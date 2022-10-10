Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick Asked To Name Patriots Starting Quarterback
Bill Belichick is notorious for keeping his cards close to the chest — and he furthered that reputation when asked about his Week 6 starting quarterback on Wednesday. Mac Jones is questionable to suit up as he continues to deal with the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3.
Packing Their Bags? Three Patriots Listed Among NFL Trade Candidates
Three Patriots players were included on a list of potential trade candidates leading up to the NFL trade deadline, although New England fans probably won’t be overly surprised about their inclusion. Eric Edholm of NFL.com released a list of notable players who should be on the move before the...
If This Report Is True, How Should Patriots Proceed With Mac Jones?
Mac Jones reportedly has a “decent chance” of playing for the Patriots this Sunday in Cleveland. That very much is up for debate, especially when you factor in what ESPN’s Mike Reiss said about Jones during a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.
Patriots Seen As Ideal Landing Spot For Cornerback Seeking Trade
Despite the offseason discussion being mostly negative surrounding them, the Patriots cornerback group has been solid to start the 2022-23 campaign. That doesn’t mean they can’t be in the market to add, however. Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III is looking for a fresh start, preferably with a...
3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline
The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick offers shocking comments on Patriots’ QB situation
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe started his first NFL game last week while starting quarterback Mac Jones was nursing a high-ankle sprain. Zappe performed admirably, helping the New England Patriots get a dominant 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions. Now there are some questions surrounding the team’s quarterback situation for long-time...
NFL Analysis Network
Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker
The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
Patriots should make Pat Patriot helmets permanent, retire Gronk’s 87 | Matt Vautour
I’ll ask the question we’ve all been wondering:. Why not make New England’s Pat the Patriot throwback helmet their standard helmet again? It would look good. It would be popular and it would certainly sell a bunch of merchandise. The Flying Elvis logo is neither beloved nor...
Tom Brady Believes He’s Lost Super Bowls Due To Missed Calls
Not that it’s at all a rarity, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got a call to go in his favor in last Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. Grady Jarrett sacked Brady late in the fourth quarter on a key third down, but the Falcons defensive lineman was whistled for an atrocious roughing the passer penalty.
Devin McCourty Reveals What Makes Matthew Judon So Special To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s not hard to find Matthew Judon when he’s on the field for the New England Patriots. Whether that’s because you can easily spot him in his red sleeves or because he’s making a game-altering play, Judon serves as a very important player to the Patriots.
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady, Pickled: Patriots Legend Joins Ownership in Major League Pickleball
FOXBORO — An old pal in a new sport ... With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live...
The Detroit Lions went to New England and got Belichick’d
Matthew Bassin: All right, Ryan, the Detroit Lions went to Boston, went on out to Foxborough, and got completely owned by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots 29, nothing. The vaunted offense that was leading the NFL coming into the game walked out with just as many points as they had scored all season going into the game.
Patriots Injury Report: One Addition To Veteran-Filled List
A total of 12 players were limited participants in the New England Patriots’ Thursday practice, according to the team’s latest Week 6 injury report. That group included quarterback Mac Jones, who is working his way back from a high ankle sprain that he suffered in New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jones has been listed as limited in each of the Patriots’ last five practices, though did show improved mobility in Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions.
NFL Insider Suggests Major Quarterback Controversy Could Take Place In New England
A major quarterback controversy could soon take place in New England. NFL insider Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee this Thursday morning that Mac Jones is still the starter, but another promising performance from Bailey Zappe this weekend could spark a controversy. Bill Belichick has never ...
Patriots.com
Old Colony R.V.T. High School's Brandon Mendez Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – After besting Greater New Bedford (GNB) Voc-Tech, 22-14, in the first ever match-up between the South Coast's two vocational high schools, Old Colony R.V.T.'s Brandon Mendez has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. Coach Mendez, currently in his eighth...
Rookie Bailey Zappe has the Patriots' media approach down pat
BOSTON -- Playing quarterback for a football teams means getting extra attention. Playing quarterback for the New England Patriots means getting even more than that already-high level of attention. It can be a lot for any player, let alone a rookie.Yet thus far in his NFL journey, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has handled those duties just fine. And he looked like a seasoned veteran when speaking from the podium this week.Zappe was asked if he's preparing to be the starter this weekend in Cleveland. He spilled no beans."I'm preparing to do what my coaches tell me I'm supposed to be...
Ron Rivera Passionately Defends Commanders, Wentz After ‘TNF’ Win
The Washington coach came under fire earlier in the week for making critical comments about the QB to the media.
Would This Proposed Wideout Trade Make Sense For Patriots?
With the NFL trade deadline on the horizon, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed a deal that would shake up the New England Patriots’ receiving corps. In his list of “15 realistic trades” published Thursday, Barnwell recommended a wideout-for-wideout swap, with the Patriots sending Kendrick Bourne to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Robbie Anderson.
Robert Kraft isn't hiding his love for Bailey Zappe
Robert Kraft loves Bailey Zappe, and isn’t afraid to show it. The New England Patriots owner embraced Zappe in the locker room following their shutout win over the Detroit Lions.
Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Still Battling This Big Issue With injury
It’s looking more and more like Mac Jones has a legitimate shot at playing this weekend for the Patriots. However, one thing remains clear: New England’s starting quarterback still isn’t close to 100% and likely won’t be by the time Sunday’s game against the Browns in Cleveland arrives.
