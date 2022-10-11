ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' top hitting streaks vs. rival teams, Part 2

Since 1901, first season of the Modern Era, the Cubs have played at least 138 games against 16 current Major League teams: the 14 others now in the National League and 2 in the American: the Astros, who switched leagues in 2013, and the White Sox, the Cubs' crosstown rivals.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, October 14

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

2022 MLB Division Series, Game 2: Mariners vs. Astros

One of the American League division series resumes today, Mariners vs. Astros. The other one, Guardians vs. Yankees will have to wait a day due to weather:. The National League clubs take a travel day with both those series tied 1-1; they will both resume Friday, with the venues changing to Philadelphia and San Diego. (Not that the Dodgers and Padres really need a travel day, they’ll just bus from Los Angeles to San Diego.)
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Today in Cubs history: The Cubs win the World Series

Now that the current Cubs World Series drought is... six years, I think we can look back at the 108-year drought between 1908 and 2016 with a bit more perspective. As you know, the 1908 Cubs were the defending World Series champions, having defeated the Tigers with four straight wins after Game 1 in 1907 ended in a 3-3, 12-inning tie.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Former Cubs closer and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died

There was a time, in the late 1970s, when the split-finger pitch thrown by Cubs closer Bruce Sutter baffled nearly every batter who tried to hit it. Sutter had five outstanding seasons for the Cubs, but eventually his success led to an arbitration award deemed too expensive for the sclerotic Wrigley ownership regime, and he was traded to the Cardinals.
