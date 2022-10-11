ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene

The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Putin, William Shatner and my mum got me thinking about the end of humanity, and it turns out I’m fine with that

Sixteen months ago, my mother – riddled with cancer – was told she had two months to live. I raced to Sydney at the onset of her illness and have been her carer since. Over these months she’s endured radiotherapy, chemotherapy and now the doctors giving up on therapy at the same time world events have weathered all of us. I reached my mother’s house just in time for us to be confined together for Sydney’s long pandemic lockdown. Mum herself caught coronavirus during a brief stay on a cancer ward. Then my partner and I caught the wretched virus and were cut off from her, trapped with it at home.
POLITICS
BBC

Thames Water billed London pensioner for 1m cups of tea

A bedridden 98-year-old woman was sent a water bill which said she had consumed the equivalent of one million cups of tea in six months. Estelle Mendoza's monthly Thames Water charge increased from £33 to £215 after the supplier suggested she had used 255 megalitres of water. Her...
ECONOMY
Vice

Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Flat So Bad It Will Make You Quit London

What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? I wonder, does London have any allure anymore? I always used to dream of London, as a kid: I was born in London and heard fantastical stories about what a shimmering, sprawling, intricate city full of life it was, and I craved to crawl back towards it. This, I thought, was the city where you made friends with people who went on to do wonderful things.
TRAVEL
The Atlantic

The Liz Truss Travesty Becomes Britain’s Humiliation

For the first time in my adult life, there is a genuine sense of decay in Britain—a realization that something has been lost that will be difficult to recover, something more profound than pounds and pence, political personalities, or even prime ministers. Over the past three weeks, the U.K. has been gripped by a crisis of crushing stupidity, one that has gone beyond all the turmoil of Brexit, Boris, even the great bank bailouts of 2007, and touched that most precious of things: core national credibility.
U.K.
IFLScience

Neanderthals May Have Co-Existed With Modern Humans For Almost 3,000 Years

Like an upgraded iPhone, the arrival of modern humans in Europe didn’t result in the immediate disappearance of the previous model, but instead heralded a period of overlap between Homo sapiens and Homo neanderthalensis. While it’s difficult to ascertain exactly how long the two species co-existed for, new research suggests that Neanderthals may have clung on for a further 2,800 years before becoming obsolete.
SCIENCE
The US Sun

Urgent calls for radiation pills and survival training for EVERY family as Britain ‘woefully unprepared’ for nuclear war

BRIT families have been urged to stockpile supplies while the government should distribute radiation-fighting iodine tablets to households, defence experts have warned. Amid soaring tensions with Russia, British army veterans and academics on disaster response have warned that the UK is woefully unprepared for tackling any form of Russian strike, whether nuclear, high-speed missile, or cyberattack.
HEALTH
BBC

Barrow: BAE Systems to recruit 1,200 workers for MoD submarine plans

More than 1,000 jobs are being offered at BAE Systems working on the Royal Navy's new generation of submarines. BAE secured contracts in May worth over £2bn, alongside Rolls-Royce, to begin the third major phase of the nuclear deterrent programme, Dreadnought. The company is looking to hire about 1,200...
ECONOMY
The Independent

King Charles says ‘back again, dear, oh dear’ to Liz Truss as pair meet for second time

King Charles III muttered “back again, dear, oh dear” as he met with Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening.Footage taken at the beginning of their weekly audience shows the prime minister courtesy as she enters the room, before saying: “Your Majesty, great to see you again”.In response, the King smiles and says “Back again? Dear, oh dear. Anyway.”The monarch also met the King and Queen of Malaysia on Wednesday, before speaking with Ms Truss.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss heckled by MPs for saying she is 'genuinely unclear'What will King Charles III’s coronation involve and will we get a Bank Holiday?King Charles jokes about barn dancing during special appearance on The Repair Shop
U.K.
IFLScience

Interactive Map Shows Which Indigenous Lands You Are Living On

This week saw the second US Indigenous Peoples' Day, a day dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the histories and cultures of Indigenous Americans – as well as the hardship they have endured. One initiative designed to educate the world about Indigenous peoples is Native Land Digital, a brilliant interactive...
TECHNOLOGY

