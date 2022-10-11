Read full article on original website
State Police: Driver killed in Route 105 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police confirmed that one driver died in a crash on U.S. Route 105 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 5:10 a.m. near Illini Road between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. State Police confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one person being killed. The highway was […]
Day after DPD shooting, state representative says law enforcement is under attack
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Representative Dan Caulkins is calling for change after two Decatur Police Officers were shot yesterday morning. Caulkins said city officials are doing all they can to support the police department. He said increases in gun violence are because of people's opinions of the police.
Central Illinois inmate dies; State Police investigating
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is investigating after an inmate died at the Champaign County Jail on Thursday. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and State Police officials said that inmates at the jail alerted correctional officers around 11:30 a.m. that a female inmate in a different cell was possibly having a medical emergency. […]
Illinois police officers shot during traffic stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — Two police officers were shot during a Wednesday morning traffic stop in Decatur. Police said that the officers made the traffic stop and asked the driver to show his hands. The two officers said that the did not comply, claiming that he fired several shots at them when they tried getting […]
Lawmakers react to Decatur police-involved shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Decatur-area lawmakers are grieving with their community after an officer-involved shooting left two police officers hospitalized. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, a group of officers approached 32-year-old Jamontey Neal’s vehicle during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning before an officer noticed a gun in the car. […]
State Police: Crash closes Route 105
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
Community responds to Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County community continues to respond with shock and mourning to a shooting that left two Decatur police officers hurt Wednesday morning. Community members organized a prayer vigil on Wednesday evening at the Decatur Police Department. “I was an auxiliary officer with Decatur police for 11 years, so I know […]
Sangamon sheriffs part of Pink Patches Project for cancer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is working with other law enforcement agencies across the nation to show support against breast cancer by participating in the Pink Patch Project. Officers are allowed to wear pink police badge patches on their uniforms all month long for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Those patches are […]
Community Leaders react to shooting of two Decatur police officers
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - City officials are calling for changes after two Decatur police officers were shot in an early morning traffic stop. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe says she and the city council have worked hard to provide as much funding as possible to the police department. Some of the funding has been used to buy new body cameras and dashboard camera. She says the new technology helps the officers in situations like this.
Decatur police officers wounded in shooting both released from hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Both Decatur Police Officers who were shot during a traffic stop Wednesday have been released from the hospital. The two officers were wounded, and a suspect was killed after a shootout during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The suspect was identified as Jamontey O. Neal,...
‘We must stand together’: dozens hold vigil at Decatur Police Department
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “That’s the only thing that’s going to draw us closer is love,” Shemuel Sanders said. Love is what brought this group together outside the Decatur Police Department Wednesday evening. “Us joining here together tonight is just one way of showing police officers who put their lives on the line every day […]
Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
2 Ill. officers shot, suspect killed in shooting incident
DECATUR, Ill. — Two Decatur police officers are in stable condition, one having undergone surgery for treatment of his wounds, after they were shot early Wednesday morning while conducting a traffic stop, Police Chief Shane Brandel said. The driver of the car they stopped died during an exchange of...
New details released in officer-involved shooting in Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Police have released more information on the officer-involved shooting in Decatur early this morning. At 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, police officials said officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of North Walnut and East Lowber Streets. Officers were aware of information regarding the vehicle prior to […]
Community shows support after two DPD Officers shot
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - According to police, around 12:30 a.m. on October 12th Decatur Police responded to a traffic stop in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street. When officers approached the vehicle and demanded for the driver to show his hands, the driver refused. "During this interaction, one of...
Illinois quick hits: Decatur police officers, suspect shot; man sentenced for stealing grant funds; Joliet Amazon workers walk out
Two police officers and a suspect were shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in Decatur. Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said shots were fired after the officers made the stop just after midnight. The suspect and the two officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Fire department responds to multi-vehicle crash in Maroa
MAROA, Ill. (WAND) — The Maroa Fire Department was paged for a multi-vehicle wreck at Wood St. and Route 51 around 6:45 p.m., according to their Facebook page. Maroa City Hall alerted citizens via Facebook regarding the road closures and helicopter presence. Parts of Route 51 were temporarily closed.
Suspect killed in shootout with Decatur police officers identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel says two DPD officers were wounded, and a suspect was killed after a shootout during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The suspect has now been identified. The coroner reports Jamontey O. Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at Decatur...
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
