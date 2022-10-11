ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

Bay Net

COLD CASE: 27th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Sterling Settle

BRANDWINE, Md.- Today marks the 27th anniversary of the homicide of Sterling Settle, a resident of Oxon Hill, Maryland. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Sterling and his family. On October 13, 1995 at approximately 4pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded...
OXON HILL, MD
Bay Net

High School Students Charged In Case Involving Weapon And Altercation

WALDORF, Md. – On October 4 at 2:14 p.m., a 14-year-old student was fighting with another student in the parking lot during dismissal at St. Charles High School. During the altercation, the student ran to a school bus and obtained a stun gun, which another student held for her. The student activated the stun gun several times and attempted to reengage in the fight. School officials were able to get the stun gun from the student who then spat on them and continued to be aggressive.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Bicycle Theft Suspect In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 5:02 pm, the suspect entered a private yard on Sydney Drive in Lexington Park and took a child’s green and black colored bicycle with the words “You Rule” on the bike frame.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Upper Marlboro, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Upper Marlboro, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision In P.G. County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Fort Washington. The victim is 56-year-old Huerta Melendez of Montgomery Village, MD. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 10:55 pm, officers responded to the area of northbound Indian Head Highway and Kerby...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
Bay Net

Threat Of Mass Violence At Mattawoman Middle School Investigated

WALDORF, Md. – On October 6, several students at Mattawoman Middle School told school staff about another student who was overheard making a threat to commit mass violence. The school resource officer (SRO) was notified and initiated an investigation. The SRO made contact with the student’s parents, followed up with a home safety check, and concluded the investigation this week.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 3, 2022 – October 9, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,418 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-57846. On October 5, 2022, Deputy Tavares responded to the 5300 block of Williams Wharf...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Searching For Stolen Four-Wheeler In Calvert County

ST. LEONARD, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a burglary and theft that occurred in the 5300 block of Williams Wharf Road in St. Leonard. Investigation revealed sometime between 11 a.m. on Oct. 4 and 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 5, an unknown suspect (s)...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 10/7/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Valley Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed over 20 Grams of suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matthew James Dlouhy, 28 of Great Mills, MD. Dlouhy was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a fatal vehicle accident that took place involving a motorcycle. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to Renner Road, in the area of Leonardtown Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay Net

Lt. Britt Awarded As Non-Academy Instructor Of The Year For Corrections

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Please join the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in congratulating Lt. Patrick Britt for being awarded the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission’s Non-Academy Instructor of the Year for Corrections. Lt. Britt’s nomination was submitted by St. Mary’s...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

One Injured After Ambulance Crash In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. –  On October 13, at approximately 1:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an ambulance on Point Lookout Road at the intersection of St. Andrews Church Road. Additional crews arrived and found the ambulance and a sedan involved with...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Joyce Everett Williams

Joyce E. Williams, 92, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on October 6, 2022. She was born on January 17, 1930, in Hickory, Mississippi to Amos and Etta Everett. Joyce was one of four children; brothers Barney and Max and sister, Margie. She married Harry Lee Williams on February 13,...
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

William Kraig Halt, Sr.

William Kraig Halt, Sr. mostly known as “ Kraig” passed away on September 30, 2022, at the age of 72. He was the son of Warren and Billie Halt of Oxon Hill MD. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his son Kevin Halt and daughter Laura Halt.
OXON HILL, MD
Bay Net

Everett Leroy Owens, Jr.

Everett L. Owens, Jr., 87, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on October 5, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD with his loving family at his side. He was born in January of 1935 in Washington D.C. to the late Everett L. Owens, Sr. and Jeannette M. (Davis) Sanderson.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD

