Public Safety

Army Times

As the Army pivots to battle peers, chemical, biological threats loom

For the first time since the beginning of the Iraq War, the threat of chemical, biological and nuclear attacks to military forces at home and abroad has triggered new thinking, new funding and a renewed focus on preparing troops from the Army. In July, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear,...
MILITARY
Army Times

Headed to a combat training center? These tips will help.

If Army captains headed to one of the major combat training centers are looking for pointers, the officers who will challenge and evaluate them there recently shared a few. At last month’s Maneuver Warfighter Conference on Fort Benning, Georgia, observer/controllers from each of the three major centers shared what they’ve seen, both good and bad, in units they face off against in simulated combat.
MILITARY
Army Times

What comes after Abrams tanks? The Army is working on possibilities.

WASHINGTON — The Army is evaluating what it will need beyond the latest version of the M1 Abrams tank, according to Army leaders overseeing ground combat systems and next-generation combat vehicle development. The upgraded version of the tank is due to be delivered to the service next spring. “It’s...
MILITARY
Army Times

Risks to drinking water on post and on mission worry Army leaders

Following the rise of extreme weather events across the country, the Army is focusing on how to proactively defend one of its most critical resources — water. At the annual Association of the U.S. Army conference, service leadership discussed their ongoing strategy to conserve water, protect against droughts and respond to extreme weather events.
MILITARY
Army Times

Brigade commanders face tougher tests during combat training rotations

WASHINGTON – Brigade commanders no longer have the luxury of time as they face the gauntlets that are combat training center rotations. To succeed, commanders will have to see outside their immediate area and drive their units to accomplish missions on a division or corps timeline. Brig. Gen. Curtis...
FORT IRWIN, CA
Army Times

How COVID-19 lessons have helped the Army send weapons to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — The demand for weapons in Ukraine is not slowing down, and its impact on the U.S. Army is clear, given the fact that munitions are coming straight from the service’s stockpiles. Restocking the American ground force while continuing to help Ukraine’s fight off a Russian invasion...
MILITARY
Army Times

US Army seeks new watercraft to beef up Indo-Pacific capability

WASHINGTON — For the first time in decades, the Army is pursuing a new watercraft effort in a bid to prepare for operations in the Indo-Pacific theater. “With renewed focus on the Indo-[Pacific Command Area of Operations] and the Army’s responsibilities in terms of logistics resupply, it has led to a renewed emphasis on the Army watercraft fleet,” Brig. Gen. Luke Peterson, program executive officer for combat support and combat service support, told Defense News in an interview just ahead of the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual conference.
MILITARY
Army Times

Former JSOC and Afghanistan mission commander joins Sig Sauer

WASHINGTON — The former commander of NATO’s Resolute Support mission and all U.S. forces in Afghanistan will join Sig Sauer as a defense adviser, according to a statement from the company on Tuesday. Former Gen. Scott Miller, who has also served as commander of Joint Special Operations Command,...
MILITARY
Army Times

Multidomain task forces are growing and shaping overseas exercises

WASHINGTON — The two multidomain task forces the Army has in the Indo-Pacific region now shape major joint military exercises as the Army applies its multidomain operations doctrine to the real world. Over the past six months, the 1st MDTF deployed 16 cells across 10 time zones to support...
MILITARY
Army Times

US Army carefully folding Ukraine info into Project Convergence tests

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is incorporating observations gathered from the Russia-Ukraine war into its massive networking-and-technologies exercise known as Project Convergence, but is wary of drawing too many conclusions too soon. While “there’s already a few” things “that we are looking at, especially how does the threat operate,”...
MILITARY
Army Times

Army weighs options on extending range of Precision Strike Missile

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is still deciding how much farther out it might extend the range requirement for its Precision Strike Missile that is already capable of reaching 499 kilometers (310 miles), according to Col. Rory Crooks, the service’s Long Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team lead. One...
MILITARY
Army Times

A focus on data is transforming Army makeup, says I Corps’ Brunson

WASHINGTON — The proliferation of battlefield data, the advanced technologies being built to decipher them and the need to communicate quicker than ever are steadily transforming how soldiers operate and how the military is assembled, according to the commanding general of the U.S. Army’s I Corps. “What is...
MILITARY
Army Times

Army advisor brigade ramps up Pacific partners’ military effectiveness

WASHINGTON — In front of its headquarters near the Pacific Ocean, soldiers from 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade are planting palm trees. The unit, established in 2020, has set up partnerships with six nations in U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, including Japan, Indonesia, Mongolia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines. The 5th SFAB is headquartered at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
MILITARY
Army Times

Legal loophole: Some contracts skirt protections for service members

When a recruit joins the U.S. military, they have a lot of tasks to complete — paperwork and ID cards, physicals, boot camp, and training for their military occupational specialty — all responsibilities they accept as part of wearing the uniform. In return for accepting these responsibilities, and the sacrifices that come with them, our service members are rightfully afforded special federal statutory legal protections.
LAW
Army Times

Army won’t change weight tables after body composition study

WASHINGTON — After a months-long research study, the Army will keep its current height and weight screening tables, the service’s top noncommissioned officer announced at the Association of the U.S. Army conference Wednesday afternoon. The branch’s Center for Initial Military Training joined forces with medical research experts last...
MILITARY

