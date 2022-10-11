Read full article on original website
CNET
CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?
Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
Dear Penny: Should I Buy a $3M Annuity So I Never Worry About Money Again?
Please help me evaluate a tantalizing temptation. I am a 58-year-old single gay white male college graduate with no dependents. I worked hard, prospered, lived frugally and saved for over 30 years. In my early 50s, I was promoted beyond my skills and abilities and consequently floundered professionally. Currently, I...
CNET
State Stimulus Checks 2022: See if Your State Is Mailing Out Payments This Month
While the federal government is unlikely to issue another stimulus check, state governments are continuing to send taxpayers financial relief. Millions of California taxpayers started receiving a "middle-class tax refund" last week, with payments of up to $1,050 being sent out through January. Other states are issuing one-time payments to...
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit PA accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns
New York CNN Business — The Federal Reserve’s fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working...
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Direct payments of up to $750 scheduled for thousands of Americans – when you’ll get the cash
THOUSANDS of Americans in several states are now cashing in up to $750 in direct payments thanks to new initiatives. Connecticut families who are eligible can now claim a tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children, in a recent program that started rolling out in late August.
CNET
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles. Amazon has increased its pay for warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo. As more and more of its workers talk about joining labor unions to seek higher pay, Amazon has decided to give those employees a raise. Amazon announced it’s...
Want $100K a Year When You Retire? Here's How Much You Need to Save by Age 67
The best time to start saving for retirement is yesterday. If not yesterday, then today.
Bank of America forecasts exactly how many jobs will be lost as the US economy takes a downturn — and how quickly
Whether it's more likely to be "mild" or severe is up for debate, but. and more experts are predicting that the US economy will enter into a recession of some form in 2023. If this does come to pass, the US economy could have thousands of fewer jobs, Bank of America told clients in a report last Friday.
Millennials and Gen Z counting on a 401(k) to get them through retirement are in for a rude awakening, TIAA head says
Half of millennials and Gen Z expect employer-based savings plans to be enough for retirement, a TIAA study shows. That's not true, the TIAA head says. Millennials and Gen Z could be in for a dire future unless they save differently. Experts recommend IRAs, diversified index funds, and annuities, as...
Biden's proposed gig worker rule could deal a major blow to small businesses
The Biden administration has proposed a new rule that could re-classify millions of gig workers as employees, a move that could deal a significant blow to small businesses across the country. The Labor Department on Tuesday unveiled a new proposal that would make it more difficult for companies to classify...
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash react to Biden's gig worker rule
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash reacted Tuesday to the Department of Labor's proposed rule about classifying workers as employees versus independent contractors.
Health Care — Americans still missing out on COVID money
Is nothing sacred anymore? Fat Bear Week has been rocked by a cheating scandal, with spam bots submitting fake votes for one of the big bears. In health news, a new watchdog report found millions of low- or no-income Americans are still eligible for COVID-19 stimulus funds. This is Overnight...
The Biden administration wants to make it easier for gig workers to be full-time so Uber drivers and home health workers could qualify for benefits and better pay
The gig economy is propped up by low-paid contractors who often don't have benefits. The new rule seeks to treat more of them as full-time workers.
We finally have a new update on the Equifax breach settlement
The Equifax data breach settlement, stemming from the 2017 hack of the credit bureau that exposed the information of tens of millions of consumers, is back in the news again — this time, because of emails that have gone out in recent days from the claims administrator overseeing the settlement.
wtwco.com
IRS extends amendment deadline to additional CARES Act changes
In Notice 2022-45, the IRS extended the deadline — to December 31, 2025 — to adopt amendments for changes to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act loan and distribution options and the retirement-related disaster relief included in the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020 (Relief Act) (with special amendment deadline extensions for governmental plans). Notice 2022-45 also extends the Internal Revenue Code section 411(d)(6) cutback relief for amendments that reflect these CARES Act provisions and are adopted by the extended deadline. This guidance supplements the plan amendment relief previously granted through Notice 2022-33.
14 Ways to Pay for College Without Student Loans
So student loan debt got wiped out for millions of borrowers who’ve already left school, but what if you’re heading to college now? Should you take out loans?. Today, nearly half of all U.S. adults who attended college say they left school with loans to repay. That shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the average annual cost of college is more than $35,000. But although it may seem that college costs can only be covered with student loans, taking out a loan should be a last resort.
Virtually all PPP loans have been forgiven with limited scrutiny
Officials promised a robust review process before forgiving PPP loans, but most loans could be forgiven with a simple, one-page form. Meanwhile, just 2% of loans have gotten close, hands-on reviews.
The Penny Hoarder
