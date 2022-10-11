Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Strong winds will blow once again Friday across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - Strong winds will blow across Central Illinois again today. Gusts will approach 40 miles-per-hour this afternoon and evening and outdoor burning is not recommended. A "Red Flag Warning" covers a large portion of the area this afternoon. A few showers are possible this evening and early tonight.
WAND TV
Windy conditions will dominate Thursday's weather across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - Very strong winds are in the forecast for Central Illinois over the next couple of days. Sunshine returns today with highs around 60°. However, we'll be seeing wind gusts of 40 mile-per-hour or higher. Winds diminish tonight and it'll be a frosty one with lows around...
Freeze Warnings Issued for Illinois, Indiana as Cold Temps Could Harm Plants, Outdoor Plumbing
The week started out with temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies, but things are about to get downright frigid in the Chicago area, as a freeze warning has been issued for most of northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana. The warning was issued by the National Weather Service, and will...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Freeze warning for much of northeast Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Freezing temperatures in the upper 20s/lower 30s are expected overnight Thursday into Friday. Freeze Warning from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Friday. This does not include central Cook County.Strong low pressure to our north is sending gusty west winds our way.Also, instability showers will pass through our area until sunset. With the chilly air aloft, some "graupel" is likely, soft ice pellets. (think Dippin'Dots) This precipitation tapers off in time for the Bears kickoff. It will be chilly at Soldier Field with the "feels like" temperature in the 30s.Clouds increase tomorrow with showers at night. The cool trend continues for the next seven days. Normal high is 64 degrees.TONIGHT: WINDY. SHOWERS TAPER OFF AFTER DARK. LOW 34.FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 58.FRIDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS. LOW 37.SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOL. HIGH 54.SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 55.
starvedrock.media
Counties most concerned about climate change in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Illinois using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall
I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
wsiu.org
Statewide: The crash of Air Illinois Flight 710
It was October 11, 1983. A small commuter plane went down in a southern Illinois farm field. All ten people aboard died. After the crash, details began emerging that changed the air industry. Listen to this week's Statewide. On the show:. * We revisit a conversation from 2018 with reporter...
25newsnow.com
A Shock to the System: why Central Illinois will see a wave of EV charging stations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A place to charge your electric vehicle every 50 miles is the new standard for a plan approved last month statewide. It’s all part of an effort to electrify America’s roadways, with changes coming to our area soon. The decision is part of...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend
Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including some from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said...
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
25newsnow.com
Early voting numbers across Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - Almost two weeks into early voting for the November primaries, thousands in Central Illinois have already cast their ballots. In Peoria County, the election commission is seeing about 100 early voters daily, for a total of around 800 total in the past two weeks. It’s a trend election leaders call on par with previous midterm election cycles.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Illinois Peeps Share 11 Hilarious Things You’d Find at the Bottom of the Rock River
We asked what you might find if Illinois' Rock River was drained. I can now say without question, the river has some pretty funny stories lying at the bottom. What's yours?. Not a day goes by that we aren't looking for some of your stories to share. When we asked the 'bottom of the river' question, it wasn't surprising to hear things like bodies, guns, cars, and evidence relating to possibly unsolved crimes.
wjol.com
Gas Prices Up In Illinois
Gas prices are creeping back up in Illinois. Triple AAA says the current average price for a gallon of gas is around four-dollars-and-40-cents. That is around 23 cents more than last week.
thecentersquare.com
New S&P report shows Illinois with worst credit in the nation
(The Center Square) – In May, Illinois saw its credit rating from S&P Global Rating increase. But the latest newsletter from the ratings agency shows the state has the worst overall credit in the country. The S&P newsletter shows which U.S. states have increased their credit ratings and which...
WAND TV
Family returns to Central Illinois after house destroyed by Hurricane Ian
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Karley Willett moved to Florida with her husband in 2021. They have a 1-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter. Willett is pregnant and due in the Spring. The family lived on Pine Island, which is just west of Cape Coral. Their home was completely destroyed by...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
