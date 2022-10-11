Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Each week, we list some events you can attend over the weekend.
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
blockclubchicago.org
Res Headlines This Weekend’s Connect South Shore Festival With Local Artists, Food, Rollerskating
SOUTH SHORE — South Shore’s free, annual arts festival returns this weekend, bringing together local musicians, creatives and the singer-songwriter Res near 71st Street and Jeffery Boulevard. The fourth annual Connect South Shore festival is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday in the former Shore Bank parking lot, 7001-7037 S....
blockclubchicago.org
Fall Foliage, Local Businesses And Open House Favorites: Here’s Chicago In Photos This Week
CHICAGO — The leaves are quickly changing color, and residents are exploring the city during Open House Chicago weekend. Block Club dug up a few of our favorite Open House photos from the archives, along with some of the photos our reporters took for stories this week. Take a...
blockclubchicago.org
Check Out Bridgeport, Chinatown, Little Village And Pilsen During Open House Chicago
BRIDGEPORT — Some of the most striking buildings in Bridgeport, Chinatown, Little Village and Pilsen will open their doors for this weekend’s Open House Chicago. Open House, organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, is on for Saturday and Sunday, putting more than 150 sites in more than 20 neighborhoods on display. Entry is free unless otherwise noted.
blockclubchicago.org
Vintage Shop ‘Swantiques’ Opening Andersonville Pop-Up Offering Furniture, Art And Clothes
ANDERSONVILLE — A local vintage dealer is returning to Andersonville with another pop-up shop offering furniture, decor and clothing. Swantiques will debut its pop-up shop with an opening party 6-9 p.m. Friday at 5228 N. Clark St. The shop will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday starting Saturday and running through Nov. 6, owner Lora Swanson said.
blockclubchicago.org
Downstate Donuts Bringing Potato-Based Pastries To Uptown With New Wilson Avenue Shop
UPTOWN — Downstate Donuts is opening its own shop in Uptown after four years of slinging its unique brand of doughnuts at farmers markets and from a custom-made tricycle. The local doughnut purveyor is planning to open early next month at 1132 Wilson Ave., the first brick-and-mortar location for the award-winning, potato-based pastries.
blockclubchicago.org
Check Out Lincoln Square And Ravenswood During Open House Chicago
RAVENSWOOD — This weekend, Chicagoans can take advantage of Open House Chicago to see some of the most intriguing buildings in Lincoln Square and Ravenswood. The Chicago Architecture Center’s Open House is Saturday and Sunday, and it will feature more than 150 locations in 20 neighborhoods. Entry is free unless otherwise noted.
wgnradio.com
Behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022
Lou Manfredini and two lucky winners with their guests got the chance to go behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022 Wednesday for a sneak peek at the hundreds of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more set to cross the auction block. Mecum Auctions is the...
wlsam.com
Is This It for Late-Night Venues in Chicago?
John Howell speaks with Pat Doerr, Managing Director of the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago, a lobbying group that represents bars, restaurants and music venues. They discuss how late-night venues in Chicago have been closing earlier, affected by the pandemic, and what we can expect now that the world is returning to pre-pandemic times.
blockclubchicago.org
Learn About Portage Park’s History At This Weekend’s Neighborhood Tour For Locals
PORTAGE PARK — Residents can learn more about Portage Park history at a walking tour this weekend. Portage Park residents Giovina Romandine and Lance Baker will lead people on a two-and-a-half-hour walking tour 11 a.m. Sunday through the area. They’ll highlight neighborhood history, architecture, longstanding local businesses and recent developments.
blockclubchicago.org
Check Out Beverly During Open House Chicago
AUSTIN — Some of Beverly’s most iconic buildings will open their doors for this weekend’s Open House Chicago. Open House, organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, is Saturday and Sunday, putting more than 150 sites in more than 20 neighborhoods on display. Entry is free unless otherwise noted.
WGNtv.com
Lowrider festival heads to Navy Pier Saturday
CHICAGO — A festival dedicated to lowriding returns to Chicago Saturday at Navy Pier. The Slow & Low Chicago Lowrider Festival will take place in the pier’s Festival Hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. “People involved in the Lowriding community are incredibly proud, and I...
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago’s Thanksgiving Parade Is Back. Here Are The Details
CHICAGO — Chicago’s Thanksgiving Parade will return with marching bands, festive floats, staged performances and equestrian units. The 88th edition of the parade runs 8-11 a.m. Nov. 24 on State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street. Originally called Christmas Caravan, the parade was created in...
wjol.com
Fall Fest & Craft Show At Promenade Mall In Bolingbrook
Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook is host their 5th Annual Fall Festival Craft Show on October 22 – 23rd. Shop a variety of items from 50+ vendors, plus live music and free giveaways for the kid. They will also have a special visit from Jack Skellington & Sally on Saturday and trick or treating on Sunday.
Did You Know A Popular Illinois Zoo Might Have 12,000 Bodies Buried Beneath It?
When gathering information for this article, I did not expect it to take the turn it did. The intent was to share information about three nights of Halloween fun at Lincoln Park Zoo, one for children, one for adults, and one for those 16 years of age and older. Little did I think it would lead to learning the details of something genuinely haunting about Chicago's free zoo.
blockclubchicago.org
Very Pink Bar Lost Never Found Opens In Former Casey Morans Spot In Wrigleyville
WRIGLEYVILLE — Lost Never Found is offering a limited version of its menu before the Clark Street bar and restaurant fully opens later this month. Lost Never Found, opening in the space that used to house Casey Morans at 3660 N. Clark St., will bring “another side to Wrigleyville:” velvet pink booths, craft cocktails and quality food, said owner Kendal Killerman. It’s set to open fully Oct. 27, but people can stop by now for a smaller menu of what it will eventually offer.
blockclubchicago.org
Check Out Humboldt Park And Hermosa During Open House Chicago
HUMBOLDT PARK — This weekend is your chance to explore some of the most interesting buildings and sites in Humboldt Park and Hermosa through Open House Chicago. Open House, organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, is Saturday and Sunday, putting more than 150 sites in more than 20 neighborhoods on display. Entry is free unless otherwise noted.
blockclubchicago.org
Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday
ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
