Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Watch Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson physically remove a fan from the stage
Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson physically removed a fan from the stage during the band’s recent show in Anaheim, California. The long-running group are currently in North America as part of their ‘Legacy Of The Beast World Tour’, which will conclude on October 27 in Tampa, Florida.
NME
Blink-182 welcome Tom DeLonge back with anthemic new single ‘Edging’
Blink-182 have returned with their first song to feature Tom DeLonge in just months shy of a decade: a belting pop-punk anthem titled ‘Edging’. Despite its title (and the returning frontman’s penchant for tongue-in-cheek raciness) the song is surprisingly void of sex jokes, instead offering a self-deprecative take on the dissolution of a relationship. It opens with DeLonge singing the first verse, as he quips: “I ain’t that cool, a little fucked in the head / They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead.”
NME
Louis Tomlinson shares new track ‘Out Of My System’ and 2023 UK and European tour dates
Louis Tomlinson has shared a new track called ‘Out Of My System’ and announced a 2023 UK and European tour – listen to the track below and buy tickets for the tour here. ‘Out Of My System’ is the latest preview of the singer’s second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’, which follows his debut full-length effort, 2020’s ‘Walls’, and will be released on November 11. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.
NME
Billy Bragg joins Starbucks strike effort in Buffalo, performs ‘Solidarity Forever’
Billy Bragg has joined the strike efforts of Starbucks employees in Buffalo, treating the union members to a performance of the song ‘Solidarity Forever’. Visiting the strikers at the site of Starbucks’ first unionised store in Elmwood, Bragg was among those calling on the corporation to ensure fair and safe working conditions. The musician and activist appeared at the strike on Tuesday (October 12), six days after union members first shuttered the store on October 6.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Watch Animal Collective cover Silver Jews’ ‘Trains Across The Sea’
Animal Collective have recorded a new session for SiriusXM, during which they covered Silver Jews‘ 1994 ‘Starlite Walker’ cut ‘Trains Across The Sea’. For their rendition, the experimental band spliced it up with ‘Genie’s Open’, a track which has never been officially released but has been performed live by the band on tour from as early as 2018.
NME
Ringo Starr cancels remaining tour dates amid second bout of COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled the last five dates of his current North American tour, after contracting COVID-19 for a second time in the span of a fortnight. First testing positive for the virus at the start of October, the Beatle was forced to cancel seven shows between Michigan and British Columbia. He returned to the road on Tuesday (October 11) – flanked by the All-Starr Band – performing in Seattle then and in Portland the following night (October 12).
NME
Matty Healy on The 1975 being a “post-Arctic Monkeys” band
The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has spoken to NME about his group being “post-Arctic Monkeys” – and how they could “still be the most important band” of the decade ahead. Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read cover story to mark the release of...
NME
BLACKPINK become first K-pop act to get Best Video nomination at 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards
BLACKPINK have become the first K-pop act to receive a nomination for Best Video at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards. The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) announced its list of nominations for its 2022 edition on October 12, which included a nomination for BLACKPINK in the Best Video category for their ‘Pink Venom’ music video. This makes them the first-ever K-pop act to receive a nomination in this category.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Swedish House Mafia announced as first headliner for Creamfields North 2023
Swedish House Mafia have announced they’ll be returning to Creamfields for its 2023 edition. During the Birmingham stop of their Paradise Again world tour last week (October 8), the Swedish supergroup revealed they’ll be headlining the festival next year by displaying their three dot logo alongside ‘Creamfields 2023’ on screens in the arena.
NME
Soundtrack Of My Life: Róisín Murphy
The Dubliners – ‘Monto (Take Her Up To Monto)’. “My father never stopped singing [when I was a child], so to pinpoint one song is gonna be hard. It was probably something like ‘Monto (Take Her Up To Monto)’ or a dirty old song like that. He had a bath once every couple of weeks and he’d go in there for an hour and a half with a bottle of wine and he’d sing at the top of his voice and the whole neighbourhood could hear him.”
Emily Blunt is going to blow your mind in Prime Video’s new western The English
For those of us who love a well-made Western, the newly released trailer offering the first look at Prime Video’s forthcoming series The English is nothing less than two-and-a-half minutes of sheer, utter bliss. “I’ll tell you a story,” Emily Blunt’s aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, says at the...
NME
(G)I-DLE unveil sombre music video for B-side ‘DARK (X-File)’, ahead of ‘I Love’
(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for ‘DARK (X-File)’, a new song set to appear on their forthcoming record ‘I Love’. The new visual, shared on October 12, begins with a film roll with the text “Hide it so you can never find it” superimposed, followed by the letter “X”. The haunting video cuts to the five members of (G)I-DLE after what seems like a rough night. The portion of ‘DARK (X-File) on the video is an abridged version of the song, clocking in at 1 minute and 26 seconds long.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
FC Barcelona to wear kit bearing Drake’s OVO Sound logo in Real Madrid match this weekend
During their El Clásico match against Real Madrid this weekend, FC Barcelona will celebrate Drake becoming the first artist to reach 50billion streams on Spotify with a special kit dedicated to the rapper. It comes as part of the football club’s continued partnership with the streaming platform, which was...
UEFA・
500-year-old mural linked to Aztec god found under layers of paint in Mexico convent
Archaeologists expected to find an image of the virgin Mary, but they found this figure instead.
NME
Lil Yachty officially releases viral song ‘Poland’
Lil Yachty‘s viral hit track ‘Poland’ has been officially released, along with an official music video. Following several leaks last week, Lil Yachty shared the new song to SoundCloud, where it quickly went viral. Denzel Curry, Wiz Khalifa and more celebrities quickly reacted to the cut’s now-famous hook: “I took the Wock to Poland.”
Comments / 1