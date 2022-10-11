ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Rugby World Cup 2023 chief axed after presiding over ‘climate of terror’

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1crAN2_0iUMFoXC00

The 2023 Rugby World Cup chief executive Claude Atcher has been fired following an investigation into his workplace conduct.

Atcher had already been suspended in August following an internal investigation at the request of sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, which showed “alarming managerial practices” and “the suffering of some employees.”

The World Cup starts in 11 months in Paris.

A final decision regarding Atcher’s position was taken by the organising committee’s board of directors during an extraordinary session on Monday evening.

French labour authorities started their investigation after L’Equipe published a story in June that described a “climate of terror” at the organising committee and alleged improper management by Atcher.

“The report brought forward by the French Labor Inspectorate corroborates and complements the report produced by the France 2023 ethics committee, submitted at the end of August and reviewed on 2 September by the France 2023 board of directors,” tournament organisers said.

The board of directors appointed Julien Collette — Atcher’s former deputy general director — as a replacement. Martine Nemecek was named deputy CEO.

“These appointments will ensure that the preparations for Rugby World Cup 2023 can continue in the highest level of professionalism and in a peaceful social climate,” organisers said.

In a separate corruption case also involving French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte, prosecutors have requested a two-year sentence, including one year in jail, for Atcher. He has been accused of embezzling tens of thousands of euros from the federation by using his close bond with Laporte. A verdict is expected on Dec. 13, with Laporte also facing time in prison.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England ready for ‘huge game’ against France at World Cup, Simon Middleton claims

England head coach Simon Middleton readily accepts that the Red Roses’ World Cup appointment with France is “a huge game” in terms of their tournament aspirations.Middleton’s team tackle France in Whangarei on Saturday, a week after opening their campaign by beating Fiji 84-19.France, world-ranked number four, began their World Cup quest in New Zealand by crushing South Africa 40-5.And, while England will be favourites to post a 27th successive Test victory against all opponents, Middleton knows that a big challenge awaits.“France will have a few differences to their game that we have to be aware of and be really conscious...
WORLD
The Independent

FIFA urged to commit to compensation scheme for World Cup migrant workers

FIFA has been asked to respond to calls for a compensation scheme for World Cup migrant workers in Qatar by the end of the month.A UEFA working group met with FIFA in Zurich on Wednesday to discuss the scheme, and reiterate its support for the creation of a centre to support migrant workers in the World Cup host country.The group also sought – and says it received – assurances over the safety, security and inclusion of all individuals due to attend the finals which start next month, including all spectators, women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, journalists and human rights’...
UEFA
The Independent

Jason Robinson hopes ‘inspirational’ World Cup can spark rugby league revolution

Former England full-back Jason Robinson believes this year’s Rugby League World Cup can inspire a new generation of players.The 2021 edition of the World Cup kicks off in Newcastle on Saturday, having been delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and England’s men will open the competition against Samoa at St James’ Park.Running alongside the men’s tournament will be the women’s and wheelchair competitions, the first time all formats will play side by side.The men’s and women’s tournaments will culminate in a double-header of finals at Old Trafford and Robinson believes the competition could give the sport a...
RUGBY
The Independent

The against the odds story of the first Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League’s men’s World Cup kicks off on Saturday when England take on Samoa in Newcastle. It’s the 16th iteration of a tournament first played in France in 1954. But, if 10 years previously, you’d asked any French player taking part in that inaugural competition whether they’d ever foresee playing a World Cup on home soil they’d have laughed (or more likely wept) in your face. And that’s because in 1944, in Nazi-controlled France, rugby league was illegal. But why? It seems a preposterous notion today. Who would outlaw an entire sport, and on what possible basis?The two codes of...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Laporte
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition

Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
TENNIS
The Independent

Brazil polls facing Bolsonaro backlash after election miss

Brazilian polling companies have been facing threats of a crackdown after their surveys for the presidential election’s first round significantly understated the vote for the president and his allies.President Jair Bolsonaro’s Justice Ministry called for a Federal Police investigation and the antitrust regulator on Thursday launched a probe into whether pollsters formed a cartel to manipulate election results. Allies in Congress are pushing separate initiatives, one of which would establish prison sentences for polls failing to accurately predict results.Multiple analysts consulted by The Associated Press – even those who said polls have room to improve – slammed these efforts.“The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

War in Ukraine: NGOs file complaint against TotalEnergies

A French and a Ukrainian nongovernmental organization have filed a complaint for “complicity in war crimes” against TotalEnergies, which they accuse of having operated a gas field that allegedly produces kerosene used by Russian warplanes in Ukraine. The French oil giant denied producing kerosene for the Russian military.The Paris counterterrorism prosecutor's office confirmed on Friday that it formally received the complaint and is going to examine it.A statement from TotalEnergies denounced “outrageous and defamatory” accusations which “are an insult to the integrity of our teams and go against our values.”The move by Ukrainian human rights group Razom We Stand...
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool to ‘come to life’ for Eurovision, BBC director general says

Viewers of next year’s Eurovision will see Liverpool “coming alive”, the BBC director general said as he visited the city to begin preparations.Tim Davie visited the venue for Eurovision 2023, the ACC Liverpool, on Friday – a week after the city was confirmed as the host.Asked about plans for the event, he told the PA news agency: “I’m not going to give you too much because we’ve got a bit of work to do, but I think what you’ll see is a couple of things, one is the city itself coming alive.A week on from Liverpool’s #Eurovision win, a delegation...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2023 Rugby World Cup#French Rugby Federation#Climate#Ethics Committee#L Equipe
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon: It’s time for Liz Truss to go as Prime Minister

It is time for Liz Truss to go, Nicola Sturgeon has said after the Prime Minister sacked her chancellor and U-turned on a cut to corporation tax.Liz Truss relieved Kwasi Kwarteng of his duties on Friday, with the ex-chancellor dashing back from a meeting of finance ministers in Washington to learn his fate.Mr Kwarteng announced his mini-budget to the Commons last month, with the tax cuts sending the pound crashing against the dollar and the Bank of England being forced to intervene.Despite announcing that the planned scrapping of the top rate of tax would not go ahead, it was not...
POLITICS
The Independent

How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack?

Fierce fighting continues across south and eastern Ukraine more than six months into Russian president Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of his sovereign neighbour. At the start of the war on 24 February, Mr Putin and his military officials were said to have been planning for an offensive that they believed would last only a matter of weeks. But their troops have made few meaningful gains beyond the Donbas and Crimea for months, have failed to take Kyiv or remove Volodymyr Zelensky from power and appear to have grossly underestimated the defensive force and collective unity of Ukraine, which, backed...
MILITARY
The Independent

Liz Truss’ history of U-turns after series of reversals as Prime Minister

Prime minister Liz Truss is not the first politician to make an abrupt U-turn – and no doubt she will not be the last. But it is fair to say that her premiership has not got off to the smoothest of starts, with widespread criticism of her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s so-called “mini-Budget” drawing an adverse reaction from global markets, ultimately forcing his removal from the Treasury after just 40 days and replacement with Jeremy Hunt. A little over a month into the job, we look at some of the abrupt changes that Ms Truss, a former Liberal Democrat, has...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

881K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy