2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Dan’s Daily: No Announcement for Ian Cole, Penguins New Drills
The Pittsburgh Penguins began to take shape for Game 1 tonight, and it appears there will be two new players making their first opening-night start. PHN tackled why some Penguins trade chatter is not a good idea. Ian Cole spoke with the NHL investigators on Wednesday, but neither side had an announcement. Montreal gave Carey Price a thunderous ovation, a grateful rookie helped the Bruins beat the Capitals, and Edmonton paid tribute to Bet Stetler.
CHICLETS' BIZ GOES AT SIDNEY CROSBY MID-GAME
The Spittin Chiclets crew is in Pittsburgh this week in preparation for their live show on October 14. The boys arrived in the city early and decided to catch the Penguins' home-opener against the Arizona Coyotes. During a TV timeout, the arena media crew decided to interview Paul "Biz" Bissonnette...
Ryan Clark is backtracking from his searing criticism of the Steelers
ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark is backtracking from searing criticism he levied against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, after Diontae Johnson fired back.
PHN Blog: Bad Penguins Trade Ideas, Surprises & Stability
The clock is ticking. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ regular season is only a day away. There are a few new hairstyles, a few new players who could or should make a difference, and a couple of players who no longer make sense to have on the NHL trade block. Tee...
Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
Former Steelers DL Brett Keisel Talks Retirement in 2014 And Facing Brutal Honesty From Mike Tomlin On His Failing Abilities
It has been a rough go for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season. They are sitting at 1-4 and there are more questions than answers at the moment. It has been brutal to watch on both sides of the ball, sans rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett looking solid in his starting debut. One highlight of the season however, has been former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger starting up his Footbahlin podcast. In his most recent episode, he had Brett Keisel on to talk about the team, among other things.
The Steelers Offense Is So Deadly That Matt Canada Doesn’t Know How To Insert Calvin Austin
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense need a jolt, quite clearly. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett was able to provide that in Week 4, as he took over for Mitch Trubisky in the second half. The offense looked promising in the second half of that game despite the loss, but they followed that up with a three-point performance in Week 5.
National media outlet says Steelers player could be a candidate to be traded
Pro Football Network thinks a Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver could be a candidate to be traded. Dallas Robinson, an NFL writer for Pro Football Network, thinks Chase Claypool could be dealt by Pittsburgh. From Pro Football Network:. Claypool exploded onto the scene with nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2020....
NHL
Penguins to Honor Former Equipment Manager Dana Heinze on October 15
The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor former Head Equipment Manager Dana Heinze on Saturday, October 15, it was announced today. Heinze, who recently retired after a 33-year career in professional hockey, including 16 years with the Penguins, will be honored in an on-ice ceremony prior to Pittsburgh's game against Tampa Bay. Following the ceremony, the Penguins will host Dana and his family for the game to cap off the celebration of his career.
Dan’s Daily: Coaches Get Big Contracts, Penguins Cover All Angles
The Pittsburgh Penguins crushed the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins fired 53 shots and got scrappy in the end, too. PHN has complete analysis, coverage, and video from PPG. Jonathan Drouin remains somewhat curiously out for the Montreal Canadiens, though the NHL trade rumors are not yet swirling. The Philadelphia Flyers splashed the cash on Travis Sanheim, and former Penguins d-man Mike Matheson is out for a couple of months.
Penguins Practice: Joseph Retains Place on Third Pairing
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins did not get the best that P.O Joseph has to offer during their season-opening 6-2 victory against Arizona Thursday. Even so, he apparently will hold onto his spot on the No. 3 defense pairing when Tampa Bay visits PPG Paints Arena Saturday at 7:08 p.m.
Blueger Ruled Out; Sullivan Ready for New Journey
In something far from a surprise, Pittsburgh Penguins fourth-line center Teddy Blueger will not be available Thursday night when the team opens the season against the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, coach Mike Sullivan confirmed. Blueger has been dealing with an upper-body injury and has not advanced to being...
Steelers Get Some Good News on Second Injury Report
The Pittsburgh Steelers lengthy injury report took a small step in the right direction.
Penguins Make Quick Work of Coyotes in Opener, 6-2
The Pittsburgh Penguins will conduct a practice Friday, and Mike Sullivan and his staff are sure to spend part of it addressing mistakes their players made Thursday evening. For a while, though, it seemed like someone from the video staff might have had to stay up all night, ,doing a frame-by-frame breakdown of the game tape, just to find some.
Zucker Delivers Healthy Dose of Quality Play
Jason Zucker knows that he’s capable of giving the Pittsburgh Penguins more than he has most of the time since they acquired him from Minnesota in 2020. He showed why during their season-opening 6-2 victory against Arizona at PPG Paints Arena Thursday night, as he scored one goal, assisted on another, and worked effectively on the No. 2 line with Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust.
Penguins Postgame: Big Guns Light it Up, Special Teams Mixed Bag in 6-2 Win
The Pittsburgh Penguins boat raced the Arizona Coyotes in the first period. The score was 3-0, and the Penguins outshot Arizona 16-4. it would have been easy to let up or get distracted. The Penguins won 6-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, but it wasn’t the easy walk depicted...
PHN Roundtable: Penguins Insights, Trades, & Playoff Success?
The Pittsburgh Penguins 2022-23 regular season will begin, but many questions will not be answered for months. Will a trade solve the Penguins’ perilous salary cap crunch? Their division rivals are in transition, both better and worse, and will the Penguins win a playoff series for the first time since 2018?
Penguins Notebook: The Need for Speed is Real
Superior skating was a key element in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Stanley Cup runs in 2016 and 2017. And while some opponents eventually caught up with — or even passed — them in that regard, team speed remains the cornerstone of the Penguins’ style. That means it...
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
Caesars Promo Code: Bet on NFL, MLB, NHL with $1,250 First Bet This Week
It’s a busy week of sports action, making it a great time to use our Caesars promo code. This two-part bonus will give you an advantage on your first wager and a head start for the rewards program. Caesars Sportsbook. CAESARS SPORTSBOOK. PROMO CODE:. PITTNOWFULL. SIGN UP BONUS. UP...
