Curran: Belichick's Pats starting to prove they're no bottom-feeder originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Patriots are 2-3, in last place in the AFC East and losers of seven of their past 10 going back to last season. Their starting quarterback is hurt and before he got that way, he was throwing picks more than twice as often as he was throwing touchdowns.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO