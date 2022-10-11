ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefootballbrainiacs.com

Open Post | Wednesday, October 19th

The Sooners picked up a much needed win today as they beat the Kansas Jayhawks 52-42. The effort wasn’t pretty necessarily defensively, but offensively the Sooners basically took what they wanted. The one thing about the defense that I will say is that OU actually did one thing effectively...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy