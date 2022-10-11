ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies are not to be overlooked if season-series tells us anything

By Morning Show W John Hugh, Abe Gordon
Game One of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies starts at 1:07pm ET today and the two NL East rivals are quite familiar with each other, having shared the field 19 times during the regular season.

Bally Sports Braves broadcaster Chip Caray joined John and Hugh before the start of the NLDS and discussed how the Braves match-up with the Phillies and the role that familiarity plays between the two.

"Their pitching staff is very good and they're a team that's built on offense," says Chip Caray. "The bullpen has been better, so the Phillies we are going to see in this playoffs series is kinda like the one that gave the Braves their fair share of troubles during the regular season."

The Braves did get the better of the Phillies (barely) in the season series winning 11 of the 19 meetings during the regular season, but the run differential being just three runs shows you just how close the two teams were all year long.

To hear all of Chip Caray's comments in advance of the NLDS, press play below:

