10 Quotes NeNe Leakes Gave To Pop Culture That Prove She's A Cultural Icon

NeNe Leakes is a legend. Point. Blank. Period. As one of the OG's of the Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) franchise, the reality TV star has kept us entertained for over a decade.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Born Linnethia Monique Johnson and affectionally known as NeNe, Leakes has been a force since she first hit the screens. From her reality TV moments to the characters she's played on television shows, there are few dull moments when Leakes is in the picture.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

And that is what this post is all about: NeNe's ability to create a catchy phrase in almost any moment is a talent. Although some of those phrases have caused us to clutch our pearls, the Georgia native has given us moment after moment that has become synonymous with everyday life and language.

Let's tap into the many times NeNe Leakes gave us new vocabulary for many of life's situations.

1. "I said what I said."

"I said what I said" is probably the most iconic statement from NeNe. Its iconic status likely rests in the fact that it's so dang relatable. If you need to double down on a situation, let someone know you aren't joking, or offer a sense of sarcasm to the story, just hit them with "I said what I said." They'll get the point.

2. "Whew, child! The ghetto!"

3. "So nasty, so rude."

Bravo TV / Via giphy.com

Has anyone ever "tried" you, but their "read" didn't land in the way it was likely intended? While the sarcasm may have fallen flat, it doesn't negate the intent of the insult. In that case, how do you respond knowing you're unbothered? Throw the sarcasm back, letting them know you get it; it just didn't land. On the flip side, this phrase, or one like it, can be used to mock someone attempting to call you out.

4. "You and your wig..."

Bravo TV / Via giphy.com

When talking to a person and you want to dismiss them in a way that's laced with an insult, find something random about them and call it out. The goal is to make the pointed object something harmless and typically doesn't make sense. It brings the illusion of comedy but also noticeable shade. Here's an example: "You and your boots can go away from me."

5. "Okay, girl. Bye."

Bravo TV / Via giphy.com

It's pretty self explanatory. Are you over the conversation? Just say goodbye.

6. "I'm that bitch."

Bravo TV / Via giphy.com

You have to remind the people who you are every now and then. Know your worth and your value, and keep reminding people if ever they seem to forget. Also, this phrase is gender neutral. Own it.

7. "No possibilities."

Bravo TV / Via giphy.com

Choosing between things is not always easy, depending on the type of decision. However, some choices are easy, and there is no room for anything else. If ever you have to make a critical decision or even a simple one, add a little razzle-dazzle and say, "No possibilities."

8. "The thirst is real."

Bravo TV / Via giphy.com

Attention seekers are a special kind of people. One way to categorize them is thirsty, and sometimes, no amount of proverbial water can quench that eternal thirst.

9. "I am not the one."

Bravo TV / Via giphy.com

Sometimes, you have to remind people who you are, and other times, you have to remind people who you aren't. Not being the one is letting people know that you are not to be toyed with or handled in any way.

10. "I'm just, I'm so tired. I'm really tired."

Bravo TV / Via giphy.com

Knowing when to throw in the towel is a level of self-awareness we all should have. There is nothing noteworthy about being overworked and stressed even if the world tries to say otherwise.

This short list shows that it really doesn't matter how you feel about NeNe Leakes; her impact on culture is undeniable. You've likely used one or all of these quotes at some point in your life. Judge me if you want, but I enjoy her and believe she deserves her flowers. She's often shady but consistently witty and elevates the meme/gif content, and this is proof!

What's your favorite NeNe Leakes saying?

