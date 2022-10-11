ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Giant tuna is biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters

A 900lb (408kg) Atlantic bluefin caught in Welsh waters is believed to be the biggest ever caught in the country.Simon Batey and Jason Nott from Angling Cymru snagged the enormous tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast.During the hour-long struggle, Mr Batey passed the rod to Mr Nott, while working with skipper Andrew Alsop. The tuna was measured from the nose to the fork of the tail while a globally recognised formula calculates an approximate weight.Welsh actor and angler Julian Lewis Jones described it as an “amazing catch” and claimed Welsh waters were welcoming some of the biggest tuna in the world.Jones...
ANIMALS
BBC

Shellfish deaths: MPs to probe chemical crab deaths claims

MPs are to hold a hearing into the mass deaths of shellfish across the North East and Yorkshire coast. The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee will likely hear from fishermen, scientists and government. The North East coast fishing sector has been devastated by large wash-ups of dead crustaceans since...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Ruthin#Fencing#Sea Trout#Natural Resources#Nwr
msn.com

Watch: Massive 'alien' sunfish gets helping hand from boat crew

Renowned big-wave surfer and freediver Mark Healey has shared video showing him using a brush to remove parasites from a Mola mola, or ocean sunfish. “It kept coming back for more and could’ve probably done it all day,” Healey said via Instagram. “Those parasites are pretty buried in there, but I think I made a little headway with the boat brush.”
INSTAGRAM
Outsider.com

Angler Hooks Record-Breaking 900-Pound Tuna

If you are looking for some big tuna news, then we have you covered as a monster 900-pound tuna was caught by a fisherman. Meanwhile, this appears to be the biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters. By the way, Simon Batey and his friend Jason Nott caught the Atlantic bluefin tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast. That’s according to a BBC report.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

As River Continues to Dry Up, Thousands of Salmons Found Dead in Canada

As Canada's drought dries up the river, thousands of dead fish are discovered, with around 65,000 dead fish washing up on the creek due to a lack of rain on the western beaches. New Victim of the Dreaded Drought. The newest victim of the drought gripped British Columbia for more...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
nationalfisherman.com

Report says dam removal key to restoring Columbia River salmon and steelhead

Opening four dams on the Lower Snake River are the key to restoring salmon and steelhead in the Northwest river basin, according to a final recovery plan from the National Marine Fisheries Service. “For Snake River stocks, the centerpiece action is restoring the lower Snake River via dam breaching. Restoring...
INDUSTRY
People

Orcas and Humpback Whales Spotted Fighting in the Pacific Ocean: 'Absolutely Unbelievable'

Whale-watching boats observed over a dozen orca whales confront two humpbacks for three hours Crew members with the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA) observed a rare, aggressive confrontation between a group of Bigg's orca whales and a pair of humpback whales spotted in the waters near the western Canada-U.S. border. On Sept. 29, crew members on an Eagle Wing Tours whale-watching boat encountered the orcas first. The boat discovered around 15 orca whales "being unusually active at the surface," according to a PWWA press release. Another whale-watching...
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

Fish With a Parasite Instead of a Tongue Discovered in Texas Park

The parasitic isopodGalveston Island State Park, Texas Parks and Wildlife/Facebook. America is well known for housing some of the most amazing species of animals, but some of them are looking as if they arrived from a different planet. An employee at a Texas park discovered a fish with an unexpected object in its mouth. A parasite with several eyes and legs was lurking in the open mouth of a fish of the species Micropogonias undulatus (or Atlantic croaker), where its tongue should have been.
TEXAS STATE
marinelink.com

Commercial Fishing Vessel Strikes Anchored Boat in Florida

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West has issued a Captain of the Port order on a commercial fishing vessel involved in an allision with an anchored recreational vessel 2 miles northwest of the Seven Mile Bridge in Marathon, Fla. Based on witness statements collected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife...
MARATHON, FL
BBC

Snowdonia: Rescued walkers' appeal for lost rucksack

Two rescued walkers who stashed a bag on a mountain now need help finding their left-behind luggage. Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue helped them descend Tryfan, in Snowdonia, on Sunday after becoming stuck on a crag. Their shouts for help were heard by two mountain rescue members who went to investigate...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Verge

Check out these jarring images of urban wildlife

As a science reporter, I chase down plenty of stories about how humans interact — often carelessly — with the environment around us. Even so, the stunning photos from this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition have me shook. It puts furry faces on some of the thorny issues I cover. The images are such an intimate view of wildlife forced to navigate our unnatural world.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy