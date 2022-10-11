Read full article on original website
Frederick Man Arrested For Handgun And Drug Charges In Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On October 12, 2022, Deputy Dixon conducted a traffic stop in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. The vehicle’s operator was identified as Juwan Matthew Favors, age 24 of Frederick. A probable cause search was conducted and located in the...
COLD CASE: 27th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Sterling Settle
BRANDWINE, Md.- Today marks the 27th anniversary of the homicide of Sterling Settle, a resident of Oxon Hill, Maryland. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Sterling and his family. On October 13, 1995 at approximately 4pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded...
High School Students Charged In Case Involving Weapon And Altercation
WALDORF, Md. – On October 4 at 2:14 p.m., a 14-year-old student was fighting with another student in the parking lot during dismissal at St. Charles High School. During the altercation, the student ran to a school bus and obtained a stun gun, which another student held for her. The student activated the stun gun several times and attempted to reengage in the fight. School officials were able to get the stun gun from the student who then spat on them and continued to be aggressive.
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Bicycle Theft Suspect In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 5:02 pm, the suspect entered a private yard on Sydney Drive in Lexington Park and took a child’s green and black colored bicycle with the words “You Rule” on the bike frame.
Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In March 2022 Waldorf Shooting
WALDORF, Md. – Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division identified a suspect in a shooting case that occurred on March 6, 2022 in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf. In the case, two groups of suspects were shooting at each other in the parking lot of...
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Fort Washington. The victim is 56-year-old Huerta Melendez of Montgomery Village, MD. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 10:55 pm, officers responded to the area of northbound Indian Head Highway and Kerby...
Replica Firearm Recovered From Middle School Student At Bus Stop
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – On October 13 at 8:17 a.m., officers responded to a school bus stop for students at Davis Middle School in the area of Silent Creek Road and Stewards Chance Lane after a witness called to report a juvenile pointing what appeared to be a handgun at other students.
Threat Of Mass Violence At Mattawoman Middle School Investigated
WALDORF, Md. – On October 6, several students at Mattawoman Middle School told school staff about another student who was overheard making a threat to commit mass violence. The school resource officer (SRO) was notified and initiated an investigation. The SRO made contact with the student’s parents, followed up with a home safety check, and concluded the investigation this week.
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 3, 2022 – October 9, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,418 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-57846. On October 5, 2022, Deputy Tavares responded to the 5300 block of Williams Wharf...
Police Searching For Stolen Four-Wheeler In Calvert County
ST. LEONARD, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a burglary and theft that occurred in the 5300 block of Williams Wharf Road in St. Leonard. Investigation revealed sometime between 11 a.m. on Oct. 4 and 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 5, an unknown suspect (s)...
Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 10/7/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Valley Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed over 20 Grams of suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matthew James Dlouhy, 28 of Great Mills, MD. Dlouhy was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.
Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a fatal vehicle accident that took place involving a motorcycle. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to Renner Road, in the area of Leonardtown Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
Lt. Britt Awarded As Non-Academy Instructor Of The Year For Corrections
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Please join the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in congratulating Lt. Patrick Britt for being awarded the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission’s Non-Academy Instructor of the Year for Corrections. Lt. Britt’s nomination was submitted by St. Mary’s...
One Injured After Ambulance Crash In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On October 13, at approximately 1:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an ambulance on Point Lookout Road at the intersection of St. Andrews Church Road. Additional crews arrived and found the ambulance and a sedan involved with...
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of George O’dell, Jr.
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of George Edward O’dell, Jr., 32 of Chesapeake Beach, MD. O’Dell is wanted for child support. Anyone with information in regards to O’Dell, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office...
Two Patients Being Taken To The Hospital After Crash In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that multiple people were injured as a result of a vehicle crash. At approximately 6:45 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to the 26000 block of Budds Creek Road for a reported crash with possible injuries. EMS arrived...
Joyce Everett Williams
Joyce E. Williams, 92, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on October 6, 2022. She was born on January 17, 1930, in Hickory, Mississippi to Amos and Etta Everett. Joyce was one of four children; brothers Barney and Max and sister, Margie. She married Harry Lee Williams on February 13,...
William Kraig Halt, Sr.
William Kraig Halt, Sr. mostly known as “ Kraig” passed away on September 30, 2022, at the age of 72. He was the son of Warren and Billie Halt of Oxon Hill MD. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his son Kevin Halt and daughter Laura Halt.
Calvert County To Host First Administrative Charging Committee And Trial Board Training In Maryland
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) will host the state’s first Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission (MPTSC) ACC and Trial Board training programs. MPTSC training is required for ACC and Trial Board members throughout the state of Maryland. The training will take...
Everett Leroy Owens, Jr.
Everett L. Owens, Jr., 87, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on October 5, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD with his loving family at his side. He was born in January of 1935 in Washington D.C. to the late Everett L. Owens, Sr. and Jeannette M. (Davis) Sanderson.
