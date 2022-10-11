Stress expert explains how to create a better work-life balance

A work stress and prevention expert has revealed how to best detach yourself from your job - by removing phone apps, changing clothes and using different scents.

Nina Nesdoly, 28, also believes doing things such as drinking different drinks when you’re relaxing and when you’re at work can help you differentiate.

“Think about your senses - what you see what you smell, what you taste, what you hear, what you feel,” she explains.

“Even if you’re not at work, if you’re thinking about work, if you’re giving your mental energy to work, then you are kind of working.”

