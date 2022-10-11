ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: No Announcement for Ian Cole, Penguins New Drills

The Pittsburgh Penguins began to take shape for Game 1 tonight, and it appears there will be two new players making their first opening-night start. PHN tackled why some Penguins trade chatter is not a good idea. Ian Cole spoke with the NHL investigators on Wednesday, but neither side had an announcement. Montreal gave Carey Price a thunderous ovation, a grateful rookie helped the Bruins beat the Capitals, and Edmonton paid tribute to Bet Stetler.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

CHICLETS' BIZ GOES AT SIDNEY CROSBY MID-GAME

The Spittin Chiclets crew is in Pittsburgh this week in preparation for their live show on October 14. The boys arrived in the city early and decided to catch the Penguins' home-opener against the Arizona Coyotes. During a TV timeout, the arena media crew decided to interview Paul "Biz" Bissonnette...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Steelers DL Brett Keisel Talks Retirement in 2014 And Facing Brutal Honesty From Mike Tomlin On His Failing Abilities

It has been a rough go for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season. They are sitting at 1-4 and there are more questions than answers at the moment. It has been brutal to watch on both sides of the ball, sans rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett looking solid in his starting debut. One highlight of the season however, has been former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger starting up his Footbahlin podcast. In his most recent episode, he had Brett Keisel on to talk about the team, among other things.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Penguins to Honor Former Equipment Manager Dana Heinze on October 15

The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor former Head Equipment Manager Dana Heinze on Saturday, October 15, it was announced today. Heinze, who recently retired after a 33-year career in professional hockey, including 16 years with the Penguins, will be honored in an on-ice ceremony prior to Pittsburgh's game against Tampa Bay. Following the ceremony, the Penguins will host Dana and his family for the game to cap off the celebration of his career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Coaches Get Big Contracts, Penguins Cover All Angles

The Pittsburgh Penguins crushed the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins fired 53 shots and got scrappy in the end, too. PHN has complete analysis, coverage, and video from PPG. Jonathan Drouin remains somewhat curiously out for the Montreal Canadiens, though the NHL trade rumors are not yet swirling. The Philadelphia Flyers splashed the cash on Travis Sanheim, and former Penguins d-man Mike Matheson is out for a couple of months.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Blueger Ruled Out; Sullivan Ready for New Journey

In something far from a surprise, Pittsburgh Penguins fourth-line center Teddy Blueger will not be available Thursday night when the team opens the season against the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, coach Mike Sullivan confirmed. Blueger has been dealing with an upper-body injury and has not advanced to being...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Make Quick Work of Coyotes in Opener, 6-2

The Pittsburgh Penguins will conduct a practice Friday, and Mike Sullivan and his staff are sure to spend part of it addressing mistakes their players made Thursday evening. For a while, though, it seemed like someone from the video staff might have had to stay up all night, ,doing a frame-by-frame breakdown of the game tape, just to find some.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Zucker Delivers Healthy Dose of Quality Play

Jason Zucker knows that he’s capable of giving the Pittsburgh Penguins more than he has most of the time since they acquired him from Minnesota in 2020. He showed why during their season-opening 6-2 victory against Arizona at PPG Paints Arena Thursday night, as he scored one goal, assisted on another, and worked effectively on the No. 2 line with Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Notebook: The Need for Speed is Real

Superior skating was a key element in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Stanley Cup runs in 2016 and 2017. And while some opponents eventually caught up with — or even passed — them in that regard, team speed remains the cornerstone of the Penguins’ style. That means it...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes

And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
