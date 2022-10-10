ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Empire Sports Media

Yankees leave 3 impact players off the ALDS roster

The New York Yankees‘ roster for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians has a few surprises. Utilityman Marwin Gonzalez, relief pitcher Miguel Castro, and outfielder Tim Locastro all made it. Since the roster size is 26, their presence means the Yankees have to leave behind some...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series

This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
NESN

Red Sox Fans Will Hate Alex Rodriguez’s Joke On David Ortiz

Alex Rodriguez played a joke on fellow FOX Sports analyst David Ortiz after the New York Yankees won their postseason opener Tuesday night, and Boston Red Sox fans probably won’t be thrilled about it. Following the Yankees’ 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians, Rodriguez secretly pulled out a Yankees...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game

MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
BRONX, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won’t Be on the Call for LA’s NLDS Games

It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yankees’ Josh Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out after misjudging a HR and MLB fans dragged him

This could have gone a lot better for Josh Donaldson. On Tuesday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning. With no one out and the bases clear, Donaldson skied a ball out to deep right field that seemed to have home run distance. Unfortunately, the ball hopped off the wall and back into the field for the Guardians to make a play on.
BRONX, NY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
SEATTLE, WA
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees release official ALDS roster

The New York Yankees released the official ALDS roster on Tuesday morning, but a few impact players were left off. DJ LeMahieu, Scott Effross, and Oswald Peraza will all sit for the ALDS, hopefully making a return in the ALCS, given the Yankees make it past the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland...
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins

As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit

Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Two Prominent Members Of 2018 Red Sox Team Left Off Of Dodgers NLDS Roster

Two members of the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox received tough news Tuesday, as they were snubbed from the Los Angeles Dodgers' initial postseason roster. Both David Price and Craig Kimbrel were left off of the Dodgers' 26-man roster for the National League Division Series after strong season-long campaigns.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Former Mets prospect to interview for Marlins manager position

There’s a new job opening down in Miami. On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So the Marlins are on the hunt for a new manager....
MIAMI, FL

