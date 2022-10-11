Read full article on original website
Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie is open for business in Revolution Mill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We have an update to a FOX8 Foodie story we first brought you in 2020! That year a local baker, Venee Palowski, won a National General Mills recipe contest with her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Rolls. That win helped her launch her own bakery. Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie Opened late this summer at […]
WXII 12
New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
WRAL
Foodie News: Nana's has a new owner
RALEIGH, N.C. — Big news this week out of Durham. Durham chef and restaurateur Matt Kelly (Vin Rouge, Mateo Bar de Tapas, Mothers & Sons and the now-closed Saint James Seafood, but hopefully re-openng) has purchased Nana’s, a beloved North Carolina fine dining destination from chef-owner Scott Howell. Kelly, a four-time James Beard semifinalist, plans to renovate the restaurant but keep the name Nana’s and offer a menu inspired by what Howell served for more than 25 years: Southern cuisine executed and influenced by European cooking techniques. Nana’s is located at 2514 University Drive in Durham. Learn more about Kelly’s restaurants here.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem coffee shop, restaurant navigate through high inflation as September rate hits 8.2%
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A number of businesses across the Piedmont Triad are navigating through the high inflation as the September rate hits 8.2%. The annual U.S. inflation rate was little changed in September, hitting 8.2% year over year compared with August's 8.3% reading as the pace of price increases remains at multidecade highs, causing pain for many households.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Love Your Block initiative in Greensboro takes hundreds of pounds of trash off the streets
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 100 residents and community volunteers met at Douglass Park on Saturday morning to pick up the bulk trash in Ole Asheboro that has become a chief concern for neighbors. What You Need To Know. A neighborhood in Greensboro has been working with the city...
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
chapelboro.com
Alamance Awaits: Cane Creek Mountains Natural Area
Welcome back to Alamance Awaits! This very fun partnership with Alamance Parks has given me, Ali Evans, the opportunity to explore some of the beautiful outdoor spaces throughout Alamance County. It’s been a great fit for my family and me becaused in addition to being a member of the 97.9 The Hill & Chapelboro.com team, I’m also a resident of Alamance County. I’ve had the best time exploring all these beautiful places and sharing with all of you.
Photos: Multiple people shot and five killed in Raleigh. Suspect in custody.
The situation continues to unfold.
Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
Shooting leaves Food Lion store window and several vehicles damaged in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shots were fired in a grocery store parking lot, leaving a store window and several cars damaged Wednesday, according to Greensboro police. Officers said they received a report about a shooting at the Food Lion located at 3228 Randleman Road. When police arrived, they found the store window damaged and several vehicles hit with gunfire.
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Raleigh: $1.8 million for a detached house
A house built in 2016 located in the 3600 block of Alleghany Drive in Raleigh has new owners. The 8,752-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 22, 2022. The $1,825,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.8-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
thestokesnews.com
King native and Winston-Salem author to publish second novel
Flying South Fiction Prize and Penelope Niven Award Winner Spencer K. M. Brown’s second novel “Hold Fast” will be published on Oct. 17 by publisher Wiseblood Books. The novel tells the story of a near-Olympian rower and his father living on the shore of Lake Superior as they struggle to find their way through his wife’s death. A deeply moving story, blending “The Movie-Goer” and “Manchester by the Sea,” “Hold Fast” is a poetic, lyrical view of the despair of our modern times and the gentle grace of landscape and family that see us through. Brown is the author of acclaimed novel “Move Over Mountain” (J. New Books 2019). His fiction and poetry have appeared in numerous publications and have received many accolades. Brown is a graduate of Salem College, and lives in Winston-Salem, NC with his wife and son.
mebaneenterprise.com
Mebane native advocates for the 'little guy'
When Tyson Fearrington reached early retirement age, he was working one job. About a decade later, Fearrington officially has three jobs, fortunately by choice, including serving as chairman for Caramore Community Inc. “I love what I do,” he said. “It energizes me and it keeps me mentally challenged. I don’t...
Triad church to hold grocery giveaway to help families struggling with inflation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People across the country are feeling a pain in their wallets due to high prices. "For almost anyone what they've noticed over the last year is that their income is not buying as much stuff as they have perhaps grown accustomed to thought that they would be able to and that's frustrating," Wake Forest Economics Professor Todd McFall said.
WXII 12
Yadkin County man celebrates $250,000 lottery win
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Darrell Gilmore of Jonesville tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Gilmore bought his lucky "20x The Cash" ticket from "1 Stop" #6 on West Mountain Street...
New Canaan Society is breaking down barriers in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, (WGHP) — With a little coffee, food, and conversation, a group of men in Winston-Salem is working to break down racial, age and socioeconomic barriers to create lifelong relationships instead. Former Black Panther, investment advisor, and adjunct college professor are just some of the titles that make up this group of men who call […]
My Fox 8
Sweet, shy Sadie seeks a place of her own
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A shy girl is looking for a home of her own. Sadie is a three-year-old shepherd/lab mix who’s about 60 pounds and sweet as can be. She’s a little shy, but the shelter says she warms up very quickly and does well with other dogs!
Guilford County Animal Resource Center offering chance to become a ‘fur foster parent’ for 72 hours
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center in Greensboro is looking for temporary foster parents to help with the overcrowding of the center. Starting Wednesday, the resource center launched the “Stray-to Foster” program to engage the community in helping to house and care for stray animals and surrendered shelter pets for 72 […]
Building on fire in Graham on East Parker Street
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a building fire in Graham. The cause of the fire at a textile mill that was formally Culp Weaving on East Parker Street is unknown at this time. Graham Mayor Jennifer Talley believes the fire was a result of the building not having running electricity. […]
