Up to 20,000 Mirror fans tune in to watch launch of band’s music video two months after horrific accident

Hong Kong boyband Mirror has debuted a music video at a live launch event, with nearly 20,000 fans tuning in, two months after a horrific on-stage accident.

While thousands on Monday watched the launch of the latest music video by the 12-member Cantonese pop band, titled We All Are, others sought accountability from the management and criticised the release of the video.

Mo Lee Kai-yin, a 27-year-old dancer, was seriously injured and is still in hospital with a risk of being paralysed from the neck down after a giant video screen collapsed and fell onstage during a concert by the band in July.

Videos on social media showed the screen falling on three dancers during the concert.

One injured audience member also suffered injuries. However, all the members of the band remained unhurt.

Composed by Terry Chui Hoy, the song describes the band members’s will to chase their dreams. The song, after premiering on Sunday night, quickly became one of the top trending music videos on YouTube.

Several fans left comments on the band’s Facebook page.

“Many people, including me, realised our love for Mirror after the accident. Welcome back,” wrote one user named Audrey Au.

Facebook user Louis Lee, however, accused the band’s management team of downplaying the accident with the new song release.

The organisers of the July concert, MakerVille and Music Nation, in a statement last week addressed the backlash over their limited response, saying: “We hope to wait for the final results of the investigation by the government’s expert team and various departments, and focus on taking care of the needs of the injured first.”

The injured dancer, Mr Mo, who was undergoing treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was discharged from intensive care last month, reported South China Morning Post.

His father, Reverend Derek Li Shing-lam, said the dancer could turn his head for the first time since gaining consciousness and no longer required a neck brace.