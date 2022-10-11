“Everyone goes to this class,” says illustrator Clemens den Exter of Choplet’s Beginner & Intermediate Wheel & Handbuilding ($480). At one of the 34 wheels, spread across the studio and backyard, a student works “elbow to elbow with people of different ages and nationalities,” he says, “as well as professionals and people doing ceramics for the first time.” Den Exter first took the seven-week beginner class in March to shore up his handbuilding skills, which he’d picked up as a kid in the Netherlands but now uses to create colorful masks, bowls, and stackable, totemlike vases that are 3-D versions of his illustrations. Choplet’s instructors push students past old habits, according to den Exter, by coaching basic techniques (“In the first class, you make a pinch pot, and in the second class, you throw on the wheel,” he says) while encouraging experimentation (“They don’t make their students try to fit one single mold”). Den Exter adds that he recently learned how to manipulate glazes with masking tape; he’s currently trying out the technique with stickers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO