Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene
The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
Putin, William Shatner and my mum got me thinking about the end of humanity, and it turns out I’m fine with that
Sixteen months ago, my mother – riddled with cancer – was told she had two months to live. I raced to Sydney at the onset of her illness and have been her carer since. Over these months she’s endured radiotherapy, chemotherapy and now the doctors giving up on therapy at the same time world events have weathered all of us. I reached my mother’s house just in time for us to be confined together for Sydney’s long pandemic lockdown. Mum herself caught coronavirus during a brief stay on a cancer ward. Then my partner and I caught the wretched virus and were cut off from her, trapped with it at home.
Stanford scientists create a hybrid BRAIN by putting human neurons into baby RATS - and they've dubbed their creation a 'living laboratory'
Scientists have created hybrid human and rat brains to try to better understand diseases like autism and epilepsy. Putting human cells into animal brains is a moral grey area, because of fears animals may start to think more like humans as a result. But scientists argue that it’s the best...
BBC
Thames Water billed London pensioner for 1m cups of tea
A bedridden 98-year-old woman was sent a water bill which said she had consumed the equivalent of one million cups of tea in six months. Estelle Mendoza's monthly Thames Water charge increased from £33 to £215 after the supplier suggested she had used 255 megalitres of water. Her...
Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Flat So Bad It Will Make You Quit London
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? I wonder, does London have any allure anymore? I always used to dream of London, as a kid: I was born in London and heard fantastical stories about what a shimmering, sprawling, intricate city full of life it was, and I craved to crawl back towards it. This, I thought, was the city where you made friends with people who went on to do wonderful things.
The Liz Truss Travesty Becomes Britain’s Humiliation
For the first time in my adult life, there is a genuine sense of decay in Britain—a realization that something has been lost that will be difficult to recover, something more profound than pounds and pence, political personalities, or even prime ministers. Over the past three weeks, the U.K. has been gripped by a crisis of crushing stupidity, one that has gone beyond all the turmoil of Brexit, Boris, even the great bank bailouts of 2007, and touched that most precious of things: core national credibility.
Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng before corporation tax U-turn
Chancellor shares letter saying he has accepted prime minister’s request that he stand aside
IFLScience
Neanderthals May Have Co-Existed With Modern Humans For Almost 3,000 Years
Like an upgraded iPhone, the arrival of modern humans in Europe didn’t result in the immediate disappearance of the previous model, but instead heralded a period of overlap between Homo sapiens and Homo neanderthalensis. While it’s difficult to ascertain exactly how long the two species co-existed for, new research suggests that Neanderthals may have clung on for a further 2,800 years before becoming obsolete.
From nukes to corporation tax: Liz Truss’s history of flip-flopping
After PM’s latest U-turn, we look at other reversals since her days as a Lib Dem activist
Urgent calls for radiation pills and survival training for EVERY family as Britain ‘woefully unprepared’ for nuclear war
BRIT families have been urged to stockpile supplies while the government should distribute radiation-fighting iodine tablets to households, defence experts have warned. Amid soaring tensions with Russia, British army veterans and academics on disaster response have warned that the UK is woefully unprepared for tackling any form of Russian strike, whether nuclear, high-speed missile, or cyberattack.
BBC
Barrow: BAE Systems to recruit 1,200 workers for MoD submarine plans
More than 1,000 jobs are being offered at BAE Systems working on the Royal Navy's new generation of submarines. BAE secured contracts in May worth over £2bn, alongside Rolls-Royce, to begin the third major phase of the nuclear deterrent programme, Dreadnought. The company is looking to hire about 1,200...
The real story behind America's population bomb: Adults want their independence
Americans may have multiple reasons for opting out of parenting, but their desire for personal independence is the most powerful one.
King Charles says ‘back again, dear, oh dear’ to Liz Truss as pair meet for second time
King Charles III muttered “back again, dear, oh dear” as he met with Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening.Footage taken at the beginning of their weekly audience shows the prime minister courtesy as she enters the room, before saying: “Your Majesty, great to see you again”.In response, the King smiles and says “Back again? Dear, oh dear. Anyway.”The monarch also met the King and Queen of Malaysia on Wednesday, before speaking with Ms Truss.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss heckled by MPs for saying she is 'genuinely unclear'What will King Charles III’s coronation involve and will we get a Bank Holiday?King Charles jokes about barn dancing during special appearance on The Repair Shop
IFLScience
Interactive Map Shows Which Indigenous Lands You Are Living On
This week saw the second US Indigenous Peoples' Day, a day dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the histories and cultures of Indigenous Americans – as well as the hardship they have endured. One initiative designed to educate the world about Indigenous peoples is Native Land Digital, a brilliant interactive...
tipranks.com
Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng as economists warn of ‘black hole’ in UK finances
Economists have warned that there is a £20 billion black hole in Britain’s finances. British Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and reversed parts of the disastrous ‘mini budget’ which has spooked markets and created chaos over the past two weeks. Kwarteng resigned...
Unit 731 Conducted Sickening Biological Experiments in Which Women and Children Became Walking Disease Incubators
Unit 731, otherwise known as Manshu Detachment 731 or Kamo Detachment was a covert unit of the Imperial Japanese Army that conducted gruesome biological and chemical experiments on live test subjects during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-45) and World War II.
Liz Truss's political journey takes perilous new twist
British Prime Minister Liz Truss won power by appealing to Conservative members as the heir to Margaret Thatcher. Truss's rise to become the UK's third female prime minister has inevitably led to comparisons with the first: Thatcher.
Hundreds of skeletons found beneath old Pembrokeshire department store
Archaeologists find remnants of medieval priory under former Ocky White store in Haverfordwest
