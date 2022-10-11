Gas prices averaging over $4 again around Pittsburgh

For the first time in months, the average price of a gallon of gasoline is over $4 around Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The reason? Triple-A says a combination of rising demand and higher oil prices is causing the increase in prices.

It was recently announced that OPEC would cut the output of crude oil by two million barrels a day. That lead to the price of crude to rise over $90 a gallon.

Triple-A spokesperson Jim Garrity tells KDKA Radio that the price of crude oil account for 50 to 60 cents of what you are paying a gallon.

Average prices by county:

Allegheny: $4.00

Beaver: $4.00

Westmoreland: $3.98

Washington: $4.00

Fayette: $3.99

The good news, this increase is not expected to last as long as the previous hike when it took months for the price to slowly fall.

Prices could start to fall under $4.00 again as early as this weekend.

The national average is at $3.92. The average in PA is $3.91.

Prices in Pittsburgh a year ago were averaging $3.36.