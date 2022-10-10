Read full article on original website
Galion Inquirer
Galion Homecoming and Connections Weekend kick-off
GALION — Galion City School District is gearing up for Connections Weekend, a weekend celebrating not only Tiger alumni but current students and their achievements. Setting the tone Wednesday (Oct. 12) evening is the Galion High School Choir at 6 p.m. An old-fashioned pep rally will send spirits roaring...
wqkt.com
Wooster Boys and Girls Club moves to a new location
The Boys and Girls Club of Wooster is getting comfortable in its new location. The club moved from its spot at Edgewood Middle School to a location in the Howey building on North Walnut street downtown. The new space will give the Club the opportunity to expand its programs into all Wooster City Schools while improving the agency’s connection with the greater community. In the coming months and years, the new space will allow for the expansion of administrative and program staff. To pay for the anticipated move, and to fund existing and expanding programs, they applied for a state grant that will provide $250,000 over two years. The agency will host a public open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new office space on Wednesday, Oct. 26th from 5 to 7 p.m.
ycitynews.com
Urban Comforts closes doors for good
A local restaurant in downtown Zanesville, Urban Comforts Eatery, has served its last meal. The management said that unfortunately they never fully recovered from the pandemic and that rising food costs, among other things, made the difficult decision necessary. Urban Comforts opened roughly three and a half years ago and...
WHIZ
Pet of The Week- Meet Pugsley, Chucky, Boo and Fang
ZANESVILLE, OH- If you remember back to last week we introduced you to a puppy named Fester. Well now it’s time to meet the rest of his family. Meet Pugsley, Chucky, Boo and Fang. They’re all Rottweiler/Basset Hounds up for adoption this Halloween season at the Animal Shelter Society.
WHIZ
Meet Zion, the Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – When household budgets get tight sacrifices have got to be made and the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center finds its facility with an abundance of animals that deserve better. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced another displaced animal, through no fault of her...
richlandsource.com
Want to make a difference? Doc Stumbo wants your help Oct. 21
MANSFIELD -- Doc Stumbo has been helping local residents in need longer than many local residents have been alive. Now 84, Stumbo and his army of volunteers are ready to do it again with the 19th "Make A Difference Day" food and supply drive.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
WHIZ
Mayor Provides Dug Road Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – For over two years, Muskingum Avenue, better known as Dug Road, has been closed, following a landslide. Planning and design began two years ago to completely rebuild the dangerous section of roadway, including putting in a sewer line and storm sewer to handle spring water from Putnam Hill.
whbc.com
GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
whbc.com
No Major Changes Soon in I-77/Route 30 Construction Zone
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking the barriers will be coming down soon in the I-77/Route 30 project?. Even though the $56.2 million project is ahead of schedule, that Northbound 77 traffic split will remain in place through the Winter and into next construction season. But 77...
WHIZ
15 Charged in “Snapped” Off Indictments
More than a dozen Muskingum County residents accused of defrauding federal and state food, childcare, and Medicaid benefits programs are facing the consequences after being indicted by the Muskingum County Grand Jury. Their charges are a result of a year-long investigation conducted by the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office and Muskingum...
richlandsource.com
ODOT cautions motorists traveling on Ohio 603
OLIVESBURG -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling along the northern part of Richland County. State Route 603, just northwest of the SR 603 and SR 545 (Olivesburg Road) intersection, is closed for a culvert replacement.
wtuz.com
Dumpster Fire Contained within an Hour
Smoke could be seen in the downtown of New Philadelphia Wednesday evening, around 5:30pm, as a fire blazed. The area around Ashwood Lane, near Huntington Bank, was shut down as the fire was contained within an hour, due to the amount of trash in the dumpster from construction work. Fire...
wqkt.com
October Recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
The Wayne County Commissioners signed a proclamation last week to recognize the month of October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The signed proclamation by the commissioners recognizes survivors of domestic violence, along with assistance programs and providers for victim services, while also urging citizens to help with ending domestic violence.
Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
Galion Inquirer
GALION POLICE REPORTS
There was a non-injury accident reported on Portland Way. A female was evicted after squatting inside of a home for a period of time on Clay Street. An individual reported money was stolen from their bank account on Harding Way East. Oct. 5. A male was arrested for disorderly conduct...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of October 10
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of October 10. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
wtuz.com
New Phila Police Officer Completes Half-Marathon
A local officer took time during a family visit to join a marathon dedicated to honoring fallen police officers. New Philadelphia SRO Jennifer Horner explains that, during the trip out to California, she found the race, something she enjoys, and in Modesto, it was a full-gear challenge. Horner notes that...
