on reducing their environmental impact. Resale helps recapture goods that would otherwise be tossed in the trash, allowing them to find a second life.   For the first episode in Blue Cast’s four-part Circularity Solutionist podcast series with the Fashion Impact Fund, Lenzing’s Tricia Carey chatted with Brittany Dickinson, manager of sustainability at Goodwill, about the organization’s work in circularity. Brittany has spent 15 years in the fashion industry, and describes her current role as her “dream job.” The biggest misconception about Goodwill, per Brittany, is that it is “just a thrift...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Look And Feel#Jeans#Rivet 50
Sourcing Journal

Amazon San Bernardino Worker Unrest Mounts

Discontent over pay and working conditions among a group of employees at Amazon’s San Bernardino, Calif. air hub is raising questions of whether the facility may be in for another disruption to operations next week.    Inland Empire Amazon Workers United (IEAWU) said the e-commerce behemoth has until Oct. 10, the day before its new two-day Prime sale is set to begin, to meet its demands for a $5 an hour increase in wages and improved working conditions. IEAWU also called on the company to end what it said were retaliatory actions against its demands.  The independent workers group, which has not sought...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Kontoor Names Supply Chain Chief, Target Taps EVP, UA Adds Execs

Retail Target Target Corporation hired Prat Vemana as executive vice president, chief digital and product officer. Vemana will join Target Oct. 31 as a member of the leadership team, reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. In this role, he will oversee Target’s digital business, including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, and Target+, the retailer’s growing online third-party marketplace. Additionally, Vemana will provide key support for Target’s product teams across the company by bringing a holistic view to its overall product strategy. Vemana joins Target from Kaiser Permanente, where he served as senior vice president and chief digital officer and...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Classic Fashion’s Walmart-Exclusive Apparel Factory Opens in California

Walmart executives joined Classic Fashion managers and elected officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Classic Fashion’s first U.S.-based production facility. For the next five years, the new Santa Ana, Calif., site will cut and sew apparel exclusively for Walmart, reinforcing the commitment of both companies to Made In USA. With this facility, Jordan-based Classic Fashion will create 125 new jobs by the end of next year, and an additional 225 by 2027, reaching 350 U.S. American jobs over five years. A supplier to Adidas, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger and American Eagle, Classic Fashion entered phase one of its strategy to support U.S. manufacturing...
SANTA ANA, CA
Sourcing Journal

US Apparel Prices Fall While Overall CPI Still Rises

U.S. retail apparel prices fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in September compared to August, even as the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Thursday. Women’s apparel prices declined 0.4 percent last month, with decreases of 1.9 percent in outerwear, 0.7 percent in suits and separates, and 0.5 percent in dresses partially offset by a 0.8 percent hike in the underwear, nightwear, swimwear and accessories group. Men’s wear prices were down 1.1 percent for the month, led by a 3.3 percent drop in suits, sport coats and outerwear, along with a 2.3...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Sourcing Journal

PacSun Drops Museum-Quality Collection

PacSun makes museum merch cool in its newest collaboration.  The teen specialty retailer partnered with The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) and its global licensing agency Beanstalk to create a capsule collection of fall and winter essentials.  As the annual stage for the Costume Institute’s Met Gala and frequent backdrop to youth-centric shows such as “Gossip Girl”—not to mention home to more than two million pieces of art—the iconic New York City museum is part of the Gen Z zeitgeist.  “It’s undeniable that the past has a weighted influence on fashion, and Pacsun, together with global licensing agency Beanstalk, wanted to highlight...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Imogene + Wille and Sabah Shoes Slide Into Denim Slip-ons

Thanks to a new collaboration, old jeans have become new shoes. Nashville-born small-batch jeanswear brand Imogene + Willie, which sources and manufactures its denim in the U.S., has partnered with footwear brand Sabah, best known for its handmade leather slippers or Babas, to create a denim patchwork version of its Baba shoe, a backless slip-on. The limited-edition collection of 140 pairs for men and women dropped Oct. 1 and was fashioned from recycled denim gathered from Imogene & Willie’s “Kill Your Jeans (with Kindness)” upcycling program which encouraged customers to turn in their old jeans. The program’s name refers to the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon Gets Fall Chic in Floral Dress & Suede Boots From New Draper James Collection

