Read full article on original website
Related
Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple
PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0