Giant tuna is biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters
A 900lb (408kg) Atlantic bluefin caught in Welsh waters is believed to be the biggest ever caught in the country.Simon Batey and Jason Nott from Angling Cymru snagged the enormous tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast.During the hour-long struggle, Mr Batey passed the rod to Mr Nott, while working with skipper Andrew Alsop. The tuna was measured from the nose to the fork of the tail while a globally recognised formula calculates an approximate weight.Welsh actor and angler Julian Lewis Jones described it as an “amazing catch” and claimed Welsh waters were welcoming some of the biggest tuna in the world.Jones...
BBC
Shellfish deaths: MPs to probe chemical crab deaths claims
MPs are to hold a hearing into the mass deaths of shellfish across the North East and Yorkshire coast. The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee will likely hear from fishermen, scientists and government. The North East coast fishing sector has been devastated by large wash-ups of dead crustaceans since...
Heartbreaking video captures the struggle of a mother dolphin pushing the body of her dead calf through the water in the North Atlantic
This is the sad moment a mother dolphin was seen carrying her dead calf on her back in the middle of the North Atlantic sea. The footage was captured by Margarita Samsonova, 29, an environmental content creator, while she was accompanying a research team from AIMM on an expedition off the coast of Albufeira.
What is this thing? Sea creature ‘grunting’ off Florida park perplexes social media
“The shoulders were terrifying and very powerful looking!”
msn.com
Watch: Massive 'alien' sunfish gets helping hand from boat crew
Renowned big-wave surfer and freediver Mark Healey has shared video showing him using a brush to remove parasites from a Mola mola, or ocean sunfish. “It kept coming back for more and could’ve probably done it all day,” Healey said via Instagram. “Those parasites are pretty buried in there, but I think I made a little headway with the boat brush.”
Angler Hooks Record-Breaking 900-Pound Tuna
If you are looking for some big tuna news, then we have you covered as a monster 900-pound tuna was caught by a fisherman. Meanwhile, this appears to be the biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters. By the way, Simon Batey and his friend Jason Nott caught the Atlantic bluefin tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast. That’s according to a BBC report.
natureworldnews.com
As River Continues to Dry Up, Thousands of Salmons Found Dead in Canada
As Canada's drought dries up the river, thousands of dead fish are discovered, with around 65,000 dead fish washing up on the creek due to a lack of rain on the western beaches. New Victim of the Dreaded Drought. The newest victim of the drought gripped British Columbia for more...
Look: Trapped cow hoisted out of cellar in Virginia
Animal rescuers and firefighters in Virginia responded to a barn where a cow fell through the floor and ended up stranded in the 7-foot-deep cellar.
nationalfisherman.com
Report says dam removal key to restoring Columbia River salmon and steelhead
Opening four dams on the Lower Snake River are the key to restoring salmon and steelhead in the Northwest river basin, according to a final recovery plan from the National Marine Fisheries Service. “For Snake River stocks, the centerpiece action is restoring the lower Snake River via dam breaching. Restoring...
Orcas and Humpback Whales Spotted Fighting in the Pacific Ocean: 'Absolutely Unbelievable'
Whale-watching boats observed over a dozen orca whales confront two humpbacks for three hours Crew members with the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA) observed a rare, aggressive confrontation between a group of Bigg's orca whales and a pair of humpback whales spotted in the waters near the western Canada-U.S. border. On Sept. 29, crew members on an Eagle Wing Tours whale-watching boat encountered the orcas first. The boat discovered around 15 orca whales "being unusually active at the surface," according to a PWWA press release. Another whale-watching...
Fish With a Parasite Instead of a Tongue Discovered in Texas Park
The parasitic isopodGalveston Island State Park, Texas Parks and Wildlife/Facebook. America is well known for housing some of the most amazing species of animals, but some of them are looking as if they arrived from a different planet. An employee at a Texas park discovered a fish with an unexpected object in its mouth. A parasite with several eyes and legs was lurking in the open mouth of a fish of the species Micropogonias undulatus (or Atlantic croaker), where its tongue should have been.
marinelink.com
Commercial Fishing Vessel Strikes Anchored Boat in Florida
U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West has issued a Captain of the Port order on a commercial fishing vessel involved in an allision with an anchored recreational vessel 2 miles northwest of the Seven Mile Bridge in Marathon, Fla. Based on witness statements collected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife...
BBC
Snowdonia: Rescued walkers' appeal for lost rucksack
Two rescued walkers who stashed a bag on a mountain now need help finding their left-behind luggage. Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue helped them descend Tryfan, in Snowdonia, on Sunday after becoming stuck on a crag. Their shouts for help were heard by two mountain rescue members who went to investigate...
Fishermen Panic When Grizzly Bear Charges Across Alaskan River Looking For A Fish
A fisherman’s nightmare. Any fisherman who’s had a good day fishing out in grizzly country has them in the back of their minds. I mean, it’s hard not to when you’ve spent the day wrestling slimy and smelly fish, getting coated in a smell that draws those massive animals right in.
vinlove.net
Unique skill of a fisherman who earns thousands of dollars of silver in the floating season
Every day, Lam Thanh Nhan and his wife travel more than 40km from Chau Phu district (An Giang) to channel 13 in Phu Hoi commune to catch tens of kilograms of wild fish, earning more than 1 million. According to the An Giang people, this year the flood season comes...
PHOTO: Rare All-Black Fish Caught Along Tennessee River
When fishermen cast a line, they are usually hoping to reel in a catch that can set some records, but occasionally their catch sports a truly bizarre feature. That's exactly what happened to one fisherman in Tennessee recently when he captured a rare fish sporting an unusual look. Greg Ursin,...
msn.com
Invasive 'green crabs' exploding in number, disrupting New England ecosystems
Along much of the New England coastline, there is a problem some 200 years in the making. Green crabs have been slowly taking over coastal ecosystems. They're not hard to find. “They like to eat a lot and reproduce a lot and take over all the habitat ... here's another...
The Verge
Check out these jarring images of urban wildlife
As a science reporter, I chase down plenty of stories about how humans interact — often carelessly — with the environment around us. Even so, the stunning photos from this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition have me shook. It puts furry faces on some of the thorny issues I cover. The images are such an intimate view of wildlife forced to navigate our unnatural world.
Discovered in the deep: the ‘forest of the weird’
In 2017, on a submerged volcano a mile and a half underwater in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a team of scientists were left gasping in wonder at a scene they called the “forest of the weird”. Instead of trees, the forest was made up of oddly...
Researchers shed light on mystery of ocean staircases
Study reveals how thermohaline staircases, step-like variations of temperature and salinity, are formed
