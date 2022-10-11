One of the American League division series resumes today, Mariners vs. Astros. The other one, Guardians vs. Yankees will have to wait a day due to weather:. The National League clubs take a travel day with both those series tied 1-1; they will both resume Friday, with the venues changing to Philadelphia and San Diego. (Not that the Dodgers and Padres really need a travel day, they’ll just bus from Los Angeles to San Diego.)

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO