Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Cubs' top hitting streaks vs. rival teams, Part 2
Since 1901, first season of the Modern Era, the Cubs have played at least 138 games against 16 current Major League teams: the 14 others now in the National League and 2 in the American: the Astros, who switched leagues in 2013, and the White Sox, the Cubs' crosstown rivals.
Baseball history unpacked, October 14
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
2022 MLB Division Series, Game 2: Mariners vs. Astros
One of the American League division series resumes today, Mariners vs. Astros. The other one, Guardians vs. Yankees will have to wait a day due to weather:. The National League clubs take a travel day with both those series tied 1-1; they will both resume Friday, with the venues changing to Philadelphia and San Diego. (Not that the Dodgers and Padres really need a travel day, they’ll just bus from Los Angeles to San Diego.)
Today in Cubs history: The Cubs win the World Series
Now that the current Cubs World Series drought is... six years, I think we can look back at the 108-year drought between 1908 and 2016 with a bit more perspective. As you know, the 1908 Cubs were the defending World Series champions, having defeated the Tigers with four straight wins after Game 1 in 1907 ended in a 3-3, 12-inning tie.
The pitch clock will speed up games in 2023, but the average MLB game time already went down in 2022
Of all the rule changes, the one I most look forward to is the pitch clock. MLB games have been getting longer and longer over the last couple of decades, and the clock is intended to pick up the pace. Per the Associated Press, it made a significant difference in...
2022 MLB Division Series: Yankees vs. Guardians Game 3, Dodgers vs. Padres Game 4
This postseason has been filled with many compelling and generally well-played baseball games. So far, at least, Rob Manfred’s expanded 12-team October tournament has done what MLB hoped it would — create more interest. The Padres can wrap up their series against the Dodgers with a win tonight....
Former Cubs closer and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died
There was a time, in the late 1970s, when the split-finger pitch thrown by Cubs closer Bruce Sutter baffled nearly every batter who tried to hit it. Sutter had five outstanding seasons for the Cubs, but eventually his success led to an arbitration award deemed too expensive for the sclerotic Wrigley ownership regime, and he was traded to the Cardinals.
