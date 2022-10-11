ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, KS

Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
