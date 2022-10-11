Read full article on original website
BBC
Ben Stokes: Why England's talisman always proves his worth
Whether he is good, bad or indifferent, you simply cannot ignore Ben Stokes. So often England's talisman, it is a well-worn cliche that Stokes 'makes things happen'. But it also rings true. On Wednesday, despite struggling for batting form on his return to the England Twenty20 team, he once again...
SkySports
Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks in England Test squad vs Pakistan | Alex Lees dropped
Surrey all-rounder Jacks receives his first Test call up, while Livingstone will be looking to make his debut in the format, having been selected for the first time since 2018. Opener Jennings returns for the first time since February 2019 after a good summer with Lancashire, where he was top...
England ready for ‘huge game’ against France at World Cup, Simon Middleton claims
England head coach Simon Middleton readily accepts that the Red Roses’ World Cup appointment with France is “a huge game” in terms of their tournament aspirations.Middleton’s team tackle France in Whangarei on Saturday, a week after opening their campaign by beating Fiji 84-19.France, world-ranked number four, began their World Cup quest in New Zealand by crushing South Africa 40-5.And, while England will be favourites to post a 27th successive Test victory against all opponents, Middleton knows that a big challenge awaits.“France will have a few differences to their game that we have to be aware of and be really conscious...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
BBC
Channel migrants: 116 children missing from UK hotels
More than 100 unaccompanied child migrants remain missing after disappearing from UK hotels over a 14-month period, data reveals. BBC News has discovered that 116 children disappeared between July 2021 and August 2022, after temporarily being put in hotels by the Home Office. Charities fear the children, some as young...
Unaffordable food and shortages risk instability in the birthplace of the Arab Spring
Tunisians face soaring food prices and shortages of basic staples, threatening to turn discontent in the North African country — the cradle of the Arab Spring protests — into larger turmoil.
Sporting News
T20 World Cup records: Best batting, bowling and team numbers in history ahead of 2022 tournament
The T20 World Cup begins this weekend as the competition's most successful team takes on a real underdog. Sri Lanka, who have more wins than anyone else at this event, face Namibia at Kardinia Park in the opening match of the 2022 tournament in Australia. Yet theirs is a record...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Scotland must rouse themselves for Wallaroos showdown
Venue: Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 03:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online, with live text coverage. Scotland must rouse themselves from the gut-wrenching defeat by Wales that opened their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign. Six days on from the heartbreak...
BBC
New crisis looms for Ukrainians in the UK
Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been in the UK for almost six months, analysis by BBC News shows. It means nearly a third of the total arrivals under the Homes for Ukraine scheme are facing the end of their initial hosting arrangements. So what happens to them now?. Clare, Olena...
U.K.・
Pakistan beats New Zealand by 5 wickets in tri-series final
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Mohammad Nawaz struck an unbeaten 38 from 22 balls to lift Pakistan to a five-wicket win over New Zealand with three balls remaining Friday in the final of the New Zealand Twenty20 Tri-Series. After his 45 from 20 balls in Pakistan’s seven-wicket win over...
BBC
IMF warns rising prices will be worse in UK
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has doubled down on criticism of the chancellor's mini-budget, days after warning it will fuel rising prices. The body, which works to stabilise economic growth, admitted tax cuts announced by Kwasi Kwarteng would boost growth in the short-term. But it said the cuts would "complicate...
England denied T20 series whitewash over Australia by rain
England’s bid to claim a T20 series clean sweep over Australia was denied by intermittent showers at Canberra despite the best efforts of Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes.Buttler’s 65 not out off 41 balls helped England to 112 for two after two downpours had reduced the third T20 to 17 then 12 overs per side, while Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 17 off 10 deliveries.Australia were set 130 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method but their hopes of a consolation win were hindered as Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh were snared by Woakes in the first two balls of the reply.Woakes had...
Australia favored as usual at Rugby League World Cup
Australia has brought 13 newcomers to the Rugby League World Cup starting this weekend. Even if all 24 players in the Kangaroos squad were uncapped, it still wouldn’t matter. They are the raging favorite to engrave their name on the Paul Barriere Trophy after the Nov. 19 final at...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: England's Sarah Hunter 'immensely proud' of caps record
Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 08:00 BST Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei. Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online, with live text commentary. England captain Sarah Hunter is "immensely proud" to become the side's joint most-capped player, but says her sole focus is the World...
Series finale washed out, England beats Australia 2-0
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — England settled for a 2-0 series win over Australia in a warmup series for the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup after the third match was washed out on Friday following several delays for rain. England tallied 112 for two in 12 overs after being sent in...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Wales flanker Alisha Butchers ruled out for rest of tournament
Venue: Waitakere Stadium, Auckland Date: Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 03:15 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary on BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales flanker Alisha Butchers will play no further part in the Rugby World Cup after sustaining...
BBC
Kerala murders: Two women killed in suspected human sacrifice
Police in the southern Indian state of Kerala have arrested three people for allegedly murdering two women in a suspected case of human sacrifice. The remains of the women, who were allegedly murdered months apart, were found on Tuesday. Police say the accused - a couple and another man -...
BBC
Iran protests: Iran's Gen Z 'realise life can be lived differently'
Protests against religious rule have spread like never before through Iran's new generation of women and girls, whose parents and grandparents tried and failed to change the system from within. In video messages and on social media, young victims of a violent crackdown explain why they risked their lives to defy authorities.
US News and World Report
UK Spy Chief Says Rise of China World's Top Security Issue
LONDON (AP) — The head of Britain’s cyber-intelligence agency on Tuesday accused China of trying to “rewrite the rules of international security,” saying Beijing is using its economic and technological clout to clamp down at home and exert control abroad. Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ, said...
BBC
Princess Amalia: Security fears force Dutch princess from student home
The King and Queen of the Netherlands have revealed their 18-year-old daughter can no longer move around freely outside due to the possibility of an attack or kidnapping. Princess Amalia has moved out of her student accommodation in Amsterdam and has returned home to The Hague. Her parents gave details...
