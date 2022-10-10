Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs
Is Jonathan Huberdeau‘s extension a comparable for David Pastrnak?. TSN: Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that both the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak would like to get a contract extension done. He focusing on the start of the season and the Bruins have been ready to throw out numbers just year.
NBC Sports
Five BOLD Bruins predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
The Boston Bruins begin their 2022-23 NHL season Wednesday night against a familiar foe in the Washington Capitals. A lot has happened with the Bruins since they were eliminated in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and hired Jim Montgomery to replace him. Don Sweeney was given a contract extension as general manager.
Cam Neely voiced frustration over ‘narrative’ from 2015 draft
"I’m tired of talking about 2015." Even in 2022, the Bruins are still living at least partly in the shadow of the 2015 NHL Draft. That year, newly-installed general manager Don Sweeney decided to trade established players Milan Lucic and Dougie Hamilton, netting two first-round picks as part of the return. It gave Boston three consecutive first-round selections heading into the draft.
Everything Bruins, David Pastrnak said about contract negotiations before season opener
On the eve of the start of the Bruins’ 2022-23 season which begins Wednesday in Washington, David Pastrnak’s contract situation remained a big question mark although all involved continued to express optimism. Boston’s high-scoring forward can be an unrestricted free agent after the 2022-23 season. But Pastrnak has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
NHL Rumors: Bruins Have Offered a Lot of Money to David Pastrnak
Report: Bruins willing to make strong financial commitment to Pastrnak originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak said Monday during Media Day that he's "confident" a new contract extension will be worked out. The Bruins themselves also have stressed for months, and again on Monday, that Pastrnak is an awesome player and someone they want on their roster for a long time.
NECN
Bruins Vs. Capitals Takeaways: David Krejci, David Pastrnak Dominate in 5-2 Win
Bruins takeaways: Krejci-Pastrnak duo opens season in dominant fashion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins opened the 2022-23 NHL season with an offensive onslaught against the Washington Capitals. After jumping out to a 3-0 lead, the Bruins held on for a 5-2 victory at Capital One Arena...
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins sign Anton Stralman to one-year contract
Anton Stralman reportedly turned his Boston Bruins professional tryout into a contract for the 2022-23 NHL season. The veteran defenseman signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the B's on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. Stralman, 36, attended Bruins camp on a tryout. He shores up a Boston...
Linus Ullmark set to start Bruins' season opener vs. Capitals
BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman looks likes he could be the goalie of the future for the Boston Bruins. But for Wednesday's season-opener against the Washington Capitals, new Boston head coach Jim Montgomery is going with veteran netminder Linus Ullmark.At least we think. Montgomery wasn't particularly straightforward with his intentions when chatting with reporters Wednesday morning. But Ullmark, 29, was the first goalie off the ice during Wednesday's morning skate in Washington DC, which is usually a good indication that he'll be the starting goaltender that night. Montgomery had been tight-lipped about his starting goaltender leading up to the opener, but said...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Bruins’ Will Have Tough Decision When Grzelcyk Returns to Lineup
As training camp wrapped up, the Boston Bruins received positive news for the defensive corps. Matt Grzelcyk is ahead of schedule in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. Rather than a return closer to Thanksgiving, he is already back on the ice, practicing with the team. While this accelerated timeline is a positive for the Bruins who will be returning a puck-moving defenseman to the team’s top four, his return will also move up the impending roster decisions on which defenseman is the odd man out. With Grzelyck likely operating on the second pair alongside Brandon Carlo, and returning to his power play role, what names would appear unsafe?
FOX Sports
Capitals host the Bruins in season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -148, Bruins +125; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Boston Bruins in the season opener. Washington had a 44-26-12 record overall and a 20-16-8 record at home last season. The Capitals scored 270 goals while allowing 242 last season for a +28 goal differential.
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins: Grading Don Sweeney’s 2022 Offseason
It was a quiet 2022 off-season in terms of roster subtractions and additions for Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney. Despite minor subtractions and additions to the 2022-23 roster, there was no shortage of storylines surrounding Sweeney. With free agency over, the 2022 Entry Draft in Montreal in the books, and training camp and the preseason in the books let’s look back and grade Sweeney’s 2022 offseason.
NECN
How Celtics Can Reinvigorate Malcolm Brogdon and His Relentless Desire to Win
Forsberg: Why Boston is the perfect fit for a reinvigorated Brogdon originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Malcolm Brogdon is impossibly cool and collected. The man nicknamed, "The President" often feels unflappable. But beneath the composed exterior lies a competitor hellbent on winning. Those who know Malcolm Brogdon best believe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Report: Celtics Aren't Involved in Jae Crowder Trade Talks
Report: Celtics aren't involved in Jae Crowder trade talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Phoenix Suns haven't had a ton of luck in their attempt to trade Jae Crowder. The veteran forward has remained away from the team as it tries to work out a deal, but the...
Comments / 0