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to announce the launch of her clothing line Draper James’ new fall collection on Oct. 14. The “Sweet Home Alabama” actress modeled a couple of pieces from the new fall line to embrace the season. For the first look, Witherspoon paired her collection’s Kacey Faux Wrap Dress in Garden Mum with the burgundy Marled Tuxedo Cardigan. The silhouette’s flutter cap sleeves were covered by the cardigan’s embroidered balloon sleeves and turtleneck. The actress accessorized with gold Tapered Croissant Hoops. She completed the look with brown suede Tegan Booties. The brown heels featured a pointed toe and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

‘Well-Stocked Retailers’ Behind Falling Cargo Imports

Container shipments entering U.S. marine gateways are expected to fall to their lowest level in almost two years during the fourth quarter, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates’ Global Port Tracker. Friday’s report projected that 1.96 million TEUs will enter the U.S. in December, a 6.1 percent drop from the same period in 2021. It could see the lowest import volume since February 2021, the last time the monthly total fell below 2 million TEUs. The data showed that the year-on-year decline in imports began during the summer. U.S. ports handled 2.26 TEUs in August—up 3.5 percent...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Hemp Fiber Production Expands in North Carolina

Bast Fibre Technologies Inc. (BFT), maker of Sero hemp fiber, announced it has closed a major strategic financing with Ahlström Capital of Finland. BFT said it will immediately begin work to expand fiber manufacturing capacity at its U.S.-flagship facility in Lumberton, N.C. and its European Union facility near Düsseldorf, Germany. The amount of the financing was not disclosed, but will enable BFT to produce more than 10,000 metric tons of Sero hemp fiber per year by 2023 and up to 50,000 metric tons annually by 2026. “Nonwoven companies, converters and leading consumer goods companies are looking for viable natural fiber options to...
LUMBERTON, NC
Sourcing Journal

Cargo Cooperation: Dovetail Workwear, Cordura and Sapphire Create New Utility Pant

Dovetail’s new cargo pant is coming to the rescue of hardworking women who require durability and functionality from their apparel. Launching soon, the Ready Set Cargo is an eight-pocketed pant created from Invista’s Cordura Nyco micro-ripstop milled by Pakistan’s Sapphire Finishing Mills. The pants are sewn in the same facility. The new style is targeted to EMTs, outdoor explorers and other women who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty on the job or in their recreational adventures and is at the center of Dovetail’s Fall/Winter 2022 campaign called “Second Nature.” The three companies all helped bring the pant into existence. “We...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Launches Its Sixth Sustainable Denim Wardrobe Capsule

Lenzing Group is keeping it simple. The fiber giant unveiled its sixth collaborative Sustainable Denim Wardrobe capsule collection called “Simple Pleasures.” Created to showcase its Tencel Lyocell fiber and its variants, the collection centers on classic pieces made with fabrics from Bossa Denim, Cone Denim, Kaihara, Orta Anadolu and Prosperity. Lenzing also worked with Dutch digital printer House of U, garment maker Denim Moda, sewing thread supplier Coats, trims supplier Jawaid Bross and Brazilian print designer Betina Grosser Martins. Laundry technology company Jeanologia provided the garment finishing for the collection. The concept for the collection was inspired by Ingrid Fetell Lee’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Why Cotton Got New Sustainability Framework

Better Cotton wants sustainability to be a team sport. The cotton farming nonprofit unveiled Thursday the Delta Framework, a shared set of environmental, social, and economic indicators to measure sustainability across the cotton and coffee commodity sectors. The culmination of three years of collaboration with Better Cotton’s cross-sector partners, the initiative seeks to provide greater harmonization when measuring and reporting the progress of farms involved in sustainable commodity certification schemes or other sustainable agriculture initiatives. “Better Cotton is proud to have initiated and coordinated this cross-sector collaboration, which brings together expertise from across the agricultural sector,” Better Cotton CEO Alan McClay said. “The...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy