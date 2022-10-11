Ambulance forced to find new route as Just Stop Oil protesters block London road

An ambulance responding to an emergency was forced to reverse and find another route as Just Stop Oil protesters blocked roads in London .

The vehicle can be seen stopped in the middle of the road as the driver speaks to police, while activists sit on the floor, surrounded by other officers.

According to LBC, the protests “bought rush-hour traffic to a standstill” around Knightsbridge and forced the ambulance to change its route.

On the same morning, a frustrated van driver nudged aside activists to get through their blockade .

