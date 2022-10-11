ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Ambulance forced to find new route as Just Stop Oil protesters block London road

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ef2tP_0iUMFrw900

An ambulance responding to an emergency was forced to reverse and find another route as Just Stop Oil protesters blocked roads in London .

The vehicle can be seen stopped in the middle of the road as the driver speaks to police, while activists sit on the floor, surrounded by other officers.

According to LBC, the protests “bought rush-hour traffic to a standstill” around Knightsbridge and forced the ambulance to change its route.

On the same morning, a frustrated van driver nudged aside activists to get through their blockade .

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

24 protesters arrested after New Scotland Yard sign covered with yellow paint

More than 20 protesters have been arrested after a sign for New Scotland Yard was covered with yellow paint.Demonstrators also blocked the road in front of the Metropolitan Police’s headquarters during Just Stop Oil’s action on Friday.Officers cleared the demonstrators from Victoria Embankment, outside New Scotland Yard, and have now reopened it to traffic.The force said it arrested 24 protesters on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway and conspiracy to commit criminal damage.At least eight officers continued to surround the New Scotland Yard rotating sign, which remains covered in paint.Four protesters also inserted their arms into pieces of what...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Man sentenced after ‘performing doughnuts in BMW while person was on roof’

A police force has released drone footage of a man performing doughnuts in his car – while a person was on the roof.Callum Ritchings, 23, took his BMW to a car meet on an industrial estate in Swindon on April 24 this year, Wiltshire Police said.The force’s drone unit was in the area and got footage of him spinning in large circles while around 150 people watched.A spokeswoman said Ritchings’ vehicle was drifting about five feet from spectators.While we fully recognise that many car enthusiasts wish to gather with like-minded people at car meets in a lawful and peaceful manner,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police probing 2002 murder of young woman find ‘complete male DNA profile’

Police investigating the murder of a 22-year-old woman who was strangled in 2002 have identified a “complete male DNA profile” on her clothing.The body of Michelle Bettles was found by a local resident in woodland beside a country track in the village of Scarning in Norfolk on March 31 2002, the weekend the Queen Mother died.Norfolk Police said the killer has never been identified.A forensic review was launched in March this year, on the 20th anniversary of Ms Bettles’ death, to re-examine DNA found in the case.Police said the review has identified “several DNA profiles” on Ms Bettles’ clothing, “including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman’s meltdown on plane goes viral as she’s told dog cannot sit on lap

The moment a woman became aggressive and shouted at a plane full of passengers has gone viral after being posted to Reddit.The clip, which lasts two minutes, shows a brunette woman swearing and shouting at crew and passengers after reportedly being told to remover her dog from her lap on the flight.It was posted to the discussion forum Reddit by a user named VincentsCrows, under the headline “On my wife’s flight from ATL to JFK this morning.” The man did not say which airline the woman was flying with.The footage of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday 12 October, has...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Road#The Ambulance#Just Stop#Lbc#Protest#Knightsbridge
The Independent

Dutch crown princess Catherina-Amalia forced to move out of student flat over security threat

The Dutch crown princess has been forced to move out of her student accommodation and return to the royal palace due to heightened security threats, the royal family has said. Catherina-Amalia, 18, began studying a bachelor’s degree in politics, psychology, law and economics in the University of Amsterdam in September. However, her student life was reduced to only going out to attend classes after increased security risks emerged after it was feared she could be targeted and kidnapped by criminal gangs. “She can hardly leave the house,” Queen Maxima said during a state visit to Sweden with...
EUROPE
The Independent

Moment father steps in to defend son from Rolex thieves armed with stun gun

A US tourist on a visit to London tried to fend off thieves who attacked his son with a stun gun to steal his £100,000 Rolex watch. CCTV shows one of the victims, 31, being surrounded and pushed to the floor before being hit from behind with a stun gun in Chelsea.His father stepped in to fend them off and was threatened with a knife, which cut through his coat but did not cause any injuries. Their friend, also a visitor from the US, was threatened with a stun gun as well and forced to hand over her watch,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two protesters arrested after throwing soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers

Two Just Stop Oil supporters have been arrested after throwing tinned soup at one of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous paintings to protest against fossil fuels.The protesters, wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts, threw two tins of Heinz Tomato soup over the 1888 work Sunflowers shortly after 11am on Friday, before kneeling down in front of the painting and appearing to glue their hands to the wall beneath it.🌻🥫 BREAKING: SOUP THROWN ON VAN GOGH’S ‘SUNFLOWERS’ 🥫🌻🖼 Is art worth more than life? More than food? More than justice?🛢 The cost of living crisis and climate crisis is driven by oil...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Devon and Cornwall Police put into special measures over performance concerns

Devon and Cornwall Police have been put into special measures by the police watchdog amid concerns over its performance.His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services said the force will now face a so-called “enhanced level of monitoring” by inspectors.The body continuously monitors the performance of forces in England and Wales. When concerns arise from its inspections, forces are moved into what is called the “engage” process, known as being placed in special measures.The decision was made because, according to the watchdog, the force is unable to adequately manage registered sexual and violent offenders which means an...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Student who killed his grandmother in house fire is sentenced to hospital order

A student who killed his grandmother by setting fire to her house within days of dropping out of university has been sentenced to be detained in a mental health hospital.Chanatorn Croghan, 21, appeared to spiral out of control in his first term at Manchester University and left his course, prosecutor William Carter told Norwich Crown Court.The defendant turned up unannounced at his 89-year-old grandmother Vera Croghan’s house in Norwich, where his father Richard Croghan was also living, at around 9pm on December 9 2020, the barrister said.He largely stayed in his bedroom but went to his father’s room at around...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Summer heatwaves saw dozens of UK temperature records broken, data shows

The climate-fuelled extreme temperatures that gripped the UK this summer broke records at more than half of the longest-working weather stations, according to Met Office data.Fifty-seven of the 109 longest-working stations recorded temperatures that broke past records and one, in Lyneham, Wiltshire, matched its previous record during the extreme heat this summer.All but one of those records were broken in July, when temperatures surpassed 40C for the first time on record in the UK, with the mercury reaching 40.3C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire on the 19th.The data, first reported on by the BBC, found that the 56 long-standing stations that broke...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The UK’s waterways helped Lizzie Carr beat cancer. Now she wants to restore their health in return.

No one should expect to get ill from their local waterway.That’s the view of Lizzie Carr MBE, the environmentalist and first person to paddle board the length of England’s waterways, solo and unsupported.Having first shone a spotlight on the plastic pollution in and around England’s waterways, Carr is now focusing her attention on water quality after she got sick training on the River Trent.“Everybody in watersports jokes about not falling in the river and having a can of coke when you get out to kill off anything,” she said. “It’s sad that that’s been normalised - that you should...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

881K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy