Duke Football lost a heartbreaking rivalry game against North Carolina on Saturday night, falling 38-35 to the Tar Heels after rallying from a double figure deficit. The Blue Devils had led 21-10 but watched as the visitors scored three straight touchdowns and then stopped Duke on fourth down in Duke territory, leaving UNC with a 10 point lead and a chance to put the game out of reach. However, Mike Elko's team came up with a big defensive stop and then channeled that energy into two straight touchdowns to make it 35-31.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO