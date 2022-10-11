Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Related
Dawgman.com Game Preview: The Arizona Wildcats
After winning just one game last year, Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats have had an impressive 3-3 start. They're headed north to Montlake in an effort to hand Washington its third straight loss. Here's a look at what to expect from the UofA on Saturday. Arizona Offense. The Wildcats...
DawgmanRadio: Arizona Game Preview with WildcatAuthority's Jason Scheer
Dawgman.com's Kim Grinolds was joined this week by WildcatAuthority's Jason Scheer, who gave us some fantastic insight into how the Arizona Wildcats are doing this season and what to expect from the visitors when they travel to Seattle to play Washington on Saturday at Husky Stadium. After a quick UA...
Dawgman.com Predictions - Arizona Wildcats
This prediction bag isn't as easy as it seems, especially when it's difficult to know what version of the Washington Huskies will show up on game day. It's not as hard to determine what UW's identity will be on offense as it was last season, leaving Death Row out there to try and win the game on their own. That's not a recipe for success.
What time, what channel is the Arizona-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (4-2 overall, 1-2 Pac-12) returns to Alaska Airlines Arena at Husky Stadium for its Homecoming game this Saturday as Arizona (3-3, 1-2) travels north. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies opened the 2022 season with four straight home-game victories before suffering losses the last two weeks, at UCLA and Arizona State. Following the Arizona game, the Dawgs return to the road to face California on Oct. 22, before the UW bye week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azdesertswarm.com
Canadian dunking phenom Toby Fournier puts Arizona women’s basketball in top 8
Do women need to dunk the basketball? It’s unlikely to impress those who would disparage the game and the lack of dunking doesn’t drive off those who already love it. That doesn’t mean it’s not cool to see a woman dunk. Toby Fournier can do just that, and she could be coming to McKale Center in 2024.
azdesertswarm.com
Pac-12 women’s basketball television schedule released
Good things come to those who wait. Arizona fans have certainly been waiting for the Pac-12 women’s basketball schedule. They finally have it as the conference released the full slate of televised games on Tuesday afternoon. The Wildcats will have three games televised on ESPN networks. They are one...
allsportstucson.com
2022 Pima County Sports Hall of Fame Class
Dennis Anderson (Baseball, Canyon del Oro/Arizona) Callista Balko Elmore (Softball, Canyon del Orio/Arizona) Susie Berdoy Meyers (Golf, Arizona) Steve Botkin (Basketball coach, Rincon Sahuaro) Cindy Preble Coleman (Coach) Kenzie Fowler Quinn (Softball, Canyon del Oro, Arizona) Jason Jacome (Baseball, Rincon, Pima) Chris Rastatter (Referee) Jim Rosborough (Basketball coach) Robb Salant...
KGUN 9
Mexican culture comes alive at the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The music begins at Kino Stadium with the Mexican National Anthem. "The music never stops," said Mexican Baseball Fiesta President Mike Feder. "It's so different than what we do in the states." What's different is that a band plays throughout the game and you won't...
RELATED PEOPLE
Historic 4th Avenue-Things to do in Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail and I have been on many adventures, especially in Tucson, Arizona. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Historic 4th Avenue has always been one of my favorite places to hang out in Tucson. There are a variety of creative shops, restaurants with delicious food, and psychedelic murals. 4th avenue is the perfect place for hippies, free spirits, and edgy people. If you are looking for things to do in Tucson, then you should discover the artistic street of Fourth Avenue.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ
Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
12news.com
Phoenix's rainfall totals surpass numbers recorded in Seattle, other cities
PHOENIX — A particularly dry summer in the Pacific Northwest has resulted in traditionally-cloudy cities experiencing less rainfall than desert regions like the Valley. Rainfall totals recently released by the National Weather Service shows the Phoenix area collected more rain over the last three months than many other major cities.
Los Tucsoneses: “We are the oldest existing folklórico here in Arizona”
Students at Tucson High School hav been celebrating the art and culture of ballet folklórico for the past 50 years. Director Bruno Loya says, “we are the oldest existing folklórico here in Arizona.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLD-TV
Korean corn dogs are now in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new viral sensation has made its way to the Old Pueblo. Korean corn dogs are the latest buzz online, and on of to locations that serve them is opening its doors in Tucson. Two Hands Corn Dogs has changed the game when it...
kenneturner.com
azpm.org
Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops
The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
KGUN 9
Rain chances to rise, temps to drop this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is seeing calm, dry conditions with warm daytime highs reaching the low 90s around Tucson. Overnight lows are staying in the 60s for the metro area. On Friday, we're expecting the pattern to continue with highs in the low 90s, light winds and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
riviera-maya-news.com
Two men wanted in Arizona courts extradited to U.S.
Mexico City, Mexico — The Government of Mexico has extradited two national citizens to the U.S. to face criminal charges. On Tuesday, Adriel “G” was handed over to U.S. authorities to face justice in an Arizona court. According to the FGR, the Superior Court of the State...
Prop 309 would add requirements when casting your vote
Proposition 309 would add requirements when casting a mail-in or in-person ballot. The proposition is on November's 2022 General Election Ballot.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Union Jack brings Brit fare over the pond
When Dr. Sukhi Ghuman speaks about the hub of British culture, this native of England’s East Midlands region and longtime resident of Nottingham waxes nostalgic about the pub. This is a place that he calls “a congregational point” where “assembly is a social necessity.” And it was his longing...
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 10-11-22
1. The 1.2MSF Building A of Cubes at Glendale (also known as Williams-Sonoma at The Cubes at Glendale, was purchased by JLL West Phoenix Distribution DST (LaSalle Investment Management) for $135M. Will Strong, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield represented the developer and seller, CRG (Clayco Realty Group).
247Sports
55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0