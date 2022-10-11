ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This England feels ‘way too soon’

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Independent TV’s Annabel Nugent says Covid drama This England feels “way too soon” to have been made, begging the question: “Who asked for this?”

Michael Winterbottom ’s six-episode miniseries follows Boris Johnson ’s tumultuous first months as prime minister as the country is hit by the first wave of the pandemic .

Annabel dismisses the series as “dull and boring”, and says that it is torn between being a satire and a realistic reenactment of events “that were really painful for a lot of people.”

The full episode of Binge or Bin is streaming now on Independent TV.

The Independent

Liverpool to ‘come to life’ for Eurovision, BBC director general says

Viewers of next year’s Eurovision will see Liverpool “coming alive”, the BBC director general said as he visited the city to begin preparations.Tim Davie visited the venue for Eurovision 2023, the ACC Liverpool, on Friday – a week after the city was confirmed as the host.Asked about plans for the event, he told the PA news agency: “I’m not going to give you too much because we’ve got a bit of work to do, but I think what you’ll see is a couple of things, one is the city itself coming alive.A week on from Liverpool’s #Eurovision win, a delegation...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Truss’s ‘decisive action’ just confirmed what we already knew – that she hasn’t got a clue what she’s doing

Look, if you can’t reassure the markets, you might as well entertain them. If you don’t know what you’re doing, then at least do it in style – and that’s what Liz Truss has done, yet again.For a long time now, economists have searched for answers to Britain’s productivity problem. Maybe the answer is now clear. How can anyone be expected to get any work done when they’ve been glued to the 24-hour news channels and frantically refreshing their phones as the neverending s***show just rolls on and endlessly on for as long as anyone can remember?It’s a good...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

From Cracker to Hagrid, larger-than-life Robbie Coltrane dominated the screen

Perhaps best known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in eight Harry Potter films, Robbie Coltrane OBE was a larger-than-life character whose presence was immediately evident whenever he graced the screen.Born Anthony Robert McMillan in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on March 30 1950, Coltrane was the son of teacher and pianist Jean Ross and general practitioner Ian Baxter McMillan, and was educated at independent school Glenalmond College in Perth and Kinross.While there, he was head of the school’s debating society and won prizes for art, which later prompted him to attend Glasgow School of Art and Moray House College of Education...
MOVIES
The Independent

'Gladiator' actor Russell Crowe feted in Rome

Russell Crowe, who won a best actor Academy Award for portraying a gladiator in the 2000 film of the same name, was feted Friday by the city of Rome, home to the Colosseum where real gladiators clashed before thousands of spectators through the time of the Roman Empire. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri welcomed the actor to City Hall which sits atop the ancient Capitoline Hill, stepping out on a balcony with Crowe to show off a sweeping view of the ancient Roman Forum. Crowe was given a plaque and the title of “ambassador or Rome in the world.” The...
WORLD
The Independent

Robbie Coltrane: Latest tributes after Scottish star of Harry Potter dies aged 72

Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who has died aged 72. The news was confirmed by his agent of 40 years, Belinda Wright.She confirmed that Coltrane died on Friday 14 October, and thanked the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, near Falkirk in Scotland, for their “care and diplomacy”.“Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994/1995/and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon,” she said in a statement.“He will probably be best...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The UK’s waterways helped Lizzie Carr beat cancer. Now she wants to restore their health in return.

No one should expect to get ill from their local waterway.That’s the view of Lizzie Carr MBE, the environmentalist and first person to paddle board the length of England’s waterways, solo and unsupported.Having first shone a spotlight on the plastic pollution in and around England’s waterways, Carr is now focusing her attention on water quality after she got sick training on the River Trent.“Everybody in watersports jokes about not falling in the river and having a can of coke when you get out to kill off anything,” she said. “It’s sad that that’s been normalised - that you should...
HEALTH
The Independent

Summer heatwaves saw dozens of UK temperature records broken, data shows

The climate-fuelled extreme temperatures that gripped the UK this summer broke records at more than half of the longest-working weather stations, according to Met Office data.Fifty-seven of the 109 longest-working stations recorded temperatures that broke past records and one, in Lyneham, Wiltshire, matched its previous record during the extreme heat this summer.All but one of those records were broken in July, when temperatures surpassed 40C for the first time on record in the UK, with the mercury reaching 40.3C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire on the 19th.The data, first reported on by the BBC, found that the 56 long-standing stations that broke...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Liz Truss’ history of U-turns after series of reversals as Prime Minister

Prime minister Liz Truss is not the first politician to make an abrupt U-turn – and no doubt she will not be the last. But it is fair to say that her premiership has not got off to the smoothest of starts, with widespread criticism of her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s so-called “mini-Budget” drawing an adverse reaction from global markets, ultimately forcing his removal from the Treasury after just 40 days and replacement with Jeremy Hunt. A little over a month into the job, we look at some of the abrupt changes that Ms Truss, a former Liberal Democrat, has...
POLITICS
