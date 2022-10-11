ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Rain chances increasing Saturday night through Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beautiful Friday for the South Plains with a high of 82 degrees in Lubbock. Saturday will also be nice, with highs in the low 80s and some clouds moving into the region from the south to southwestern U.S. As an upper level low moves this...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries. LPD’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LP&L crew describes Hurricane Ian relief efforts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LP&L sent 17 crewmembers and 15 service vehicles on a 3500-mile journey to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. They left for Florida on Sept. 28 and were there for five days. Mason Cain is a journeyman lineman for LP&L. He said they relied heavily on...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream partners with the Lubbok Matadors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spectators at Lubbock Matadors soccer games will be able to enjoy a Howdy Homemade Icecream because of a new partnership. Matadors SC General Manager Dustin McCorkle says, “This is amazing, I’ve said from day one that the Matadors are gonna be known as a community organization before we’re known as a soccer team, and for me, when I think about mission-based work, there’s nothing better than to tie in the Howdy brand and the Matadors. So we’re really excited about it.”
LUBBOCK, TX
#Kcbd
fox34.com

3-vehicle crash leaves 2 people injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a crash involving at least three vehicles Saturday afternoon, according to police. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Frankford Avenue. Police stated one person was moderately injured and...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Levelland in mourning after fatal crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday morning a call about a deceased dog in the roadway brought Levelland Animal Control to Highway 385. Officers Crystal Goforth and her partner Jonathan Corder parked facing north on the shoulder. As they were working, a pickup struck their vehicle from behind. The crash killed officer Goforth and critically injured officer Corder. Doctors treated and released the other driver.
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Source to Solution 2022: A Journey of Recovery

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Source to Solution Conference will be held on Thursday, October 27th from 8:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Source to Solution is a symposium on addiction highlighting prevention and recovery. The goal of the day is to bring together anyone interested in creating community change across the Panhandle and South Plains of West Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Multiple injuries reported from Seagraves ISD bus crash

TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Some children suffered minor injuries, and several adults were taken to the hospital after a collision near Brownfield involving a truck and a Seagraves ISD school bus. The crash occurred on Hwy. 62/82 north of Brownfield, Saturday morning at 11:45 a.m. DPS tells us a...
BROWNFIELD, TX
fox34.com

4-H uses grilling to help kids build relationships

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - District 2 4-H hosted its second annual Grilling Games on Saturday, using competition to prepare kids for the future. Kids were judged in five food categories - corn on the cob, pork chops, hamburger patties, and a desert of their choice. The only restriction on the desert was it had to be cooked there on the grill.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

First FDA approved dental robot on the job in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Yomi Dental Assistant by Neocis helps surgeons insert implants. It was first approved by the FDA in 2017 for one to two implants. Now, it can be used to reconstruct an entire mouth. “In 2020 they approved it for what we call full arch solution,”...
LUBBOCK, TX

