The Boys and Girls Club of Wooster is getting comfortable in its new location. The club moved from its spot at Edgewood Middle School to a location in the Howey building on North Walnut street downtown. The new space will give the Club the opportunity to expand its programs into all Wooster City Schools while improving the agency’s connection with the greater community. In the coming months and years, the new space will allow for the expansion of administrative and program staff. To pay for the anticipated move, and to fund existing and expanding programs, they applied for a state grant that will provide $250,000 over two years. The agency will host a public open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new office space on Wednesday, Oct. 26th from 5 to 7 p.m.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO