Bossier City, LA

ktalnews.com

CPSO: Bailiff fired after victimizing the elderly

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a deputy with ten years in the department is fired after detectives determined he participated in the exploitation of an elderly person. “I’m extremely disappointed in this person’s criminal behavior,” Sheriff Prator said in a statement released...
CADDO PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Victim in fatal hit-run identified; charges pending against driver

HAUGHTON, La. - An 81-year-old Haughton man died Friday night in a hit-and-run accident on U.S. Highway 80. The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Donald Finnell. State police said Finnell's body was discovered just before noon Saturday in the median of Highway 80 in front of...
HAUGHTON, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man guilty of raping 2 children

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was found guilty in Caddo Parish District Court Friday of raping two children, in cases reported almost a decade apart, and threatening his victims and their families if exposed. Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated rape by the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a man fatally shot Tuesday in the Highland neighborhood. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Caddo Street in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Murderer Pleads Guilty in Caddo Court

A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a February 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday, October 13, 2022, just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to Caddo District Court December 28, 2022, when he will be sentenced to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police search for missing teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are searching for a Shreveport teen missing since Monday. SPD issued a media alert Friday morning saying that 13-year-old Karter Maxie went missing on October 10. He was last seen in the 3900 block of Hutchinson Street. Maxie is 5’6″ and weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Murderer admits to fatal shooting as Caddo jury seated

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in a 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court Dec. 28, when he will be sentenced to a statutory mandatory life term in prison.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Guns, Cash and Marijuana Plants Found in Springhill PD Raid

On Wednesday, October 12, the Springhill Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they had teamed with the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office to execute a search warrant and discovered a large Marijuana Grow facility. Along with over one hundred marijuana plants, complete with grow houses and irrigation systems, detectives...
SPRINGHILL, LA
KTBS

Second Tuesday night homicide victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second man who was among three killed in four separate Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport, was shot several times on Patzman Street. He died at Ochsner LSU Health. His homicide is No. 42 in Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport community reacts to 4 shootings in one night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a night of shootings, the Shreveport community is still in shock. Four shootings happened within an hour on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with three of the incidents being fatal. Jamie Willis, with Pipes Emporium, recalls the moment shots rang out as they were inside stocking the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD investigating dollar store armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an armed robbery that took place late Tuesday night. Officers got the call just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 11 to the 2700 block of W. 70th Street. According to SPD, a man around 6″ and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport, LA
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

