Briefs: Downtown Mansfield Inc. introduces new interactive map

New map highlights places to shop and eat downtown

Downtown Mansfield Inc. has introduced a new interactive map. This user-friendly map features places to shop, dine, explore, and more in the downtown Mansfield area. The map can be navigated by panning around and zooming in and out. Users can then click on a blue heart to find out further information about a business, including the address, phone number and website.

The online map is available at shopdineexploreandmore.com/explore.

Galion City Schools participating in mental health first-aid training

GALION — Recent studies have shown that up to one in five students has had a mental health disorder in their life, with 50% of mental illnesses beginning at age 14.

To aid teachers, staff, students and families in recognizing and treating mental health issues, Galion City Schools are participating in an international education program called Youth Mental Health First Aid. Teachers at Galion High School recently received training in how to recognize and respond to signs and symptoms of mental health and substance use challenges.

Youth Mental Health First Aid is primarily designed for adults who regularly interact with young people. The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD), and eating disorders.

Galion High School juniors will also be able to participate in teen Mental Health First Aid training in late October. This training is aimed at helping students apply the tools in interactions with their peers. Participants will be able to recognize common signs and symptoms of mental illness, symptoms of substance use and symptoms of a mental health crisis, particularly suicide.

Fall Family Festival this Saturday

The Ohio Bird Sanctuary at 3774 Orweiler Road will host its Fall Family Festival and fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be fall-themed games and activities, food, drink and feathered friends programs at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Proceeds will support the care of the sanctuary's avian ambassadors

Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for children. Ohio Bird Sanctuary members receive a 50% discount on admission.

Upcoming meetings:

● Shelby City Council Finance & Personnel Committee, 2:30 p.m., Thursday, conference room, 5 Water St., Shelby

● Shelby City Council Utilities & Streets Committee, 3:30 p.m., Thursday, conference room, 5 Water St., Shelby

● Shelby Civil Service Commission, 5 p.m., Thursday, conference room, 5 Water St., Shelby