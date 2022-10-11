‘That's really been our Achilles heel’: Evaluating the state of the Bengals’ offense

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
Related
Lions Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Detroit Lions have cut a USFL star who recently made an NFL comeback. On Monday, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. The 31-year-old returned to the NFL to play two games at a new position. Drafted as a defensive back in 2014, Alexander recorded 113 tackles over...
Bengals make interesting roster move by waiving Khalid Kareem
The Cincinnati Bengals charted a notable roster move on an otherwise slow Tuesday with the decision to waive defensive lineman Khalid Kareem. Kareem, a fifth-round pick in 2020, has battled nagging injuries over the course of his career with the team so far. While Kareem showed big flashes and was...
atozsports.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow drops the NFL quote of the week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the NFL quote of the week on Wednesday during a media session with reporters. A reporter asked Burrow if the matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is a “must-win” game for the Bengals. Burrow said he views every week as...
Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It's Official: Bengals Sign Khalid Kareem to Practice Squad
Kareem was released by the team on Tuesday
Bengals provide injury updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams
The Cincinnati Bengals suffered two notable injuries during the team’s primetime loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Star wideout Tee Higgins reaggravated his ankle issue and couldn’t get back on the field. Left tackle Jonah Williams went down and was checked out by trainers before eventually leaving the field.
Bengals defense stacking up solid performances: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals defense didn’t have a bad night against Baltimore statistically. They didn’t allow a touchdown in the second half for the fifth straight game and mostly kept Lamar Jackson in check. Jackson had 232 yards (58 rushing) while only completing 59.3% of his passes and 31 of those rushing yards came on the Ravens’ last possession.
Raiders Week 5 snap counts vs Chiefs: TE Darren Waller sees just 8 snaps before leaving with injury
Even with the 1-4 record for the Raiders following Monday Night’s loss to the Chiefs, some people are still hopeful about the prospects of the team. That, in part, is because all their losses have been close ones. None closer than their one-point loss to the Chiefs. Helping ease...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bengals Waive Veteran Defensive End Khalid Kareem
They made the move on Tuesday afternoon
Comments / 0