ktalnews.com
CPSO: Bailiff fired after victimizing the elderly
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a deputy with ten years in the department is fired after detectives determined he participated in the exploitation of an elderly person. “I’m extremely disappointed in this person’s criminal behavior,” Sheriff Prator said in a statement released...
westcentralsbest.com
Victim in fatal hit-run identified; charges pending against driver
HAUGHTON, La. - An 81-year-old Haughton man died Friday night in a hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 80. The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Donald Finnell. State police said Finnell's body was discovered just before noon Saturday in the median of Highway 80 in front of...
Bossier Police on the Hunt For Two Wallet Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying these two subjects. The victim reported that on September 7, 2022 she was approached by a Hispanic male inside of Sam's Club in Bossier City. She spoke to the male for a few minutes and as...
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
2 East Texans arrested after water truck reported stolen, $60,000 in property recovered
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and $60,000 worth of stolen property was found by East Texas officials on Monday. On Oct. 9, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were called because a water truck was allegedly stolen from a construction site in the Woodlawn area. The vehicle had a value of about […]
Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
westcentralsbest.com
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
KTBS
Shreveport man guilty of raping 2 children
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was found guilty in Caddo Parish District Court Friday of raping two children, in cases reported almost a decade apart, and threatening his victims and their families if exposed. Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated rape by the...
3 arrested, including teen, after shooting in Marshall neighborhood
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Three people were arrested in Marshall Thursday in connection to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood. At around 10:15 p.m., a call came in to first responders reporting gunshots in the area of Poplar Street and Summit Street. Officers arrived in the area and found an unoccupied white four-door vehicle with […]
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Boat Parts and Drug Charges
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Boat Parts and Drug Charges. Shreveport, Louisiana – On October 12, 2022, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that deputies arrested two men after they were allegedly caught with drugs and stolen property in Shreveport, Louisiana. Patrol deputies were called to an...
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Caddo Street in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
KTBS
Shreveport man pleads guilty to kidnapping, attempted robbery as trial starts
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of a kidnapping and attempted armed robbery just over a year ago pleaded guilty in Caddo Parish District Court Wednesday as the jury for his trial was being selected. Kdeaydrain D. Ardis, 23, charged with kidnapping and attempting to rob an acquaintance Sept....
Shreveport Murderer Pleads Guilty in Caddo Court
A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a February 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday, October 13, 2022, just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to Caddo District Court December 28, 2022, when he will be sentenced to...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police search for missing teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are searching for a Shreveport teen missing since Monday. SPD issued a media alert Friday morning saying that 13-year-old Karter Maxie went missing on October 10. He was last seen in the 3900 block of Hutchinson Street. Maxie is 5’6″ and weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.
KTBS
Murderer admits to fatal shooting as Caddo jury seated
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in a 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court Dec. 28, when he will be sentenced to a statutory mandatory life term in prison.
Guns, Cash and Marijuana Plants Found in Springhill PD Raid
On Wednesday, October 12, the Springhill Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they had teamed with the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office to execute a search warrant and discovered a large Marijuana Grow facility. Along with over one hundred marijuana plants, complete with grow houses and irrigation systems, detectives...
KTBS
Second Tuesday night homicide victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second man who was among three killed in four separate Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport, was shot several times on Patzman Street. He died at Ochsner LSU Health. His homicide is No. 42 in Shreveport...
KSLA
Shreveport community reacts to 4 shootings in one night
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a night of shootings, the Shreveport community is still in shock. Four shootings happened within an hour on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with three of the incidents being fatal. Jamie Willis, with Pipes Emporium, recalls the moment shots rang out as they were inside stocking the...
KSLA
SPD investigating dollar store armed robbery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an armed robbery that took place late Tuesday night. Officers got the call just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 11 to the 2700 block of W. 70th Street. According to SPD, a man around 6″ and...
