The initial conversation around the upcoming drama The Whale was all about Brendan Fraser's comeback, his transformation into the morbidly obese character for the production, his Oscar chances, and the lengthy standing ovations the actor has been getting after festival screenings of the film. According to ScreenRant, it has shifted to controversy over whether prosthetic makeup and fat suits for smaller actors to play heavier characters are offensive. Some extreme critics of the practice have even compared the use of fat suits to white actors performing in blackface. There's also some debate as to whether or not straight actors should be playing gay characters.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO