WALDORF, Md. – On October 4 at 2:14 p.m., a 14-year-old student was fighting with another student in the parking lot during dismissal at St. Charles High School. During the altercation, the student ran to a school bus and obtained a stun gun, which another student held for her. The student activated the stun gun several times and attempted to reengage in the fight. School officials were able to get the stun gun from the student who then spat on them and continued to be aggressive.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO