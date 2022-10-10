Read full article on original website
Yankees leave 3 impact players off the ALDS roster
The New York Yankees‘ roster for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians has a few surprises. Utilityman Marwin Gonzalez, relief pitcher Miguel Castro, and outfielder Tim Locastro all made it. Since the roster size is 26, their presence means the Yankees have to leave behind some...
Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series
This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Red Sox Fans Will Hate Alex Rodriguez’s Joke On David Ortiz
Alex Rodriguez played a joke on fellow FOX Sports analyst David Ortiz after the New York Yankees won their postseason opener Tuesday night, and Boston Red Sox fans probably won’t be thrilled about it. Following the Yankees’ 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians, Rodriguez secretly pulled out a Yankees...
Did Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hint at who the next signing could be?
After the Braves continued to lock up their young talent with team-friendly deals, 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley caught up with the architect, Alex Anthopoulos, to discuss what could be next for the team.
MLB・
Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game
MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won’t Be on the Call for LA’s NLDS Games
It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
Yankees’ Josh Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out after misjudging a HR and MLB fans dragged him
This could have gone a lot better for Josh Donaldson. On Tuesday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning. With no one out and the bases clear, Donaldson skied a ball out to deep right field that seemed to have home run distance. Unfortunately, the ball hopped off the wall and back into the field for the Guardians to make a play on.
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
New York Yankees release official ALDS roster
The New York Yankees released the official ALDS roster on Tuesday morning, but a few impact players were left off. DJ LeMahieu, Scott Effross, and Oswald Peraza will all sit for the ALDS, hopefully making a return in the ALCS, given the Yankees make it past the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland...
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins
As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
Cardinals: 5 big free agent targets for St. Louis entering offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals fell short of their goals for 2022, but these free agent additions in the offseason could make them true contenders in 2023. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, the St. Louis Cardinals now enter the offseason with many questions surrounding their roster.
Yardbarker
Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit
Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
Yardbarker
Two Prominent Members Of 2018 Red Sox Team Left Off Of Dodgers NLDS Roster
Two members of the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox received tough news Tuesday, as they were snubbed from the Los Angeles Dodgers' initial postseason roster. Both David Price and Craig Kimbrel were left off of the Dodgers' 26-man roster for the National League Division Series after strong season-long campaigns.
Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
Yardbarker
Red Sox claim Caleb Hamilton off waivers from Twins, designate Abraham Almonte for assignment
The Red Sox have claimed catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers from the Twins. In order to create space for Hamilton on the 40-man roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment, per the team’s transactions log. It is not clear when Hamilton was removed from the Twins’ 40-man roster....
Former Mets prospect to interview for Marlins manager position
There’s a new job opening down in Miami. On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So the Marlins are on the hunt for a new manager....
Yankees’ Division Series Roster Has Three Notable Absences
Game 1 against the Guardians is slated for 7:37 p.m. on Tuesday.
