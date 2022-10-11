My name is Abigail and I have been on many adventures, especially in Tucson, Arizona. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Historic 4th Avenue has always been one of my favorite places to hang out in Tucson. There are a variety of creative shops, restaurants with delicious food, and psychedelic murals. 4th avenue is the perfect place for hippies, free spirits, and edgy people. If you are looking for things to do in Tucson, then you should discover the artistic street of Fourth Avenue.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO