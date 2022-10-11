ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activists + Other Performers Mad About Brendan Fraser Playing Fat And Gay

The initial conversation around the upcoming drama The Whale was all about Brendan Fraser's comeback, his transformation into the morbidly obese character for the production, his Oscar chances, and the lengthy standing ovations the actor has been getting after festival screenings of the film. According to ScreenRant, it has shifted to controversy over whether prosthetic makeup and fat suits for smaller actors to play heavier characters are offensive. Some extreme critics of the practice have even compared the use of fat suits to white actors performing in blackface. There's also some debate as to whether or not straight actors should be playing gay characters.
Mattel introduces Tina Turner Barbie

Mattel is marking an entertainment milestone. The maker of the Barbie doll has introduced a Tina Turner doll to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her hit song “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” Reuters reported. The doll is dressed in an outfit honoring the song’s music...
Daniel Radcliffe Pays Tribute to Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane With Heartfelt ‘Harry Potter’ Memory: ‘One of the Funniest People I’ve Met’

Daniel Radcliffe has issued a statement on the passing of his “Harry Potter” co-star Robbie Coltrane, calling the late actor “one of the funniest people I’ve met.” Coltrane, who passed away at the age of 72, starred as Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise and shared dozens of scenes with Radcliffe across the films. The two actors starred together in all eight “Harry Potter” movies, from “Sorcerer’s Stone” in 2001 to “Death Hallows – Part 2” in 2011. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” Radcliffe’s...
'Murder, She Wrote' Star Angela Lansbury Dead At 96

Star of stage, screen and television Angela Lansbury has died. She was 96. The Murder, She Wrote star died "peacefully in her sleep" at her home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday (October 11), her family wrote in a statement obtained by People. Lansbury would have turned 97 in five days.
