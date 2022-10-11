ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?

Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Health Care — Americans still missing out on COVID money

Is nothing sacred anymore? Fat Bear Week has been rocked by a cheating scandal, with spam bots submitting fake votes for one of the big bears. In health news, a new watchdog report found millions of low- or no-income Americans are still eligible for COVID-19 stimulus funds. This is Overnight...
We finally have a new update on the Equifax breach settlement

The Equifax data breach settlement, stemming from the 2017 hack of the credit bureau that exposed the information of tens of millions of consumers, is back in the news again — this time, because of emails that have gone out in recent days from the claims administrator overseeing the settlement.
IRS extends amendment deadline to additional CARES Act changes

In Notice 2022-45, the IRS extended the deadline — to December 31, 2025 — to adopt amendments for changes to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act loan and distribution options and the retirement-related disaster relief included in the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020 (Relief Act) (with special amendment deadline extensions for governmental plans). Notice 2022-45 also extends the Internal Revenue Code section 411(d)(6) cutback relief for amendments that reflect these CARES Act provisions and are adopted by the extended deadline. This guidance supplements the plan amendment relief previously granted through Notice 2022-33.
14 Ways to Pay for College Without Student Loans

So student loan debt got wiped out for millions of borrowers who’ve already left school, but what if you’re heading to college now? Should you take out loans?. Today, nearly half of all U.S. adults who attended college say they left school with loans to repay. That shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the average annual cost of college is more than $35,000. But although it may seem that college costs can only be covered with student loans, taking out a loan should be a last resort.
