ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

The UCF Knights Have 'Suspect' Bowl Projections

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5F2E_0iUMC9Rj00

There’s much to be desired with recent UCF bowl projections from Jerry Palm of CBS Sports.

Have the UCF Knights been undersold with their bowl projections?

It’s only Oct. 11. There’s a long way to go with the 2022 college football season and figuring out where teams will go for the bowl games, UCF included. Projecting bowl games has often proven difficult when making those selections way ahead of time.

Well, there are some individuals that specialize in this skill and project the bowl games far in advance. It’s just that one of the specialists undersold the Knights to date, and it’s honestly a little surprising.

That individual would be Jerry Palm . He’s well respected in the sports writing industry and still should be despite his projection for the Knights to play in the Dec. 16 Cure Bowl against the University of Texas at San Antonio, which takes place in Orlando.

Still, the Cure Bowl? That’s it?

That’s hardly an exciting or deserving matchup, to be quite frank. After playing and defeating the Florida Gators 29-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl last season, it’s difficult not to see the Cure Bowl and UTSA as a letdown.

It’s not that UTSA is playing poorly either. It’s a 4-2 team with losses to Texas (41-20) and Houston (37-35). It’s just that it does not have any cache like Florida or another Power 5 program. Fair or not, UCF fans are not likely to be excited about that matchup.

To be fair, it’s an honor to go to any bowl game. That needed to be stated. However, UCF has proved that it’s capable of playing quality competition and doing well, with the SMU game as a great example . That’s especially the case after seeing what UCF’s defense has accomplished this season, with the offense and special teams now rolling as well.

It’s likely to finish with a 9-3 record at worst, and winning 10 or even 11 games should not be discounted either. That’s honestly the bigger point with Palm’s projection. He’s not giving the Knights enough credit for how it will finish the 2022 season.

Currently sitting with a 4-1 record, the Knights are likely to be favored in the majority of the remaining games. That’s true despite UCF’s schedule that includes the four-game stretch that includes playing at East Carolina (Oct. 22), Cincinnati (Oct. 29), at Memphis (Nov. 5) and at Tulane (Nov. 12).

From those four, the team to watch might be Tulane, which has started 5-1 and allowed only 13.3 points per contest. That’s certainly a tough game for UCF or any other squad that goes on the road to play the Green Wave. Those Bearcats are not easy either.

Cincinnati, currently 5-1 with their only loss coming on the opening weekend of college football at Arkansas by the score of 31-24, is a well coached team that will challenge UCF in all three phases of the game. Even with the competition, UCF should have been respected more by Palm.

Does he think UCF is going to just get run over by Tulane? Perhaps Cincinnati as well? In the end, it’s up to the Knights to go out and win. Rolling to 10 or 11 wins will certainly change Palm’s bowl projections.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

How to watch UCF vs. Temple: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game

The Temple Owls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the UCF Knights and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 15 of 2016. Temple and UCF will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Owls 16.8, the Knights 14.6), so any points scored will be well earned.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Memphis, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
State
Arkansas State
Orlando, FL
Sports
City
San Antonio, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#Gasparilla Bowl#Ucf#College Football#American Football#Jerry Palm Of Cbs Sports#The University Of Texas#Utsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Facebook
College
Tulane University
click orlando

Rain chances increase in Central Florida as front moves in

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front moving into Central Florida is increasing rain chances Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s for Wednesday and the mid-80s for Thursday. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6...
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
LAKELAND, FL
bungalower

College Park is getting a barbecue restaurant

St. Vic’s Smoke Shack (Instagram | Website) is about to open at 1858 N. Orange Blossom Trail [GMap] this weekend, just north of the Country Club of Orlando. St. Vic’s started as a food truck/trailer in the Conway area before securing the small brick-and-mortar on OBT and they offer a menu of smoke chicken, brisket, and ribs as platters or sandwiches. Click HERE for the menu.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Valencia College may sell Orlando undeveloped land

Valencia College’s district board of trustees on Oct. 13 will consider putting two separate pieces of land on the market. A 1.84-acre parcel at 1768 Park Center Drive in Orlando consisting of a five-story, 57,680-square-foot class A office building that has served as a district office. A 7.75-acre piece...
ORLANDO, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Bishop Derrick McRae, Pastor of The Experience Christian Center, is Next Guest on The Crossman Conversation ̶ Saturday October 15

ORLANDO — Bishop Derrick McRae, Senior Pastor of The Experience Christian Center,. will join Central Florida Business Leader John Crossman Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:05 p.m. on The Crossman Conversation. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for educational, political and religious leaders trying to make a difference in their...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
967
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy