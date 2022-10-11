Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick, Quarterback News
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was given the chance on Monday to shoot down any speculation about the future of the team's quarterback position. With Mac Jones injured, rookie Bailey Zappe has taken over as the team's starter. He helped lead the team to a dominant win over the Lions on Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady, Pickled: Patriots Legend Joins Ownership in Major League Pickleball
FOXBORO — An old pal in a new sport ... With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live...
NECN
Report: Mac Jones Has ‘Decent Chance' to Play in Patriots-Browns
Report: Mac Jones has 'decent chance' to play vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Is the Bailey Zappe Era already over in New England?. Starting quarterback Mac Jones, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, has a "decent chance" to play in the Patriots' game against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.
NECN
Patriots Entering Stretch of Season Where Bill Belichick Gets Proven Right
Curran: Belichick's Pats starting to prove they're no bottom-feeder originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Patriots are 2-3, in last place in the AFC East and losers of seven of their past 10 going back to last season. Their starting quarterback is hurt and before he got that way, he was throwing picks more than twice as often as he was throwing touchdowns.
RELATED PEOPLE
NECN
Why Patriots Should Play It Safe With Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe Situation
Cassel: Why Zappe should start Sunday, Mac Jones' motivation and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. For players dealing with injuries in the NFL, sometimes the biggest challenge is being real with yourself. We obviously want to be out there on the field. That's what we do as a...
Bill Belichick Asked To Name Patriots Starting Quarterback
Bill Belichick is notorious for keeping his cards close to the chest — and he furthered that reputation when asked about his Week 6 starting quarterback on Wednesday. Mac Jones is questionable to suit up as he continues to deal with the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3.
NECN
Why Patriots Should Explore Christian McCaffrey Trade With Panthers
Perry: Why Patriots should explore a Christian McCaffrey trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Should an unexpected buyer get involved in the Carolina Panthers' fire sale?. After the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, reports suggested teams could call Carolina about the availability of star players such...
Bill Belichick's Short Response To Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe Question
Bill Belichick had a classic Bill Belichick response to a question on Wednesday. The New England Patriots head coach was asked about the similarities between quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and could only come up with one thing. “I don’t know. They’re both right-handed," Belichick said. Even...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Does Tom Brady Get Preferential Treatment? QB Reacts to Grady Jarrett Penalty
Does Brady get preferential treatment? QB reacts to suspect penalty originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. After Atlanta's Grady Jarrett was flagged for a highly questionable roughing the passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady in Sunday's game between the Falcons and Buccaneers, a common narrative emerged: "Brady gets all the calls."
NECN
Report: Browns Trade for LB Deion Jones Entering Patriots Matchup
Report: Browns acquire former Pro Bowl LB ahead of Pats matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Cleveland Browns apparently weren't happy with their linebacker depth entering next Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots. The Browns acquired veteran linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons...
Bill Belichick has intriguing response to Patriots’ QB situation
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick fueled a bit of speculation on Wednesday with a response about the team’s quarterback situation. Mac Jones is thought to be closing in on a return from his ankle injury, and the assumption is he will take his starting job back from rookie Bailey Zappe once healthy. Belichick, however, was not willing to go that far when asked if Jones starting once healthy was a safe assumption.
Bill Belichick calls Tom Brady, Matthew Slater all-time greats, strolls down memory lane
Bill Belichick’s 400th game on the Patriots sideline was vintage. Fittingly in throwback uniforms, New England’s defense derailed a high-flying Lions offense and rookie Bailey Zappe ran the offense well enough for a 29-0 victory at Gillette Stadium. In his Monday morning conference call, Belichick was asked about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: GS Didn’t Want to Suspend Draymond for Ring Ceremony
The Warriors handed down Green’s punishment on Wednesday.
Comments / 0